PLuryne
7d ago
I actually pulled up to the hospital about 5 mins after this was said to have occurred. (For a BLS training) Although they were on a “code silver” I didn’t see any police presence, and things looked fairly “normal.”
Amy Staggs
7d ago
way to go. From the best to ghetto in 5 yrs. Wow, you must be so proud.
Rolly Hoyt
7d ago
good ol potland dont forget to thank your governer and mayer! lol
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret itMaya DeviHillsboro, OR
4 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon witness says saucer-shaped object was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Friday in Portland: Alaska Airlines cancels all morning flights in and out of PDX amid winter stormEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Thousands without power as winter storm moves into Portland areaEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Police identify man who was shot and killed following a robbery in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have identified the man who was killed on December 21 in the Hosford-Abernathy Neighborhood. 57-year-old Abed Fattoum died as a result of a gunshot wound. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Man dies at the hospital after being shot in SE Portland robbery. The Medical Examiners Office has...
MCSO: 4 injured in stabbing during Fairview Christmas party
Four people, including the accused attacker, were injured during a stabbing in Fairview, authorities confirmed Sunday.
4 injured after stabbing at Fairview apartment Christmas morning
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said at least four people were injured Christmas morning after a stabbing at a Fairview apartment. Deputies were called about 3 a.m. Sunday to a fight inside a unit at Fairview Oaks Woods Apartments in the 22700 block of Northeast Halsey Street. At least...
Despite record homicides, Portland detectives solved higher percentage of killings in 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Despite a record number of homicides in Portland this year, detectives are solving a higher percentage of those cases, according to newly released data. As of Dec. 16, Portland’s homicide clearance rate for 2022 was 53%, up from 48% last year. Portland Police spokesperson Sgt....
Two Gresham residences damaged by gunfire Friday before Christmas
GRESHAM, Ore. — At least two homes were hit by gunfire in shooting incidents Friday night in Gresham. A total of four shooting incidents were reported to police after 8 p.m, the Gresham Police Department said. Shell casings were recovered at all four of the incidents. Damage to residences...
nbc16.com
33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
4 shootings in 3 hours: Gresham police search for info after evening of gunfire
Police are looking for suspects and information regarding four separate shootings that happened in Gresham on Friday.
Portland man fatally stabbed, allegedly by roommate, identified
Police identified the 24-year-old man allegedly killed by his roommate in Southeast Portland’s Centennial neighborhood as Jamiah Shirley. Medical examiners determined the cause of death was homicide by stabbing, Portland police said Saturday.
33-year-old driver dies after striking tree in Salem, police say
A Beaverton man died after striking a tree in Salem on Christmas Eve, authorities announced Sunday.
Made in Oregon seeks return of delivery truck stolen on Christmas Eve
Local retailer, Made in Oregon, is pleading for community members to be on the lookout for the company's box truck after it was stolen just before Christmas.
Channel 6000
Portland police IDs victim of stabbing in Centennial Neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was stabbed and killed earlier this month in the Centennial Neighborhood has been identified by Portland police. Police say Jamiah Shirley, 24, was found dead at the scene of a homicide after officers responded to a disturbance report in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Dec. 9.
Beaverton man killed after crashing truck into tree in Salem, police say
A Beaverton man died Saturday night after the truck he was driving veered off a road in Salem and crashed into a tree, police said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It occurred shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Southeast Commercial and Owens streets, police said.
KATU.com
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital
A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
KATU.com
Multnomah County faces some backlash online over closing emergency warming shelters
PORTLAND, Ore — Multnomah County received a lot of criticism on social media when they announced they were closing emergency warming shelters Saturday morning after temperatures rose above their emergency threshold. The county in conjunction with the City of Portland will open warming shelters when temperatures drop below 25...
kptv.com
Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for. After four days, Chad Layman...
Chronicle
In Focus: Firefighters Rescue Truck Driver After Crash Into Icy Water in Cowlitz County Along Interstate 5 on Friday
Firefighters with Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue rescued a male truck driver from a waterway after his semi-truck slid off the road near mile marker 36 on southbound Interstate 5 Friday afternoon. The crash occurred at about 1:41 p.m. as a severe ice storm made travel difficult and crashes were...
Christmas Eve fire displaces West Linn family
WEST LINN, Ore. — A family's worst nightmare became a sad reality as their home was heavily damaged in a fire on Christmas Eve, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. According to dispatch logs, firefighters responded to the residence on Knox Street and Prospect Street around 7:54 p.m. The...
Oregon resident pinned in recliner after tree falls onto house
PORTLAND, Ore. — High winds in Oregon on Thursday sent a tree through a Portland home, pinning the owner in his recliner, authorities said. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a residence in the Lents neighborhood of southeastern Portland shortly before 12:30 p.m. PST, KOIN-TV reported.
Police: USPS mail carrier shot in random incident
A USPS mail carrier was shot in the leg on Saturday, according to Milwaukie police.
