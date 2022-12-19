ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PLuryne
7d ago

I actually pulled up to the hospital about 5 mins after this was said to have occurred. (For a BLS training) Although they were on a “code silver” I didn’t see any police presence, and things looked fairly “normal.”

Amy Staggs
7d ago

way to go. From the best to ghetto in 5 yrs. Wow, you must be so proud.

Rolly Hoyt
7d ago

good ol potland dont forget to thank your governer and mayer! lol

KGW

Two Gresham residences damaged by gunfire Friday before Christmas

GRESHAM, Ore. — At least two homes were hit by gunfire in shooting incidents Friday night in Gresham. A total of four shooting incidents were reported to police after 8 p.m, the Gresham Police Department said. Shell casings were recovered at all four of the incidents. Damage to residences...
GRESHAM, OR
nbc16.com

33-year-old man dies in custody while on hospice care

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jason Leo Hanson, died the morning of December 25, 2022, the department reported. He was incarcerated at Columbia River Correctional Institution (CRCI) in Portland and passed away at a local hospital while on hospice care. "As with...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Portland police IDs victim of stabbing in Centennial Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was stabbed and killed earlier this month in the Centennial Neighborhood has been identified by Portland police. Police say Jamiah Shirley, 24, was found dead at the scene of a homicide after officers responded to a disturbance report in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard on Dec. 9.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man struck on I-5′s Marquam Bridge in Portland dies at hospital

A man struck Monday on the Marquam Bridge, which carries Interstate 5 over the Willamette River near downtown Portland, has died at a local hospital. Police said David Belen, 48, was outside his stopped truck attempting to fix a wheel on a trailer early Monday when he was hit by a passing Toyota Camry, according to charging documents filed in court by prosecutors.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Removing fallen tree causes more damage to Tigard family home

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) - Last week, the Layman Family from Tigard had a 90 ft. tree fall on their home. Now that the ice storm is over, it’s time to remove it, but the family learned they had more damage than they bargained for. After four days, Chad Layman...
TIGARD, OR
KGW

Christmas Eve fire displaces West Linn family

WEST LINN, Ore. — A family's worst nightmare became a sad reality as their home was heavily damaged in a fire on Christmas Eve, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said. According to dispatch logs, firefighters responded to the residence on Knox Street and Prospect Street around 7:54 p.m. The...
WEST LINN, OR
KRMG

Oregon resident pinned in recliner after tree falls onto house

PORTLAND, Ore. — High winds in Oregon on Thursday sent a tree through a Portland home, pinning the owner in his recliner, authorities said. According to Portland Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a residence in the Lents neighborhood of southeastern Portland shortly before 12:30 p.m. PST, KOIN-TV reported.
PORTLAND, OR
