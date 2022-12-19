Life Stories: A pharmacist, sailor, historian . . . and a woman whose husband-to-be plucked her from a tree. Literally. Jean Zipprich dies. She was 94.

Read full article on original website
‘Still shaking’: Go inside the boat as witnesses, video reveal terrifying experience during Staten Island Ferry fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A typical commute turned to terror for hundreds of passengers aboard one Staten Island Ferry during the Thursday afternoon rush. The Staten Island-bound Sandy Ground, which just joined the ferry fleet in June, departed from the Whitehall Terminal at 4:40 p.m. and en route suffered a fire in its mechanical room.
Staten Island mom of 10 kids, who tragically lost their dad in a car crash, dies of cancer
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Miriam Winiarz was a generous spirit. Her inclination to put others before herself made her an integral part of Staten Island’s Jewish community. She died earlier this month at the age of 56 after a brief illness, her obituary read. A funeral at Young Israel of Staten Island in Willowbrook drew more than a thousand people, said Mendy Mirocznik, president of the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island, and thousands more attended virtual gatherings.
Her father loved Christmas. Now Staten Island woman keeps his spirit alive.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Danielle Messina’s father, Samuel Arbeeny, died after a bout with COVID-19 in a Staten Island nursing home in the spring of 2020, she vowed to keep his spirit alive. For the third straight year, she came through on her promise. Messina and volunteers...
Staten Island obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Loving mother, Josephine M. Appelt, 96, passed away on Dec. 17, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in MD. Born on Staten Island to Polish immigrants, Josephine was one of 12 children. She was married to the late Henry W. (Dutch) Appelt for 57 years. Josephine lived in Port Richmond for many years, eventually moving to Elm Park. She was employed by Maidenform in Bayonne, NJ before becoming a homemaker. She had an adventurous spirit and loved visiting Atlantic City. She would listen to the Sunday morning polka show and watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy regularly. Read the full obituary on SILive.
It’s a holiday tradition: American Girl dolls serve up sparkle during the most wonderful time of the year: Visit Julie, Molly, Addie and Josefina!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — ‘Tis the season for American Girl dolls. Though the distinctive line is available all year, the holiday collection and traditional offerings that sparkle with the spirit of the season are nothing short of magical. American Girl New York City serves up a dynamic holiday...
Native Staten Islander, 15, was fatally shot walking home from school. Now, his mom is on a quest for a mural in his memory.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Former Staten Islander Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Jr. was only 15 years old when he was fatally shot steps from his home in Philadelphia and his mother is on a mission to have a mural created in her son’s honor on our borough. Robles-Corona, whose...
Staten Island man, 48, accused of filming girl in bathroom with hidden camera
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested an Annadale man after they allege a girl discovered a hidden camera while she was changing her clothes inside a home. Billy Taaffe, 48, of the 400 block of Rathbun Avenue, was arrested on Dec. 5 for the alleged incident that occurred on an earlier date.
Outdoor Christmas decorations 2022: Reader-submitted Staten Island holiday house light displays worth checking out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — First, we showed you 14 elaborate and classic Staten Island holiday house light displays. Then, we followed that up with 12 more incredibly decorated homes. Now, we’re back with even. decked out holiday houses submitted by our readers. 1. 19 North Edo Court, Rossville.
Top 10 new Staten Island restaurants for 2022, and 3 Honorable Mentions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This year’s fresh restaurants are a mixed bag of full-blown, sit down establishments and an overwhelming number of casual counterparts. The accompanying list pays mind to this varied range of genres we’ve seeing in 2022. Honorable mention goes to three concepts. The first...
Mexico native cooks up affordable, authentic cuisine at new Staten Island restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A native of the village of Linderos del Sur in Puebla, Mexico, Santiago Roesundo learned how to cook from his mother, who whipped up a plethora of cultural dishes. “My passion for cooking began by watching my mother in the kitchen when I was young. She...
‘Couldn’t even see your hands’: Fire forces passengers to evacuate from Staten Island Ferry during evening rush
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Staten Island Ferry operating during the evening rush hour was evacuated in the New York Harbor after a fire broke out in the mechanical room aboard the boat Thursday, an FDNY spokesperson confirmed. The FDNY was part of a large emergency response to remove passengers...
From Krispy Kreme to Lobo Loco: These big-name brands opened on Staten Island in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Have you purchased a dozen donuts at Krispy Kreme yet, or taken in an indie flick at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema? Several new and innovative businesses have opened their doors on Staten Island this year, bringing with them a host of novel tastes and experiences. Here’s...
NYPD probing report of robbery in Staten Island’s Prince’s Bay section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a report of a robbery in Prince’s Bay on Thursday afternoon. The robbery was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Hank Place and Seguine Avenue, according to preliminary information from a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Officials detail quick action of Staten Island Ferry crew after engine room fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City officials hailed the Staten Island Ferry crew for its quick action containing the flames and facilitating the evacuation of more than 800 passengers after a fire erupted in the ship’s engine room as the vessel was crossing New York Harbor Thursday afternoon. There...
Here’s how 6 Staten Island moms are working to support the mental health of area youth
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Six Staten Island mothers are working to support the mental health of area youth by raising awareness of the issue one event at a time. On Wednesday evening, the devoted moms, who each has a daughter who is a freshman in college, hosted an event titled “Am I OK?” -- bringing dozens of community members together with mental health professionals at the Central Family Life Center in Stapleton.
Cops probe reported lunch-hour robbery at West Brighton restaurant
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is probing a report of a robbery at a restaurant in West Brighton during the Thursday lunch hour. The incident was reported at 1240 Castleton Ave., according to information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information (DCPI).
NYC to transform school cafeterias across all 5 boroughs, including 2 on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will reimagine the student dining experience by transforming cafeterias in public schools across the five boroughs — including at least two Staten Island schools, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced Tuesday. Adams and Banks announced the expansion...
Source: Employees forced to floor at gunpoint in robbery of smoke shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Employees were forced into the basement and made to lie down on the floor at gunpoint by four masked suspects during a terrifying robbery at a smoke shop in Port Richmond, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. At least one of the...
NYPD: Raid leads to hallucinogenic mushrooms, drugs on Staten Island; man, 31, arrested
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested a 31-year-old man after they allege they found hallucinogenic mushrooms and other drugs during a raid at the Berry Houses apartments in Dongan Hills. Police armed with a search warrant swarmed the apartment of Andre Parks at the complex on Jefferson Street around...
Cops: Attempted robbery at knifepoint of postal worker reported on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are investigating a report that an attempt was made to rob a U.S. Postal worker at knifepoint while delivering packages on the North Shore of Staten Island on Wednesday morning. The incident was reported at about 11:30 a.m. at the post office at 160...
