Life Stories: A pharmacist, sailor, historian . . . and a woman whose husband-to-be plucked her from a tree. Literally. Jean Zipprich dies. She was 94.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Loving mother, Josephine M. Appelt, 96, passed away on Dec. 17, surrounded by family at her daughter’s home in MD. Born on Staten Island to Polish immigrants, Josephine was one of 12 children. She was married to the late Henry W. (Dutch) Appelt for 57 years. Josephine lived in Port Richmond for many years, eventually moving to Elm Park. She was employed by Maidenform in Bayonne, NJ before becoming a homemaker. She had an adventurous spirit and loved visiting Atlantic City. She would listen to the Sunday morning polka show and watch Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy regularly. Read the full obituary on SILive.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO