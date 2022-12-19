BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Kids in Branson West would have gone without presents this year if it wasn’t for a Christmas miracle. Officers from five different police agencies and two fire departments from Stone and Taney Counties raised about $3,000 to give 60 kids their Christmas presents this year. One of the families has five kids with disabilities, making it difficult to make ends meet, let alone buy Christmas gifts. Apolonia Adams says it gives her hope.

BRANSON WEST, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO