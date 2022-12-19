Read full article on original website
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
KYTV
Polk County, Mo. firefighter recovering after fire engine slips on ice and rolls over
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A firefighter with the Central Polk County Fire Protection District is recovering after the fire engine he was in slipped on some ice and rolled over in a ditch. According to CPCFD Lt. Thomas Morris, the firefighter was responding to a structure fire in Goodson,...
KYTV
Queen of Clean: How to clean white shoes
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Clean your kicks with something you use daily. 1. Wet an old toothbrush and apply white non-gel toothpaste to them. 2. Wet the shoe and scrub with the toothpaste and brush, working on the dirty areas. 3. This will start the stain removal process. 4. Prepare...
KYTV
Christmas Day fire destroys Omaha, Ark. business
OMAHA, Ark. (KY3) - The Omaha Fire Department has determined a hair salon along Old Highway 65 in Omaha is a total loss after the structure caught fire over the weekend. The fire originally started on Christmas Eve, to which the Omaha Fire Department with aid from surrounding departments, responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Crews were able to contain the flames before spreading to a separate building.
KYTV
Sarcoxie, Mo. man dies after being hit by a train
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Sarcoxie has died after being struck by a train on Christmas Day near Joplin. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 26-year-old Ranon Chiles died when a Kansas City Southern Locomotive hit him on the railroad tracks. The incident happened...
KYTV
Top 10 stories from the Ozarks in 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 had several notable stories throughout the year. We have gathered the Top 10 stories from your clicks at KY3.com. Each features a link to the original article and some details about each. 10. Joplin police officers shot; 2 killed. In March, two Joplin police officers...
KYTV
First responders in Branson West raise money, deliver Christmas presents to less fortunate families
BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - Kids in Branson West would have gone without presents this year if it wasn’t for a Christmas miracle. Officers from five different police agencies and two fire departments from Stone and Taney Counties raised about $3,000 to give 60 kids their Christmas presents this year. One of the families has five kids with disabilities, making it difficult to make ends meet, let alone buy Christmas gifts. Apolonia Adams says it gives her hope.
KYTV
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The outlook for dining options is looking strong despite some local places closing this year. In 2023 14 Mill Market will be making its way to Nixa. “It totally changes us from a cottage law bakery meaning I use my own kitchen to having a commercial space,” Lindsay Kirtlan owner of Lindsay’s Kitchen says. She’ll be opening up a shop in the new 14 Mill Market selling her baked good plus more.
KYTV
Springfield Public Schools announce deputy superintendent of operations set to retire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has announced that Dr. John Mulford will retire as deputy superintendent of operations for the school district next June. “It just kind of felt like this was the right timing for me and my family,” he said. Mulford’s career has spanned nearly...
KYTV
Recycling your Christmas trees and holiday decor
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When you’re ready to take down your Christmas tree and decorations, whether they’re artificial or the real thing, you’ll want to consider options for how to dispose of them. Springfield Environmental Services is encouraging making sustainable choices. They offer these tips:. There are...
KYTV
Resolving addiction in the new year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The new year is an opportunity for change and Alcoholics Anonymous sees an influx of people in early January for that reason. Some join a local group for resources to quit their addiction, some are seeking the support of people who have experienced the same challenges and others are there because a loved one is concerned with their dependency.
KYTV
Chateau Charmant holds annual Christmas Eve celebration
NEAR FORDLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Since 2009, Chateau Charmant in Fordland, Mo., has been holding Christmas Eve celebrations. The bed and breakfast owner Bonnie Palmer’s late son started the tradition by bringing home a stranger for their family Christmas Eve celebration. Opening her heart to strangers inspired her to open her heart to more.
KYTV
OZARKS TRADITION: 77th Blue and Gold boys basketball tournament tipped off Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an Ozarks holiday tradition that rivals fruitcakes and ugly sweaters. The 77th annual Blue and Gold Boys basketball tournament tipped off Monday morning at Missouri State University. High schools around the Ozarks are participating over the holidays and the championships will be on Dec. 29.
