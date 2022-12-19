ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

MySanAntonio

Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County

San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WLBT

MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is participating in the investigation of a multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas. So far, the state health department said at least nine cases have been reported in the state linked to raw oysters distributed to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

InnovAsian recalls over 6,000 pounds of entrée products due to misbranding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Check your freezers ahead of dinner. A recall alert for a product sold at Walmart is expanding.InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises is recalling its frozen Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée product because it may contain shrimp that was not listed on the product label, which could lead to allergic reactions.      28 states are being impacted. Pennsylvania is not one of them, but West Virginia is.The entrée should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.More information on the recall can be found by clicking here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ktalnews.com

Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
dailypaws.com

Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk

A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns. TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
TEXAS STATE

