PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Check your freezers ahead of dinner. A recall alert for a product sold at Walmart is expanding.InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises is recalling its frozen Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée product because it may contain shrimp that was not listed on the product label, which could lead to allergic reactions. 28 states are being impacted. Pennsylvania is not one of them, but West Virginia is.The entrée should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.More information on the recall can be found by clicking here.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO