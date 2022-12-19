Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Texas shelters prepare for twin emergencies: arctic cold and an increase in migrants
HOUSTON — With freezing temperatures expected across much of the state Thursday and Friday, Texas cities are turning their attention to their unhoused communities — the people most at risk from the single-digit temperatures. The impending freeze is not expected to bring conditions as severe as the 2021...
MySanAntonio
Winter freeze forces businesses to close in San Antonio and Bexar County
San Antonio and much of Texas is under multiple winter weather warnings as an arctic blast brings polar air and sub-zero wind chills to the Lone Star State and almost the entire country. As the winter storm bears down on Texas, businesses and events are postponing or closing early for the safety of employees and the public, and many of the closures are coinciding with extended holiday breaks.
Texans are using Whataburger cups to protect pipes for coming freeze
As Texans face down an incoming freeze, Whataburger is coming through in the clutch.
WLBT
MSDH participating in multistate norovirus outbreak investigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is participating in the investigation of a multistate outbreak of norovirus linked to raw oysters from Texas. So far, the state health department said at least nine cases have been reported in the state linked to raw oysters distributed to...
MySanAntonio
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Texas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled a list of counties with below average life expectancy in Texas using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Arctic air arrives today | Hard freeze, wind chill warnings take effect at 6 p.m.
HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast, which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend. Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families,...
When Texas Food Stamps Are Scheduled To Distribute Onto Lone Star Cards in January
SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, provides nutritional benefits for low-income households who meet program rules. In Texas, SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services...
5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
KENS 5
COVID Tracker: Risk level back at 'medium' amid increasing hospitalizations
SAN ANTONIO — Higher holiday-season COVID-19 case counts have elevated Bexar County's risk level back to medium for the first time since late September as families prepare for gather for Christmas. Metro Health on Tuesday reported 518 new coronavirus infections, one of the highest counts in a month that...
Arctic Blast: How To Survive If the Texas Grid Goes Down Again
The first Arctic Express is coming. Beginning Thursday, the whole state of Texas is going to feel the chills, normally reserved for Amarillo and points north. Lows could reach 10 above in San Angelo. This is nowhere near the coldest temperature ever recorded in San Angelo of -4 F which...
InnovAsian recalls over 6,000 pounds of entrée products due to misbranding
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Check your freezers ahead of dinner. A recall alert for a product sold at Walmart is expanding.InnovAsian Cuisine Enterprises is recalling its frozen Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée product because it may contain shrimp that was not listed on the product label, which could lead to allergic reactions. 28 states are being impacted. Pennsylvania is not one of them, but West Virginia is.The entrée should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.More information on the recall can be found by clicking here.
ktalnews.com
Not from Texas? Here’s why people drip their pipes
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As someone who grew up in Colorado, where we turn our noses up at anything less than a foot of snow and can experience temperatures well into the negatives, I admittedly turned my head when I learned I need to be “dripping” my pipes during hard freezes in Texas.
dailypaws.com
Cat Food Sold in Texas Recalled Because of Potential Salmonella Risk
A Texas manufacturer is recalling some of its dry cat food out of salmonella concerns. TFP Nutrition announced Friday it's voluntarily recalling some of its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food that was made at its Nacogdoches plant back on Nov. 13. The company didn't disclose how any potential salmonella was detected.
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
proclaimerscv.com
Arctic Blast Map Indicates Texas Cities Will Be Worst Hit During Blackout Fears
According to a Monday update to the forecast, north Texas and the panhandle will experience the worst of the arctic blast. When this is happening, some parts of the state might experience lows of minus 1 degree Fahrenheit. The whole of the United States is expected to be affected by...
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio
It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass
Highway 90 and Loop 410 at Marbach Road are closed, according to police.
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott, state utility leaders say power grid ‘ready and reliable’ for hard freeze
AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott and state utility leaders said the power grid is reliable enough to withstand the hard freeze that’s expected to hit Texas on Thursday afternoon. Abbott spoke at a news conference on Wednesday morning at the State Operations Center in Austin alongside Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Public Utility Commission Chairman Peter Lake, and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas. See the briefing in the video player above.
Tips to prevent bursting pipes ahead of the winter blast
Protecting your home's pipes is very important because it can cause expensive damage to a home if they burst.
How to prepare your pipes for Thursday's freeze in San Antonio
Here's how to protect your pipes if you're traveling.
