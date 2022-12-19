ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

proclaimerscv.com

$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday

$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday. The deadline is hovering guaranteed $500 monthly payments for two years for the Cook County residents to apply for the Income Pilot Program. Cook County promised that the program, which was filed earlier this month, will provide 3,250 qualified residents with a $500 monthly payment for 2 years according to a published post by NBC Chicago.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Injustice Watch

Three strikes for Cook County prosecutors

Silence fell over the courtroom as Judge Brian Flaherty announced his decision: “I believe that the original sentence imposed by Judge Baker still advances the interest of justice,” he said to the handful of people gathered in Markham to hear the ruling. “Petition to resentence defendant to something less than 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections is denied.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
Daily Energy Insider

FHLBank Chicago awards more than $715,000 to MEEA for energy-saving upgrades on low-income homes

Free energy efficiency upgrades care of ComEd and area natural gas companies are coming to nearly 50 additional low-income homes in Cook County, Illinois, thanks to two grants totaling more than $715,000 awarded to the ... Read More » The post FHLBank Chicago awards more than $715,000 to MEEA for energy-saving upgrades on low-income homes appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
COOK COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery

State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Charles Galloway, 45, of Joliet, was sentenced Wednesday by Associate Circuit Judge Derek Ewanic to eight years in prison for Aggravated Domestic Battery (a Class 2 Felony), and Domestic Battery (a Class A Misdemeanor). Galloway pled guilty to the offenses on June 27, 2022.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WISH-TV

South Shore Line Double Track Project receives $27.5M federal loan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 26 miles of the South Shore Line that runs from Gary to Michigan City is getting $27.5 million loan for railroad rehabilitation as a part of its Double Track Project, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday. USDOT said its Build America Bureau provided the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN News

Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area

Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
CHICAGO, IL

