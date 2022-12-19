Read full article on original website
$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday
$500 Monthly Cook County Income Pilot Program Application Closes on Friday. The deadline is hovering guaranteed $500 monthly payments for two years for the Cook County residents to apply for the Income Pilot Program. Cook County promised that the program, which was filed earlier this month, will provide 3,250 qualified residents with a $500 monthly payment for 2 years according to a published post by NBC Chicago.
Cook County’s first married couple of 2023 to be announced Dec. 27; applications open now
Couples looking to tie the knot in 2023 can now apply on the Cook County website to be the first married couple of the new year. Applications for the first marriage license of 2023 are open until Monday, and the drawing will be held Dec. 27.
City’s Move To Make Police Scanners Private ‘Makes Everyone’s Job Harder,’ Violence Prevention Groups Say
GRAND BOULEVARD — The city’s move to restrict access to police scanner communication could make it more difficult for organizations working to deescalate violence in neighborhoods. Local police scanners have long been accessible to the public, but the city quietly began plans earlier this year to revoke that...
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Three strikes for Cook County prosecutors
Silence fell over the courtroom as Judge Brian Flaherty announced his decision: “I believe that the original sentence imposed by Judge Baker still advances the interest of justice,” he said to the handful of people gathered in Markham to hear the ruling. “Petition to resentence defendant to something less than 60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections is denied.”
FHLBank Chicago awards more than $715,000 to MEEA for energy-saving upgrades on low-income homes
Free energy efficiency upgrades care of ComEd and area natural gas companies are coming to nearly 50 additional low-income homes in Cook County, Illinois, thanks to two grants totaling more than $715,000 awarded to the ... Read More » The post FHLBank Chicago awards more than $715,000 to MEEA for energy-saving upgrades on low-income homes appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Lake County Commissioners bypass sheriff's jail contracts amid pending lawsuit
CROWN POINT — The Lake County Board of Commissioners is continuing to take no action on contracts inked by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. that specifically pertain to the Lake County Jail. Commissioners Mike Repay, D-Hammond, and Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, opted Wednesday to neither approve nor disapprove purchasing proposals for...
Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow Announces Charles Galloway Sentenced to Eight Years for Aggravated Domestic Battery
State’s Attorney James Glasgow announces that Charles Galloway, 45, of Joliet, was sentenced Wednesday by Associate Circuit Judge Derek Ewanic to eight years in prison for Aggravated Domestic Battery (a Class 2 Felony), and Domestic Battery (a Class A Misdemeanor). Galloway pled guilty to the offenses on June 27, 2022.
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform.
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning in effect; deep freeze, high winds follow snow
A winter storm moving into the area Thursday is expected to dump several inches of snow and bring high winds and dangerous cold.
South Shore Line Double Track Project receives $27.5M federal loan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Over 26 miles of the South Shore Line that runs from Gary to Michigan City is getting $27.5 million loan for railroad rehabilitation as a part of its Double Track Project, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday. USDOT said its Build America Bureau provided the...
Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
52 minutes after his landlord demanded rent payment, Lakeview man robbed a North Side bank, FBI says
Chicago — A 19-year-old Lakeview man robbed a Boystown bank on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after his landlord threatened to begin eviction proceedings if he didn’t pay past-due rent, federal officials said in court documents. Chicago police located Myles Thorpe near his home in the 400...
Chicago mayoral candidates Ja'Mal Green, Willie Wilson drop challenges against each other
Petition challenges can be time consuming and costly to bring, as well as for candidates to defend against. For Ja'Mal Green and Willie Wilson, those concerns are now over.
Hammond, Franciscan Health go to court over downtown hospital and ER closure
The city of Hammond is asking a Lake County Superior Court judge to issue a preliminary injunction to stop Franciscan Health from shuttering its downtown ER by the end of the year.
Winter Storm Forces Closures Across Chicago Area
Closures are ramping up as a major winter system hits the Chicago area. From schools to holiday festivities, a bundle of businesses, institutions and attractions have been prompted by the storm to shutter their doors. Experts say strong wind gusts of up to 55 mph, wind chills as low as...
Amazon driver shot a man who confronted him about just sitting around in his delivery van, prosecutors say
Chicago — An Amazon delivery driver shot a man who questioned why the driver was sitting in a van near his home on the Far South Side of Chicago, officials said. The accused courier posted a $3,000 bail deposit to get out of jail. The 32-year-old alleged victim parked...
Despite several arrests, armed robbery crews have returned to Chicago’s hard-hit Near West Side
Chicago — Two men salting a West Town sidewalk and an 80-year-old man are among at least nine people who were robbed at gunpoint during two holdup sprees Wednesday night and Thursday morning, mainly in West Town, Bucktown, and Logan Square. There were seven robberies reported in the same areas on Sunday morning.
Lyons police arrest alleged drunk driving offender after he crashes into Brookfield Zoo
Lyons police arrest alleged drunk driving offender after he crashes into Brookfield Zoo. Driver had 47 previous charges but no convictions but will face four Felony charges in latest DUI, drug possession and fleeing crash scene, Lyons Police officials said. Lyons, Illinois — A 24-year-old Oak Forest man who has...
CTA rerouting buses away from DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA has begun rerouting buses away from Outer DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as the winter storm is causing dangerous driving conditions.The following bus routes are being rerouted off of DuSable Lake Shore Drive:#2 Hyde Park Express#6 Jackson Park Express#14 Jeffery Jump#26 South Shore Express#28 Stony Island#134 Stockton/LaSalle Express#135 Clarendon/LaSalle Express#136 Sheridan/LaSalle Express#143 Stockton/Michigan Express#146 Inner Lake Shore/Michigan Express#147 Outer DuSable Lake Shore Express#148 Clarendon/Michigan ExpressThe CTA is advising commuters to check the agency's website for details on how each route will be affected.Infamously, Lake Shore Drive was forced to shut down on Feb. 2, 2011, as Chicago was walloped by a blizzard that dumped a total of 21.2 inches in the city.Blowing and drifting snow along Lake Shore Drive that day caused multiple accidents, and as the snow piled up, vehicles became stuck, and off-ramps became impassable. Some people ended up being stranded for up to 12 hours before they were rescued. Some frustrated drivers simply got out of their vehicles and abandoned them in the middle of the Drive. Many cars ran out of gas, and were abandoned. A total of about 900 cars became stranded in whiteout conditions.
