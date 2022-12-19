ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kezi.com

Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be...
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Oregon State Senator speaks out about Highway 20 crashes

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- After two fatal crashes on Highway 20, a state senator is taking action to try and expedite efforts to increase the safety of the roadway. State Senator Sara Gelser, the Democratic Senator in Oregon’s legislature representing District 8, which includes significant portions of Linn and Benton Counties, said she is alarmed by the increased number of traffic fatalities in Benton County in 2022. Sen. Gelser said there have particularly seemed to be an increasing number of crashes on Highway 20 between Corvallis and Albany, several of which have resulted in injuries and fatalities. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said they have dealt with 13 fatal collisions in 2022, more than any year since 2002.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Man hit by car after walking into traffic, Eugene police report

EUGENE, Ore. – Traffic was slowed on Coburg Road Tuesday night after a man was hit by a car and thrown under another stopped vehicle, Eugene police said. Eugene Police Department said officers and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a reported crash on Coburg Road and Oakmont Way at about 8:36 p.m. on December 20. Police said they arrived to find a 56-year-old man had been struck by an SUV and was under a second vehicle, which fortunately had been stopped in the center lane. Police clarified that the second vehicle had not struck the man. Police said that while officers helped with traffic and conducted an investigation of the incident, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Man with warrant arrested after K-9 search, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- A wanted man was arrested Tuesday after driving away from police and barricading himself in an apartment, Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, at about 4:31 p.m. on December 20, two patrolling officers spotted a vehicle in a no-parking zone in the Autumn Avenue/Ross Lane area with a person in the driver’s seat. EPD said the officers recognized the person as a man with a warrant for his arrest, and they approached him on foot. Officers said that as soon as the man spotted them, he drove away, stopped a short distance away, then left the vehicle and ran towards Autumn Avenue.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Sheriff: Driver dies after Jeep crashes into tree

EUGENE, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 88000 block of Tiki Lane off Deerhorn Road. Deputies discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kykn.com

Pedestrian Fatality in Afternoon Collision in Salem

Salem, Ore. — At approximately 2:30 p.m., Salem Police patrol officers responded to the report of a pedestrian versus vehicle collision today at the intersection of State ST and High ST NE. The preliminary investigation done by the Salem Police Traffic Team determined a pedestrian, identified as Denise Marie...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Suspected medical emergency leads to fatal crash, deputies say

WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A person is dead after possibly suffering from a medical event just before crashing their vehicle Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a report of a crash on Tiki Lane just off Deerhorn Road at about 7:30 p.m. on December 19. Deputies said they discovered that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics, the LCSO said.
LANE COUNTY, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Linn S&R member helps rescue stranded family

A Salem man and five friends rescued a family of five and a dog on Dec. 5, a day after they were stranded in several feet of snow while searching for a Christmas tree near Forest Road 46 in Marion County. The road passes through the northern part of the...
MARION COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets

EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene has declared an ice emergency due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Early-morning house fire in West Eugene under investigation

EUGENE, Ore. -- A house fire is under investigation Tuesday after causing some serious damage to the house and its garage. Eugene Springfield Fire was called to a home on Taney Street in West Eugene just after 3 a.m. on December 21 when residents reported smelling smoke in the home. According to firefighters, neighbors had noticed the fire was coming from the garage. Although the fire was intense, fire crews were able to extinguish it about 12 minutes after they arrived, according to the battalion chief at the scene.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23

Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

City workers prepare roadways and runways for icy conditions

EUGENE, Ore. -- Icy weather conditions predicted ahead means some serious planning from city officials to make sure roads are safe and passable, especially as thousands begin hitting the roads to visit friends and family for the holidays. Brian Richardson with the City of Eugene Public Works said they take...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Crash closes Highway 20 from downtown Corvallis to Circle Blvd.

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Highway 20 between downtown Corvallis and Circle Boulevard is closed for a crash investigation. The crash happened before 5 p.m. Sunday. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Officials are urging people to avoid the area. Stay with KEZI for the latest.
CORVALLIS, OR

