Gilbertsville, PA

'Gravely concerned': Frigid temps worry homeless shelters at capacity

READING, Pa. – It wasn't terribly cold Thursday night, but Friday night is forecasted to bring quite different conditions. The bitter cold has some homeless shelters on high alert. With the temps expected to drastically dip into Friday night, Opportunity House has issued a Code Blue alert for homeless...
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.

AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
AUBURN, PA
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Coroner called to vehicle crash into home in Lehigh Twp.

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a home in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive. Dispatchers say there were reports of entrapment. A photojournalist on the scene confirmed the coroner was called for a fatality. Check...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Christmas Eve tradition at Reading's Pagoda returns with a twist

READING, Pa. - A longstanding holiday tradition for those living near Reading's Pagoda will return this year, although with a new twist. For decades, families in the surrounding area could look forward to watching the Pagoda's lights flash off and on at 9pm on Christmas Eve. The annual custom served as both a reminder for children to get to bed ahead of Santa's eventual arrival, as well as a beacon to guide his sleigh.
READING, PA
Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores

FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
HELLERTOWN, PA
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat

PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Port Clinton Hotel reopens after being struck by tractor-trailer

PORT CLINTON, Pa. – The open flag is back out front at the Port Clinton Hotel just days after a tractor-trailer slammed into the building. Surveillance video from the porch captured it around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The owner said the tractor-trailer took out the front porch and the...
PORT CLINTON, PA
Phillipsburg gets largest grant in its history, millions to rehabilitate sewer pump

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg just received the largest grant in town history. It's getting $3.3 million in federal funds to put toward infrastructure. "We don't see the pipes underground that give us clean water and take away the waste, and when the government doesn't invest in that, year after year after year, terrible things happen that I don't need to mention on this show," said Congressman Tom Malinowski.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Landfill expansion one step closer in Lower Saucon

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- After more than three hours of public comment, most of which was vehement opposition, Lower Saucon Township council voted 3-2 to adopt rezoning that allows the Bethlehem Landfill to expand. More than 100 residents pushed council's meeting room to its limits Wednesday. Residents stood and...
BETHLEHEM, PA

