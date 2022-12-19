Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple who painstakingly restored, preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion talk with 69 News
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters, walls and doors, to coffered bedroom ceilings and stained glass, even on the rainiest of days, south Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion shines. "The talent we had in Pennsylvania to do this individual craftsmanship is unbelievable. You can't duplicate it," said John Noble as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Aglow in Christmas lights, Schuylkill Haven homes receive Mayor's Glow Award
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Rob and Kathy Allison had been preparing for an early Christmas with their eight grandchildren when came the knock on their door about 6 p.m. Thursday. “I’m here to present you with the Mayor’s Glow Award,” said Jerry Bowman, Schuylkill Haven Borough Council president.
WFMZ-TV Online
'Gravely concerned': Frigid temps worry homeless shelters at capacity
READING, Pa. – It wasn't terribly cold Thursday night, but Friday night is forecasted to bring quite different conditions. The bitter cold has some homeless shelters on high alert. With the temps expected to drastically dip into Friday night, Opportunity House has issued a Code Blue alert for homeless...
WFMZ-TV Online
Workers from other municipalities help raise the roof in South Manheim Twp.
AUBURN — Workers from five southern Schuylkill townships pitched in Tuesday and helped South Manheim Twp. put up roof trusses on a new garage. “They worked together,” said Jack Brennan, who chairs the South Manheim board of supervisors. “It was just like an Amish barn raising.”. Roadmaster...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas display at Palmer Twp. man's house might give Clark Griswold a run for his money
PALMER TWP., Pa. - It's always nice to drive through a neighborhood and see that one house that really takes holiday lighting to the next level. But one man in Palmer Township does so much, folks actually travel hours out of their way to see it. Many decorate their homes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Friendly's on Catasauqua Road closes, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Following the closure of a longstanding restaurant this week, a once-prevalent chain has just one location remaining in the Lehigh Valley. A full-service outpost of Friendly's, the Massachusetts-based chain known for its SuperMelt sandwiches and towering ice cream sundaes, held its last day of business on Wednesday at 1826 Catasauqua Road in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fast-casual restaurant chain to continue Lehigh Valley expansion with Bethlehem area outpost
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A fast-casual restaurant chain is expanding rapidly in the Lehigh Valley. Wingstop, known for its cooked-to-order classic and boneless chicken wings and chicken tenders, is expected to open its newest area location - its third within the past few months - in the first quarter of 2023 in the Bethlehem Square, 3926 Linden St., Bethlehem Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner called to vehicle crash into home in Lehigh Twp.
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a home in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive. Dispatchers say there were reports of entrapment. A photojournalist on the scene confirmed the coroner was called for a fatality. Check...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas Eve tradition at Reading's Pagoda returns with a twist
READING, Pa. - A longstanding holiday tradition for those living near Reading's Pagoda will return this year, although with a new twist. For decades, families in the surrounding area could look forward to watching the Pagoda's lights flash off and on at 9pm on Christmas Eve. The annual custom served as both a reminder for children to get to bed ahead of Santa's eventual arrival, as well as a beacon to guide his sleigh.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman says husband crashed vehicle into her home in Northampton, vehicle contained homemade dynamite
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - A woman tells 69 News her husband crashed a vehicle into her home in Northampton Borough Tuesday afternoon. The woman, Lisa Avate, said her husband had two sticks of homemade dynamite in the vehicle, leading authorities to call in the bomb squad. "When he came in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County adds 41 acres to park system with bargain purchase of Allen Twp. land
Northampton County has created a new preserve in Allen Township, adding to its more than 2,200 acres of parkland. The county acquired the Bodnarczuk Preserve on Tuesday at a bargain price. The Mauser family received $225,000 for the land, donating $675,000, or 75% of its value, to the county. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fix for troublesome intersection in Bethlehem Twp., originally slated for 2023, now pushed to 2025/26
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - More housing developments keep popping up throughout the Lehigh Valley, including in Bethlehem Township. That means more traffic at a notoriously troublesome intersection there. 69 News discovered that intersection now isn't being upgraded for years. "After five o clock when it's dark outside, and in snow...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores
FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
WFMZ-TV Online
Car, pickup truck crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash involving a car and pickup truck. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at North Main and West Highland streets. The car and truck sustained front end damage. Officials have not said if anyone was hurt or what may have led to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg handles Hillsborough in home opener on the mat
PHILLIPSBURG, Pa. - Phillipsburg opening the home portion of their dual season on Wednesday night. The Stateliners would have little issue getting their first home win over Hillsborough, 43-17. At 138 pounds the Stateliners began to truly open things up on their end. Luke Geleta gets the pin to push the lead to 26-13. Luke's younger brother, Gavin would pick up a win too, brothers helping to get it done for the Stateliners.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks commissioners award $750K for construction of Reading grocery store
READING, Pa. – The Berks County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to allocate a grant not to exceed $750,000 to Super Natural & Fresh Produce for the development of a supermarket and fresh produce store at 229 N. 4th St. City businessman Lepoldo Sanchez needs $1.5 million to complete...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Custodian takes student's wallet, uses debit card to buy gas, lottery tickets
POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a custodian took a student's wallet and then used a debit card from the wallet at a nearby gas station. Galvin Dudley, 45, of Henryville, is charged with access device fraud, possession of an instrument of crime, theft of property lost or misplaced, theft of movable property, and receiving stolen property.
WFMZ-TV Online
Port Clinton Hotel reopens after being struck by tractor-trailer
PORT CLINTON, Pa. – The open flag is back out front at the Port Clinton Hotel just days after a tractor-trailer slammed into the building. Surveillance video from the porch captured it around 4 a.m. on Saturday. The owner said the tractor-trailer took out the front porch and the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg gets largest grant in its history, millions to rehabilitate sewer pump
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg just received the largest grant in town history. It's getting $3.3 million in federal funds to put toward infrastructure. "We don't see the pipes underground that give us clean water and take away the waste, and when the government doesn't invest in that, year after year after year, terrible things happen that I don't need to mention on this show," said Congressman Tom Malinowski.
WFMZ-TV Online
Landfill expansion one step closer in Lower Saucon
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. -- After more than three hours of public comment, most of which was vehement opposition, Lower Saucon Township council voted 3-2 to adopt rezoning that allows the Bethlehem Landfill to expand. More than 100 residents pushed council's meeting room to its limits Wednesday. Residents stood and...
