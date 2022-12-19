Read full article on original website
Police: Man pistol-whipped inside Wilkes-Barre home
WILKES-BARRE — City police Thursday released additional information about a reported shooting at a Poplar Street residence. P
Jail pandemic employment fraud investigation ends with inmates sentenced
Harrisburg, Pa. — Five inmates in Pa. correctional facilities filed false claims for unemployment assistance during the pandemic, ending with a slew of charges for the fraud. Jeovanny Shultz, age 28, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mercer; Andrew Marszalek, age 24, of New Cumberland; Nicholas Baggio, age 32, an inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Mahanoy; Alexis Figueroa, age 32, of Philadelphia; and Oscar Martinez, age 30, an inmate at State Correctional Institution at Rockview all entered guilty pleas for fraud...
Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control fight
Closed-door talks fail to settle Pa. House control fight. Fundraiser helps 'Valley Santa' give toys to kids in need. PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm.
PA Law - motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!
PA Law - motor vehicle accidents | 12/22/22 Pa live!. Fundraiser helps 'Valley Santa' give toys to kids in need.
Police: One person shot in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE — City police have confirmed that one person was shot at a Poplar Street residence on Wednesday night. Details are scarce; however officers at the scene confirmed that they were called to the residence, in the 100 block of Poplar Street, for a reported gunshot victim. Multiple officers...
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill
Pennsylvania projects expected to receive $111.5M from federal spending bill. Fundraiser helps 'Valley Santa' give toys to kids in need.
Wilkes-Barre women only emergency center working to prevent homeless tragedies
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The bitter cold expected this weekend is raising concerns about people experiencing homelessness. Their life expectancy is two decades less than the general population according to the National Institutes of Health. A somber service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church brought attention Wednesday to a deadly serious problem: People who’ve lost […]
Appeal of convicted Pa. ‘pill mill’ doctor focuses on ineffective counsel claims
WILLIAMSPORT – The Northumberland County doctor who was the state’s top prescriber of opioids in 2015 and 2016 is relying on an ineffective counsel argument in asking the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate his conviction and reinstate his indictment. The brief filed Tuesday on behalf...
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
Suspect sought in vehicle theft, break-ins
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is searching for a man believed to have been involved in the theft of a car as well as several vehicle break-ins across both the township and Wilkes-Barre City. The department released a photo of the...
Detectives: Father charged in newborn’s death had fentanyl in jail
WILKES-BARRE — A rolled up $1 bill covered with fentanyl was found in the wallet of Gary Edward Travinski Jr., as he was being searched
Parents of Pennsylvania girl, whose hair got tangled in Chuck E. Cheese ticket machine, file lawsuit in Scranton
The parents of a girl whose hair got caught in a ticket machine at a Pennsylvania Chuck E. Cheese have sued the Bucks County company that manufactures the equipment for the family entertainment and pizza chain. Attorneys filed the lawsuit in Scranton last week on behalf of the couple from...
Route 22 East reopens after 6-vehicle crash, police say
A six-vehicle crash Wednesday evening closed Route 22 East in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police reported. All traffic was diverted onto Route 309 due to the crash reported shortly before 7 p.m. at mile 319.4 in South Whitehall Township. Minor injuries were reported, according to police. The highway was reopened...
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
Ex-Newark cop sentenced to 79 years in state prison for 2019 Jefferson Township shooting
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – A former Newark police officer has been sentenced to 79 years in New Jersey State Prison for a 2019 shooting in Jefferson Township, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. John Formisano, 52, formerly of Jefferson Township was sentenced on Dec. 19 to...
Lehigh Valley Dad Allegedly Stabbed By Son Dies 4 Months After Attack
The Northampton County dad who police believe was stabbed by his own son has died, officials say. Joseph S. Rizzolino of Palmer Township died Monday, Dec. 19 due to complications from stab wounds, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. The official manner of death is homicide.
Santa’s Reindeer approved for Christmas flight in Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Reading and Pennsylvania State Dr. Kevin Brightbill announced that Santa's reindeer at Hersheypark have been cleared for their Dec. 24 take-off.
New law clears way for employees
Harrisburg, Pa. — Pennsylvanians applying for childcare clearances can now receive most results electronically, instead of through the mail, thanks to a new law passed earlier this session. Act 12 of 2022 allows certain employers to conditionally hire an individual for up to 45 days before all required childcare clearances are obtained. The goal is to address the delay that employees who required childcare clearances were experiencing in receiving their paperwork via the U.S. mail. ...
Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl
NEWARK, NJ – Two men were charged by the Department of Justice for trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in New Jersey this week. According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, two New Jersey men have been charged with possessing approximately one kilogram of cocaine and approximately 100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute them. A complaint has been filed against Carlos Ovidio Gonzalez, 35, of Newark, and Hector Martinez, 31, of North Bergen, New Jersey, charging them with conspiracy to distribute and possess cocaine and fentanyl with intent to distribute. Gonzalez is also charged with one count of being The post Two New Jersey men caught with kilo of cocaine, fentanyl appeared first on Shore News Network.
For Pennsylvania inmates, phone calls are three times more expensive
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, a phone call from a local jail can cost more than three times the cost of one from a state prison. Thanks to the outsourcing of phone services, high costs get passed off to families of inmates, many of whom are less well-off than the median Pennsylvania family.
