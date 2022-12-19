ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair Local

Howe House saved by the Montclair community

The efforts to save the James Howe House, the first property in town to be owned by a freed slave, have paid off. This morning it was announced that the sale has been finalized after an offer of $400,000 was accepted by the sellers. It was only earlier this month that the Friends of the Howe House feared that they would lose out on obtaining the home after an offer placed by an unknown party was put into attorney review, a normal step in real estate deals.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Majority of Montclair Township Council supports livestreaming all meetings

There is an element of nostalgia to this saga, when, to hear Montclair Township Council members tell it, they could rub elbows and do the business of the people in an intimate setting around a conference table in relative privacy. Lots of the people’s nitty-gritty business got done this way, in what were designated as “conference” meetings on the second floor of the Municipal Building, with roughly 50 folding chairs for anyone in the community who wanted to cram in with their elected leaders.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
myveronanj.com

Police Welcome 3 New Officers

Shane Daly, Brendan Heller and Gregory Matesic were sworn in as Verona Police officers at Monday night’s Town Council meeting to replace two officers who retired and one who moved to a police force outside Verona. Daly is a 25-year-old Cedar Grove resident and Marine Corps veteran. He served...
VERONA, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Eileen Werbel

Eileen Werbel of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, a former longtime Montclair resident who was active in school district issues, died peacefully at Menno Haven Nursing Center in Chambersburg on Dec. 9, 2022, six days after her 89th birthday. Originally from New York City, Ms. Werbel moved to Montclair in 1966. In the...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
theobserver.com

Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue

In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
NUTLEY, NJ
NJ.com

Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’

A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Glenys Whittington (Jenkins) Jones

Glenys Whittington (Jenkins) Jones of Southport, North Carolina, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on Dec. 7, 2022, in Southport. She was 98. Born in 1924 in Swansea, Wales, Mrs. Jones was the firstborn of Daniel and Jane Whittington Thomas Jenkins. Her earliest childhood memories were of freedom...
SOUTHPORT, NC
Morristown Minute

The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJ

Available rental units in Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. An overview of available rental apartments in Morristown, NJ – figures by price, rating, and address. There are currently over 600 apartments available for rent in the greater Morristown, NJ area. Below is a list of apartments with available units (as of 12/22/2022), sorted by resident rating (high to low) and price (prices are rounded estimates based on current advertisements on company and affiliate websites):
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Newark

If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey

I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day

Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair sees second water main break this week

A water main on Upper Mountain Avenue occurred early Saturday, Dec. 17, the Montclair Water Bureau announced. The break comes just two days after a pipe burst at Bloomfield and Midland avenues. The incident on Saturday occurred at 4:45 a.m. when a major water main burst on Upper Mountain Avenue,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

