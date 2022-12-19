Read full article on original website
Howe House saved by the Montclair community
The efforts to save the James Howe House, the first property in town to be owned by a freed slave, have paid off. This morning it was announced that the sale has been finalized after an offer of $400,000 was accepted by the sellers. It was only earlier this month that the Friends of the Howe House feared that they would lose out on obtaining the home after an offer placed by an unknown party was put into attorney review, a normal step in real estate deals.
Majority of Montclair Township Council supports livestreaming all meetings
There is an element of nostalgia to this saga, when, to hear Montclair Township Council members tell it, they could rub elbows and do the business of the people in an intimate setting around a conference table in relative privacy. Lots of the people’s nitty-gritty business got done this way, in what were designated as “conference” meetings on the second floor of the Municipal Building, with roughly 50 folding chairs for anyone in the community who wanted to cram in with their elected leaders.
Christmas Home Decoration Contest now underway in Hudson County
The annual Best Christmas Home Decoration Contest hosted by Hudson Media Group’s Pat O’ Melia is underway in Hudson County. Three winners will each receive $1,000 in cash and a commemorative plaque. Home spotters are on the streets now looking for decorated homes across Hudson County. Municipalities included...
Montclair High School wrestlers, under a new coach, aim to peak in season’s second half
The Montclair High School wrestling team has a new head coach this year, and he’s taken the reins after the squad went through a highly unusual season. Last year, under former head coach Eugene Kline, the wrestling team saw its membership plummet as the coronavirus pandemic raged. Despite that,...
3 Great Pizza Places In Jersey City
When it comes to pizza, Jersey City has no shortage of exciting places to get your fix. From classic pies to unique topping combinations, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a city with as many delicious pizza spots.
Police Welcome 3 New Officers
Shane Daly, Brendan Heller and Gregory Matesic were sworn in as Verona Police officers at Monday night’s Town Council meeting to replace two officers who retired and one who moved to a police force outside Verona. Daly is a 25-year-old Cedar Grove resident and Marine Corps veteran. He served...
Obituary: Eileen Werbel
Eileen Werbel of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, a former longtime Montclair resident who was active in school district issues, died peacefully at Menno Haven Nursing Center in Chambersburg on Dec. 9, 2022, six days after her 89th birthday. Originally from New York City, Ms. Werbel moved to Montclair in 1966. In the...
Nutley dealing with excessive rodent issue
In response to an unprecedented increase in wildlife and rodent activity since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutley Health and Parks and Recreation departments are employing several strategies for control and prevention, including educating residents on how to prevent further activity by following the township’s recommendations as well as using its resources.
Couples outraged as N.J. wedding venue changes color scheme. ‘Please say this is a joke.’
A popular wedding venue took to social media earlier this month to announce the “exciting news” that it would be remodeling its ballroom. The spacious room at The Madison Hotel in Morristown, which featured a gold and white color scheme, was going to debut in “early 2023″ with black- or dark gray-painted walls and a blue carpet, according to photos posted by the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.
Obituary: Glenys Whittington (Jenkins) Jones
Glenys Whittington (Jenkins) Jones of Southport, North Carolina, a former longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully on Dec. 7, 2022, in Southport. She was 98. Born in 1924 in Swansea, Wales, Mrs. Jones was the firstborn of Daniel and Jane Whittington Thomas Jenkins. Her earliest childhood memories were of freedom...
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJ
Available rental units in Morristown, NJ.Photo byMorristown Minute. An overview of available rental apartments in Morristown, NJ – figures by price, rating, and address. There are currently over 600 apartments available for rent in the greater Morristown, NJ area. Below is a list of apartments with available units (as of 12/22/2022), sorted by resident rating (high to low) and price (prices are rounded estimates based on current advertisements on company and affiliate websites):
3 Great Pizza Places In Newark
If you're looking for some of the best pizza in Newark, look no further than these three great locations. Explore these top-notch eateries and find out which one fits your taste buds!
One of NJ's largest school districts brings back mask mandate for students
One of New Jersey’s largest school districts is requiring students to mask up again in the final days before the holiday break due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
SUBURBAN CHARM, ULTRA CONVIENENT LOCATION, KEY FRANKLIN LAKES APPEAL IN BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ – Neatly tucked into the tip of northern New Jersey, the quaint Bergen County borough of Franklin Lakes has long been a favorite of residents seeking to be transported to a neighborhood with suburban charm that’s still greatly accessible to a wealth of business and entertainment opportunities.
The perfect place in NJ to get what you need for Feast of the 7 Fishes
Growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City, we had five Italian delicatessens or stores around our house. They would compete with each other for the neighborhood. When we moved to Marlboro in the 1970s, I really missed all those great Italian delicacies. Now Marlboro has Tuscany Italian Market and so does Manalapan and Freehold.
Any new leads? 5 years since Newark, NJ mother went missing
NEWARK — Dec. 22 marks five years since the disappearance of Venika Williams. The Newark mother was last seen in the area of Dewey Street in 2017, and police believe she was headed to Jersey City. Authorities say Venika, 30, is 5 feet 3 inches and 140 pounds. According...
This Ice Cream Speakeasy Is A First For New Jersey
I’ve seen a ton of boozy ice cream shops on my Tik Tok and Instagram pages, but I didn’t realize we had any shops that sold it in New Jersey!. There’s this hidden ice cream shop, but it’s for adults only. Apparently, there’s a secret boozy ice cream shop in North Jersey that not a ton of people know about, but you have to check it out!
Popular New Jersey Wedding Venue Changes Appearance Before Couples’ Big Day
Wedding planning is stressful. So much time and detail go into your big day, and most of the time, that big day is only a handful of hours. One of the biggest investments in the entire celebration is the venue. For many couples, the venue, whether it is just for the reception, or wedding and reception, is the most memorable part of the entire event. It's where the true party starts.
Montclair sees second water main break this week
A water main on Upper Mountain Avenue occurred early Saturday, Dec. 17, the Montclair Water Bureau announced. The break comes just two days after a pipe burst at Bloomfield and Midland avenues. The incident on Saturday occurred at 4:45 a.m. when a major water main burst on Upper Mountain Avenue,...
Westfield ‘parking rage’? Woman reports tire slashed outside grocery store
WESTFIELD — A municipal parking lot that's typically hectic year round was the site of a woman's reported tire slashing, according to township police. The afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 17, a woman said she had backed her vehicle into a parking space in municipal lot #1, adjacent to the Trader Joe's store and parking lot between Elm Street and Prospect Street.
