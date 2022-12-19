The efforts to save the James Howe House, the first property in town to be owned by a freed slave, have paid off. This morning it was announced that the sale has been finalized after an offer of $400,000 was accepted by the sellers. It was only earlier this month that the Friends of the Howe House feared that they would lose out on obtaining the home after an offer placed by an unknown party was put into attorney review, a normal step in real estate deals.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO