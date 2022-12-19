FBI: More than 3,000 minors targeted for “sextortion” in past year

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) partnered with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) to issue a national public safety alert concerning large amount of incidents involving the coercion of children and teens to send explicit images and money through online networks. This is a crime known as “sextortion.”

Law enforcement has received more than 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors in the past year. These cases have resulted in at least 3,000 victims and more than a dozen suicides.

A large percentage of these sextortion schemes originate outside of the United States. As children enter winter break this holiday season, the FBI and partners urge parents and guardians to speak with their kids about financial sextortion schemes for future prevention.

“The FBI has seen a horrific increase in reports of financial sextortion schemes targeting minor boys—and the fact is that the many victims who are afraid to come forward are not even included in those numbers,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “The FBI is here for victims, but we also need parents and caregivers to work with us to prevent this crime before it happens and help children come forward if it does. Victims may feel like there is no way out—it is up to all of us to reassure them that they are not in trouble, there is hope, and they are not alone.”

“The protection of children is a society’s most sacred duty,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “It calls on each of us to do everything we can to keep kids from harm, including ensuring the threats they face are brought into the light and confronted. Armed with the information in this alert message, parents, caregivers, and children themselves should feel empowered to detect fake identities, take steps to reject any attempt to obtain private material, and, if targeted, have a plan to seek help from a trusted adult.”

Financial sextortion schemes occur in online environments including, social media sites, gaming sites or video chat applications that feel familiar and safe to the children involved. Online predators often use fake accounts portraying as females and target minor males between the ages of 14 to 17 years old, some even younger.

“The sexual exploitation of children is a deplorable crime. HSI special agents will continue to exhaust every resource to identify, locate, and apprehend predators to ensure they face justice,” said Steve K. Francis, HSI acting executive associate director. “Criminals who lurk in platforms on the internet are not as anonymous as they think. HSI will continue to leverage cutting-edge technology to end these heinous acts.”

Predators coerce the child to take an explicit video or photo and send them. Once predators receive the images, they threaten to release the material unless the victim sends money or gift cards. In many cases, the predators still release the images even if payments are made.

The emotional turmoil that victims feel when they are caught in this cycle often prevents them from asking for help or reporting the abuse.

“This is a growing crisis and we’ve seen sextortion completely devastate children and families,” said Michelle DeLaune, CEO of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. “As the leading nonprofit focused on child protection, we’ve seen first-hand the rise in these cases worldwide. The best defense against this crime is to talk to your children about what to do if they’re targeted online. We want everyone to know help is out there and they’re not alone.”

NCMEC has created steps parents and young people can take if they or their child are a victim of sextortion, which include:

-Remember, the predator is to blame, not your child or you.

-Get help before deciding whether to pay money or otherwise comply with the predator. Cooperating or paying rarely stops the blackmail and continued harassment.

-Report the predator’s account via the platform’s safety feature.

-Block the predator and do not delete the profile or messages because that can be helpful to law enforcement in identifying and stopping them.

NCMEC can help get explicit images off the internet:

-Visit NCMEC to learn how to notify companies yourself or visit the tip-line page to report to us for help with the process.

-Ask for help. This can be a very complex problem and may require help from adults or law enforcement.

-If you don’t feel that you have adults in your corner, you can reach out to NCMEC for support at gethelp@ncmec.org or call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST.

-Take a moment to learn how sextortion works and how to talk to your children about it. Information, resources, and conversation guides are available online.

