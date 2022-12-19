‘Dumb, dumber and dumbest’ arrested for attempting to saw ATM out of wall in San Jose: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people who were arrested early Monday morning are accused of trying to saw an ATM out of a concrete wall, the San Jose Police Department said .
The trio, which police referred to as "dumb, dumber, and dumbest," were not successful in their attempt to steal the machine, police said. After a witness reported the crime, SJPD officers responded and initiated a chase.
The suspects drove away in a vehicle as officers arrived. They eventually crashed into a pole in Milpitas and all three were arrested. Two attempted to escape on foot.
"Their driving was not any better than their attempted theft," SJPD said.
