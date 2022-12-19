Read full article on original website
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
KYTV
Live, Life, Well: The way to change your gift giving traditions to save money and time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As your family grows, it can get very time-consuming and expensive to buy Christmas presents for everyone. On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at options to keep you from running all over town for presents. Maybe you married a few years ago and other siblings married too. And now there are children. And the list of presents to buy just keeps growing.
KYTV
Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening. The Alzheimer’s Association says those with the illness need extra and loose layers if they go outside. They should wear boots or warm shoes with rubber soles and have all their skin covered. Also, caregivers must watch for slick sidewalks or driveways and hold onto them as they walk.
KYTV
Springfield's Veterans Homecoming Center working to help those on the streets
Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo. Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness. For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening.
ksmu.org
Faces Behind the Numbers: Dr. Leo Wyrsch
COVID-19 has taken at least 763 lives in Greene County alone. One of them was a longtime Springfield physician. Dr. Leo Wyrsch died on September 28, 2020 in Springfield, the city where he was born and raised. He was 85-years-old. His son, Dr. Brad Wyrsch is clinic president at Mercy...
Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
KYTV
Timely Christmas gifts at Springfield shelter help homeless prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s daytime homeless shelter next to the police department had a Christmas event with food and gifts on Wednesday. And it couldn’t have come at a better time, considering the gifts included supplies and items useful in cold weather. Starting on Thursday, the Ozarks...
Springfield road conditions
2:00 p.m. – MoDOT says Eastbound 44 is closed at MM 142 due to a multi-vehicle crash. They say to exit the interstate at Exit 129 in Lebanon or sooner. Currently, there is no estimate on reopening. 1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. […]
Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow. Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery. Here’s a look at a few […]
99-year-old woman asks Santa for Travis Kelce
Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady's request might surprise you.
Local businesses and Battlefield Mall stay open during winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With snow blowing and temperatures dropping, some businesses battled the weather to welcome shoppers right before the holidays. “It’s really close to Christmas,” Bon Bon’s Candy Store Employee Misty Delong said. “So we want to make sure that everybody can get all their chocolate and make their day as happy as possible.” […]
Branson road conditions
1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
KYTV
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Thursday’s snowstorm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday, viewers from around the Ozarks shared snow pictures from the blizzard-like conditions. Check out the sights of the storm. And upload your snowy snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download today!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the community
George Dimmit Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri.Photo byJsuddath, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital located at 102 S. Bolivar Road was a historic hospital in Humansville, Missouri. The hospital was later known as Polk Community Hospital and is listed as Lakeshores Residential Center now at SeniorCareHomes.com. In 2012, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
How to make snow ice cream: 5 great recipes to try this weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With several inches of snow on the ground in Springfield, and several residents enjoying a snow day away from work and school, enjoying snow ice cream is at the top of the to-do list.
5 things to avoid doing at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
KYTV
Smart Chicken donates 7,300 pounds of chicken to Ozarks Food Harvest
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Thanks to Smart Chicken’s 20th annual Smart Giving Holiday Challenge campaign, Ozarks Food Harvest will receive more than 7,300 pounds of chicken this holiday season. The Ozarks Harvest Food Bank will distribute the chicken to its network of 270 community and faith-based charities...
21 Injured in Freak Pit Bull Attack at This Missouri School
There are multiple reports of a a freak attack at a Missouri intermediate school playground that left a total of 21 injured including many students and a few teachers in the Springfield area. I first saw this horrific story shared by Newsweek of an attack by pit bull mix dogs...
