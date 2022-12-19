ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Live, Life, Well: The way to change your gift giving traditions to save money and time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As your family grows, it can get very time-consuming and expensive to buy Christmas presents for everyone. On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at options to keep you from running all over town for presents. Maybe you married a few years ago and other siblings married too. And now there are children. And the list of presents to buy just keeps growing.
KYTV

Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening. The Alzheimer’s Association says those with the illness need extra and loose layers if they go outside. They should wear boots or warm shoes with rubber soles and have all their skin covered. Also, caregivers must watch for slick sidewalks or driveways and hold onto them as they walk.
ksmu.org

Faces Behind the Numbers: Dr. Leo Wyrsch

COVID-19 has taken at least 763 lives in Greene County alone. One of them was a longtime Springfield physician. Dr. Leo Wyrsch died on September 28, 2020 in Springfield, the city where he was born and raised. He was 85-years-old. His son, Dr. Brad Wyrsch is clinic president at Mercy...
KOLR10 News

Help for the homeless ahead of Missouri winter storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- An annual event at the Veterans Coming Home Center provided an opportunity to educate the homeless on the weather headed our way. The event worked to give the unsheltered a warm meal and winter weather gear. While those items will be helpful, organizers said they don’t want the homeless to have a chance […]
KOLR10 News

Springfield road conditions

2:00 p.m. – MoDOT says Eastbound 44 is closed at MM 142 due to a multi-vehicle crash. They say to exit the interstate at Exit 129 in Lebanon or sooner. Currently, there is no estimate on reopening. 1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. […]
KOLR10 News

Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow. Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery. Here’s a look at a few […]
KOLR10 News

Local businesses and Battlefield Mall stay open during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With snow blowing and temperatures dropping, some businesses battled the weather to welcome shoppers right before the holidays. “It’s really close to Christmas,” Bon Bon’s Candy Store Employee Misty Delong said. “So we want to make sure that everybody can get all their chocolate and make their day as happy as possible.” […]
KOLR10 News

Branson road conditions

1:30 pm- MoDOT says that high winds and below-freezing temperatures are making it difficult to keep roads clear. Most roads on the MoDOT Traveler Map are still partially covered in SOuthwest Missouri. BRANSON, Mo. – A winter storm rolled into Southwest Missouri Thursday morning, covering roads throughout the Ozarks with snow and ice. The City […]
CJ Coombs

An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartments

Marquette Hotel, 400 East Walnut, Springfield, Missouri (2014).Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 2000, the Marquette Hotel located in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as Springfield Business College and Hotel State. The three-story hotel was built around 1906. Originally, a business college was here, and in 1918, it was converted into a hotel and operated as such until the mid-1980s.
KYTV

PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Thursday’s snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday, viewers from around the Ozarks shared snow pictures from the blizzard-like conditions. Check out the sights of the storm. And upload your snowy snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download today!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
CJ Coombs

The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in Springfield

Holland Building, 205 Park Central East, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1914, the five-story Holland Building in Springfield, Missouri was built. It’s a commercial building that was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. It’s also known as the Mrs. Clifford L. Jarrett Building (she was a Holland family descendant).
kjluradio.com

Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44

The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
CJ Coombs

Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the community

George Dimmit Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri.Photo byJsuddath, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital located at 102 S. Bolivar Road was a historic hospital in Humansville, Missouri. The hospital was later known as Polk Community Hospital and is listed as Lakeshores Residential Center now at SeniorCareHomes.com. In 2012, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KYTV

Smart Chicken donates 7,300 pounds of chicken to Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Thanks to Smart Chicken’s 20th annual Smart Giving Holiday Challenge campaign, Ozarks Food Harvest will receive more than 7,300 pounds of chicken this holiday season. The Ozarks Harvest Food Bank will distribute the chicken to its network of 270 community and faith-based charities...
