Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As abortion access becomes increasingly restricted in Kentucky, free speech around clinics remains an area of contentionEdy ZooLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Related
WLKY.com
Small strip mall destroyed by fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A small strip mall caught fire in the Russell neighborhood overnight. According to fire officials, a fire broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday at a strip on the corner of 18th and West Jefferson streets. The building houses a restaurant, barber shop and bakery. Officials said...
WLKY.com
LMPD only responding to crashes with injuries, road blocks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Due to weather conditions, Louisville Metro police will only be responding to some crashes. According to LMPD, they will only respond when there is a report of injury or the roadway is blocked. So what should you do if you get in a crash that doesn't...
wdrb.com
Fire destroys vacant house in Louisville's west end, damages 3 other homes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-alarm fire destroyed a vacant home in Louisville's west end Tuesday morning and damaged three others. According to Louisville Division of Fire Major Bobby Cooper, the fire started around 6 a.m. on South 38th Street, not far from Southern Avenue and the Shawnee Expressway. Charly...
WLKY.com
Man found dead outside as weather conditions worsen across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One man has died in the Hazelwood neighborhood as winter weather conditions continue to worsen across the Louisville area, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers from the 4th Division responded to a report of a body outside in the...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
WLKY.com
All lanes back open after multi-vehicle crash on I-264 E near Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes are back open on I-264 E after a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday. MetroSafe said that crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Officials said that a semi truck was rear ended by a car causing the semi to hit two more vehicles. Two people were...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: LMPD investigating after man found dead outside in Hazelwood neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside in the city's Hazelwood neighborhood. A spokesperson for LMPD said officers found the man's body outside around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue, near the Watterson. That's off Bicknell Avenue and Taylor Boulevard.
wdrb.com
LMPD: 1 dead after early morning shooting near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One man is dead after a shooting early Friday morning near Valley Station. LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley reports officers with LMPD's Third Division were called just before 1 a.m. to the 6800 block of John Adams Way, which is in a neighborhood off Watson Lane and Dixie Highway.
Wave 3
LFD crews at scene of Shawnee neighborhood structure fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department crews are at a structure fire in the Shawnee neighborhood. MetroSafe confirmed the call about the fire came in on Tuesday at 6:08 a.m. There have been no reports of rescues or injuries. This is a developing story.
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown set to start construction on new police headquarters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shovels are about to hit the ground in Jeffersontown for the city's new police headquarters. The new headquarters will be built next to the old building on Taylorsville Road near Watterson Trail. “We wanted to be sure the new police headquarters is a place that’s welcoming...
Wave 3
Protect your car and home from freezing temperatures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last thing in a person’s home they want to be dealing with during inclement weather is busted water pipes, but that can be prevented. Leave indoor faucets at a drip. Turn outdoor ones off altogether. People can insulate pipes directly with a sleeve or...
wdrb.com
As temperatures drop, Louisville area fire departments offer fire prevention tips
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures drop and people turn to extra heat sources like space heaters, local fire departments are urging people to be careful. "This is our season where we have the highest frequency of fires," said Ashby Green, who is part of the Fire Prevention Bureau within Louisville Fire. "It's cold outside, people are using a lot of non-traditional heating methods."
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
WLKY.com
More than 40 homes in this Louisville neighborhood go all out for Christmas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're looking for spots to check out Christmas lights this week, make sure to add this Louisville neighborhood. Residents in Windemere Place have gone all out with Christmas decorations and lights. The neighborhood is on Ashfield Lane near Hikes Point. This has been a tradition...
wdrb.com
Sherman Minton Bridge to reopen eastbound lanes of I-64 a day early
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sherman Minton Bridge is opening a day early. Project officials say the eastbound lanes of Interstate-64 from New Albany to Louisville will open by 2 a.m. Thursday. Officials originally expected the closure to last nine days. The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehab and...
wdrb.com
Fire officials in Louisville urge caution ahead of bitter cold weather headed our way
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bitter cold weather is in the forecast for Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana at the end of the week, and local experts are urging caution to avoid serious fire hazards. Louisville Fire & Rescue says that people need to pay attention to household items and appliances...
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
Wave 3
Hardin County cities work to provide shelter from cold temperatures
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County residents looking for assistance from the cold will have several resources for shelter available. According to Elizabethtown Police Department spokesman Chris Denham, the City of Elizabethtown, City of Radcliff and City of Vine Grove are working together to help residents in need find shelter.
WLKY.com
How to prepare your car, home for this week's winter blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temperatures in the Louisville area are expected to reach as low as the single digits, with wind chills in the negatives this Thursday into Friday. Ahead of the cold temperatures, there are a few things that can be done to prep your house and car. In...
WLKY.com
Several boats destroyed in fire at Taylorsville Lake marina
Several boats were destroyed after a fire at a Taylorsville marina, according to the Taylorsville Spencer County Fire Protection District. Officials say they were called out to Settlers Trace Marina just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. When they got there, they found that the marina structure, a house boat and...
Comments / 0