Diabetes and Colon Cancer: What Is the Relationship?
The American Diabetes Association’s guidelines for medical care now recognize a link between colon cancer and type 2 diabetes. Knowing how the two conditions are related can help those with diabetes or colon cancer and their healthcare providers better understand what can be done to reduce the risk of the other condition and/or manage both conditions.
What Is Progressive Muscular Atrophy?
Progressive muscular atrophy (PMA) is a rare disease that affects lower motor neurons, which are brain cells that begin in the spinal cord and provide muscles and glands with the nerves needed to function correctly. People with this disease experience wasting and loss of muscle mass. This article discusses the...
What Is a Normal Body Temperature?
On average, the human body temperature is 98.6 degrees F. However, normal adult body temperatures range from 97 to 99. Your temperature can fluctuate and varies based on your age and the method used to measure your temperature. A fever is when your body temperature is higher than normal. Most healthcare providers consider a fever to be at 100.4 or higher.
What Is Focal Epilepsy?
Focal epilepsy is a type of epilepsy in which the seizures begin in one or more specific areas of the brain. Focal onset seizures can remain as focal seizures with limited symptoms, or they may spread to larger areas of both sides of the brain, causing a secondarily generalized seizure (affecting both sides of the brain) with more significant symptoms.
Liver Disease and Itchiness: What You Should Know
Liver disease refers to a range of diseases that can cause dysfunction and damage to the liver. There are over 100 types of liver disease. Some of these diseases may cause itching that can interfere with your quality of life. Itching as a symptom found in liver disease is referred to as pruritus.
What Is Akinesia?
"Akinesia" means "lack of movement." It is a condition in which you have an inability to perform certain movements due to problems in the parts of the nervous system that control movement. Akinesia is sometimes referred to as “freezing” because it causes immobility in certain parts of the body or...
Causes of Foot Pain and Treatment Options
The foot is a complex intersection of numerous muscles, bones, and ligaments that work together to enable you to stand and walk. Occasionally, an issue with one of these anatomical structures leads to pain and puts limitations on your daily function. This article will review the common causes of foot...
Can People With Diabetes Donate Blood?
People with diabetes can donate blood if they meet certain eligibility requirements. In general, people with well-managed or controlled diabetes can donate blood. This includes people with diabetes who take insulin or oral medications for diabetes management. This is true whether you have type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes.
Can You Get Diabetes From Eating Too Much Sugar?
Eating too much sugar doesn’t directly cause diabetes. However, there is a correlation (association) between being overweight or having obesity and type 2 diabetes. Over time, consuming too many foods and beverages, including those high in sugar, may lead to weight gain. Excessive weight gain can increase your risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
What Is Thiamine?
Thiamine, or vitamin B1, is a water-soluble vitamin that is found in some foods and may also be taken as a supplement. The body’s cells need thiamine in order to generate energy, develop, grow, and function. Thiamine plays a role in metabolizing glucose (sugar), which is part of the process used by the body to provide cells with energy.
What Is Retrocalcaneal Bursitis?
Retrocalcaneal bursitis, or heel bursitis, is a condition that causes swelling of the bursa, a fluid-filled sac, on the heel bone. You have bursae throughout your body. These sacs cushion your tendons and muscles as you move, preventing them from rubbing vigorously against your bones. In some cases, often with overuse, these sacs can become inflamed and irritated. Retrocalcaneal bursitis specifically affects the bursa on the heel.
Facts About Diabetes Awareness Month
Learning about Diabetes Awareness Month is a great way to show your support. Here are some fast facts:. It takes place in November. It was officially recognized in 1981 by President Reagan. The ribbon color is blue. The symbol is a blue circle. The goals are to come together, share,...
What Is Polymorphic Light Eruption?
Polymorphic light eruption is the most common type of skin response in people who are sensitive to sunlight and other types of ultraviolet (UV) light. It causes a reddish skin rash that forms hours to days after exposure to direct sunlight. The rash can differ from person to person and take many forms.
The Anatomy of Hinge Joints
Joints form where one bone connects to another bone, allowing the skeleton to move. There are several different types of joints within the body that differ in structure and the way they move depending on where in the body they are located. This article will discuss different types of joints,...
What Is Pes Anserine Bursitis?
Pes anserine bursitis occurs when the pes anserine bursa becomes painful and inflamed. This bursa is found on the inside of the knee joint. It lies between your shin bone and three tendons that connect the hamstring muscles to the shin bone. When this bursa is harmed due to overuse,...
Complications of Ankylosing Spondylitis
Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) typically affects the spine and causes back pain and stiffness. It can impact other joints and organs as it progresses, leading to complications such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and uveitis (eye inflammation). When left untreated, AS can significantly impact your quality of life. Chronic pain due...
Pilonidal Cyst Symptoms
It’s possible that a pilonidal cyst might not cause any symptoms. In these cases, the cyst might be found incidentally, meaning it’s first noticed before it causes any symptoms. A pilonidal cyst may cause symptoms, especially if it becomes infected. Some of the symptoms might include:. A painful...
Herbs for Gout
Several herbs are thought to have healing properties to help alleviate symptoms of gout. Devil's Claw (Harpagophytum procumbens) originates from the Kalahari desert in South Africa. It's part of the sesame family and is named after the hook-like appearance of the fruit it grows. Devil's Claw is often used for...
