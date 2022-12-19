Read full article on original website
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
These are the top 23 baby names predicted to be 'rising stars' in 2023 - and they might surprise you
Experts have revealed the 23 baby names predicted to be 'rising stars' in 2023, and there are some unusual monikers in the list. The team from parenting website Nameberry highlighted some traditional names including Louise and Archie, as well as other completely unexpected options like Luxury, Yuna and Marigold. They...
These baby names are going extinct because no one likes them any more
Ever heard a name and thought, ‘Who would name their child that?’ Us too. And now it seems so few people are using certain names that they are now considered ‘critically endangered’. A new list from parenting website BabyCentre has revealed all the names that have...
Full list of unique baby names predicted to be big in 2023 – see if yours on the unusual list
A LIST of unique baby names predicted to rise in popularity in 2023 has been revealed. The top names in 2022 were Olivia, Emma, Liam, and Noah. The team from Nameberry, a parenting website, has compiled a list of the most unique baby names they're expecting to see rise to the top of the popularity list in 2023.
The 10 Luckiest Baby Names of 2022
If you’re expecting a baby, one of the most important tasks is choosing a name. But whether you picked out a moniker in middle school, or you’re waiting to see your newborn's face before deciding, one thing’s for sure: Every parent-to-be could use a little luck during this stressful process. You can lean into the concept by choosing a lucky name for your little one!
Twin sisters married twin brothers. Their kids are technically cousins but genetically brothers.
Briana and Brittany Deane hated each others' boyfriends as teenagers. "So often, we were in relationships with singletons who didn't understand our twin sister bond," Briana, one half of the identical twin sisters pair, told Insider. Deep down, the sisters nurtured a shared dream of marrying a set of identical twin brothers. "I think there was some underlying stress that if one of us got too serious with a singleton guy, then it would ruin this dream we had, which was always our hope, even though others told us it was unrealistic," Brittany said. So when Briana and Brittany met identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers at the 2017 Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, they knew they'd found something special.
Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'
Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Anna Duggar: Finally Coming to Terms With the Fact That Josh Isn't Coming Home, Source Says
Anna Duggar has stuck by her husband’s side through an awful lot. The mother of seven was raised in a culture that teaches women to to be subservient to their husbands in all matters, and clearly, Anna took those lessons to heart. In situations where most women would have...
Science Says These Baby Names Set Your Kids Up For Success
What parents decide to name their baby often says something about the parents, per QZ, including their ethnic background (via a 2011 article published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology) and their socioeconomic status (via a 2009 study published in the Social Science Quarterly). Baby name choice may also influence a child's likes and dislikes, per a 2008 paper published in the Journal of Judgement and Decision Making, as well as the people and circumstances they come to attract, according to a pair of 2008 studies published in the Journal of Managerial Psychology. In fact, what you name your baby may actually have a hand in influencing your baby's likelihood of success.
Valerie Bertinelli Suffers Extremely Relatable Blunder: 'This Is How I'm Aging'
Valerie Bertinelli is tackling aging one day at a time. The Valerie's Home Cooking star joked about the effects of father time during an Oct. 29 TikTok in which the bespectacled actress is holding a red mug. "This is how I'm aging," she begins in the video. "My phone was hot, so I put it in the freezer while I made my coffee. I made my coffee, and then I couldn't find my phone, and I looked everywhere for it because I forgot it was in the freezer." Bertinelli, 62, then takes a pointed sip from her mug before adding, "Good morning." In May, Bertinelli responded to fans who reached out after she filed for divorce from husband, Tom Vitale. Vitale, a financial planner, and Bertinelli were married in 2011 and divorced in 2019.
Katherine Heigl says she ‘never saw’ daughter Naleigh after adoption
Katherine Heigl has reflected on trying to balance motherhood with work.The 27 Dresses actor opened up about how difficult it was to get time away from filming Grey’s Anatomy to bond with her newly adopted daughter at the time, Naleigh, who is now 13.Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Naleigh in 2009. The baby came from South Korea and was just nine months old when she became part of the actor’s family.In a recent appearance on The View, Heigl said: “Naleigh came to us at nine months, and three days later, I got on a plane and went...
Looks Like Two 90 Day Fiancé Besties Are No Longer Friends
Two 90 Day Fiancé stars who fans loved together are no longer friends.
LOOK: ‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Is Nearly Unrecognizable After Major Transformation
Longtime NCIS fans will remember Emily Wickersham for her portrayal of Agent Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop on the show. Some might even remember her blonde looks as well. But it apparently was time for a change and Wickersham was up for the task. As you can see below, the blonde is now a brunette. We don’t know why she changed her hairstyle but commenters were approving of the new look.
The 50 most popular gender-neutral baby names
Many parents are turning to gender-neutral names as the conversation surrounding gender identity becomes more common. Stacker analyzed data from the Social Security Administration's list of popular baby names in 2021 (the most recent data available). The 2021 ranks for names that appeared on both lists (girls and boys) were averaged to quantify gender-neutral popularity in 2021.
Top baby names to watch in 2023, according to popular naming website
Any list of top baby names in the last couple of years seems to have the same entries – Liam, Noah, Oliver for boys, Olivia, Emma and Amelia for girls. But those picks could be changing, at least according to the folks at popular baby naming site, Nameberry.com. The...
Shock as Pregnant Woman Reveals Her Dad, 70, Is Expecting an Affair Baby
"He's going to have a baby younger than his grandchild," wrote the man's expectant older daughter on the discussion site Mumsnet.
Joy-Anna Duggar: Here's Why Fans Think She's Secretly Pregnant With Twins!
Back in October, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with her third child. Fans were thrilled by the news, and much to their delight, Joy has been providing frequent updates on her pregnancy ever since. There have been some scary moments, such as when Joy revealed that her pregnancy...
Husband has baby with affair partner, his wife helps raise that child while trying for one of her own
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. A few years ago my friend Kristen got engaged to a guy named Tom. I worked with the two of them at restaurant and watched their romance blossom from the beginning. They seemed like the perfect pair and were very happy together, but of course, no one really knows what goes on inside people’s relationships, do they?
Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the Super Sized Salon star and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. She was 37. Lopez's team shared a statement with ET on Monday, confirming her death. "On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez," the statement began. "We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace."
