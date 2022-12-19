Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killedEdy ZooGilbert, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale 3-year-old girl found unconscious and unresponsive in swimming poolEdy ZooScottsdale, AZ
AZFamily
Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
AZFamily
Southwest Airlines continues canceling flights as New Year holiday approaches
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) — Air travelers in the US hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancellations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days -- particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines. More than 2,845 flights within,...
AZFamily
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix
9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day.
AZFamily
Suns coach recognizes special wrongfully incarcerated guests
9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix.
AZFamily
WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day
48-year-old Michael Kaser was taken into custody after officers made contact him on the scene. 9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. Winter storm impacting flights across the country.
AZFamily
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That's about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
AZFamily
No Ordinary Life: WWII Vet in Mesa turns 100 on Christmas!
Esther Misterek of Mesa, Arizona turned 100 years old on Christmas Day this year. Community comes together to replace stolen gifts for seniors.
AZFamily
9 displaced in aftermath of Christmas Day apartment fire in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine people are still displaced in the aftermath of a Glendale apartment fire that broke out Sunday afternoon. Glendale and Phoenix firefighters responded to reports of a fire around 2:30 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road. The woman who called 911 said she was in her first story apartment when she heard loud noises coming from the apartment above her unit. When she looked to see what was happening, she said she saw a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the balcony area.
AZFamily
Man dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead late Sunday night. Officers say they were called out to reports of shots fired near 45th Street and Broadway Road, just a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were rushed to an area hospital where one of them died. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been released and anyone with information is being asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
AZFamily
Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs file for sanctions against Kari Lake, her attorneys
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Just two days after a Maricopa County judge ruled to dismiss GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election case, the county itself and the Arizona Secretary of State's Office is seeking sanctions against her and her attorneys for what they're calling a frivolous lawsuit.
AZFamily
4 people hospitalized after 2-car crash in north Phoenix
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-car crash in north Phoenix sent four people to the hospital Monday night. Around 7:30 p.m., police and firefighters responded to the report of a crash near 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place, in an area where Phoenix borders with Glendale and Peoria. When they arrived, crews found four adults at the scene with serious injuries. All were taken to a nearby hospital.
AZFamily
World War 2 veteran from Mesa celebrates 100th birthday on Christmas Day
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This Christmas Day, a Mesa woman and WWII veteran is marking another milestone, turning 100 years old. Family and friends gathered Sunday for a birthday party with all the ordinary birthday celebration. The opening of cards and presents, then the sampling and sharing of treats. The woman at the center of it, Esther Misterek, is anything but ordinary.
AZFamily
Christmas Day fire destroys apartment complex in Glendale
Firefighters' Glendale home burglarized, dog missing.
AZFamily
Big weather changes on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A sunny and warm day for the Valley with a forecast high of 73 degrees. A High Pollution Advisory remains in effect, which also means a No Burn Day for Maricopa County. High pressure brings warm weather for one or two more days before big weather changes...
AZFamily
Grass from Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be donated to Glendale park
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -The College football bowl season comes to the Valley this week! The Fiesta Bowl hosts the playoff semi-final between Michigan and T-C-U Saturday afternoon in Glendale. On Tuesday night, Oklahoma State will take on Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. About 80,000 square...
AZFamily
Christmas night shooting leaves young man dead in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday night in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, around 10 p.m., they responded to the area near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road and found a young man in his twenties with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
AZFamily
Firefighters’ dog missing after their Glendale home ransacked on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix firefighters who were on duty on Christmas Eve came home to find someone had ransacked their house, stealing thousands of dollars worth of their belongings. They're most concerned about their dog, who ran off during the early morning burglary in Glendale on Sunday. Glendale...
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting at west Phoenix 7-Eleven
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting at a west Phoenix 7-Eleven convenience store Tuesday morning. Officers responded around midnight to the area of 75th Avenue and Camelback Road to a reported shooting. Officers later confirmed a man was killed inside the store after being shot and that they are seeking a suspect who took off after the shooting took place. Video from the scene shows that multiple agencies, including Phoenix and Glendale fire, responded to the scene.
AZFamily
West Phoenix shooting leaves man in critical condition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A shooting on the Phoenix's westside late Christmas Eve left a man fighting for his life. Phoenix police were called out just after 11 p.m. to 27th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot behind a business. Officers rushed the man to an area hospital where as of Sunday morning remained in critical condition. Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.
AZFamily
Man who allegedly killed woman in hit-and-run on Loop 101 off-ramp arrested
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who reportedly hit and killed a woman on the Loop 101 off-ramp has been arrested. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of Tolleson, AZ was arrested on Monday in connection with Cortez's death. Investigators are still working to learn what led up to the crash and the death of Nichole Cortez, 33.
