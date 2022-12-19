ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Albany Herald

Westover, Lee County win in U-Save-It Classic

ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (9-4) and the Lee County Trojans (8-1) were winners in early games Wednesday at the U-Save-It Classic held at Monroe High School in Albany. The Patriots outscored Hillgrove 66-55 and Lee County ran past No. 8- ranked Baldwin 59-38. Westover's Kavon Johnson , Monroe's Andrico Jackson and Lee County's Christian Brown were honored as the members of the All-Tournament team and at the end of the tournament, Westover's Anthony Milton was named the most outstanding player of the U-Save-It Classic.
LEE COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why

State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
GEORGIA STATE
southgatv.com

Hayes Named Colquitt Regional Humanitarian of the Year

MOULTRIE, GA – Debra Hayes, RN, was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Walter E. Harrison, Jr., MD, Humanitarian Award. Hayes received the award at the 28th Annual Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Love Light ceremony held in the Kate Jeter Serenity Garden. This award, named in honor of...
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

Free concert coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in January

Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome The United States Army Field Band, Jazz Ambassadors, to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert. Join the Jazz Ambassadors in Albany, Georgia to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of correctional officers at Lee State Prison often spend their days managing inmates. It’s a tough job and sometimes, you need a little extra Christmas cheer. Terrance Wimberly is doing just that. “We just want to give back to the community, spread love,”...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

GSP: Driver in custody after multi-county high speed chase, crash

Law enforcement are investigating after a high-speed chase resulted in multiple accidents on an Albany roadway. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that on Wednesday, December 21 law enforcement from Terrell County were in pursuit of a stolen blue, Nissan passenger vehicle. A trooper from Post 40, in Albany, took...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester testing new internet service

Sylvester official speaks about test run of new internet provider. Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20 million pounds of food. They say they’re hoping for the same next year also. Local...
SYLVESTER, GA

