Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Panthers & pantherettes remain undefeated after sweeping Irwin County
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - After Irwin County’s Aaliyah Austin got lay in, Clinch County went on a 20+ points run where the lady Indians didn’t score for nearly 2 quarters. Clinch County blew them out 74-32. Three pantherettes had more than 10 points but Amiyeon Grady finished with...
Albany Herald
Westover, Lee County win in U-Save-It Classic
ALBANY - The Westover Patriots (9-4) and the Lee County Trojans (8-1) were winners in early games Wednesday at the U-Save-It Classic held at Monroe High School in Albany. The Patriots outscored Hillgrove 66-55 and Lee County ran past No. 8- ranked Baldwin 59-38. Westover's Kavon Johnson , Monroe's Andrico Jackson and Lee County's Christian Brown were honored as the members of the All-Tournament team and at the end of the tournament, Westover's Anthony Milton was named the most outstanding player of the U-Save-It Classic.
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
southgatv.com
Hayes Named Colquitt Regional Humanitarian of the Year
MOULTRIE, GA – Debra Hayes, RN, was recently named the 2022 recipient of the Walter E. Harrison, Jr., MD, Humanitarian Award. Hayes received the award at the 28th Annual Colquitt Regional Medical Foundation Love Light ceremony held in the Kate Jeter Serenity Garden. This award, named in honor of...
wfxl.com
Free concert coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium in January
Flint River Entertainment Complex is pleased to welcome The United States Army Field Band, Jazz Ambassadors, to the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert. Join the Jazz Ambassadors in Albany, Georgia to hear the military's finest practitioners of jazz and swing.
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
Robert Harvey proves that three Dougherty County schools placed on improvement list can succeed
ALBANY — Along with the recent announcement that three Dougherty County elementary schools were being designated in need of comprehensive support and improvement came the news that another county school had come off that state list. Robert Harvey Elementary School had been previously designated as an underperforming school as...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. EMS gets Narcan grant extension amid spike in Albany fentanyl cases
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. Family mourns after man is killed...
Dougherty County announces holiday schedule for offices, landfill
ALBANY — Dougherty County governmental offices will close early this week for the Christmas holiday and remain closed until Tuesday. Dougherty County departments will close at noon for the Christmas holiday weekend Thursday, with the Tax & Tag Office remaining open until 2 p.m. that day.
Chase of stolen car from Terrell County ends in Albany
ALBANY — A Wednesday-morning chase of a suspect in a stolen car that started in Terrell County ended in Albany when a state trooper forced the car off the roadway and pinned it against a tree. The driver of the stolen Nissan Kick caused an accident at Dawson Road...
WALB 10
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
Spend a Valentine's Day Weekend in Albany with Rickey Smiley
ALBANY — Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for A Valentine’s Day Weekend Celebration with Rickey Smiley and Friends, set for the Albany Municipal Auditorium at 8 p.m. Feb. 11. Comedy legend and entertainment mogul Smiley is a television host, actor, and top-rated syndicated radio personality,...
WALB 10
Lee State correctional officers giving back this holiday season
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A group of correctional officers at Lee State Prison often spend their days managing inmates. It’s a tough job and sometimes, you need a little extra Christmas cheer. Terrance Wimberly is doing just that. “We just want to give back to the community, spread love,”...
Double transplant patient finishes degree requirements
AMERICUS — Every college graduate has a story to tell, a journey of facing obstacles through the course of their studies and pushing forward to make it across that stage on graduation day. Considering the world has faced an unprecedented health crisis in the past two years with COVID-19,...
Family of 4-year-old Georgia boy who died during fishing trip sets up GoFundMe to help with funeral
ALBANY, Ga. — The family of a 4-year-old boy who died after falling into a Georgia river during a fishing trip has started a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of his funeral. Family members told officials that Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham was fishing in the Flint River on Sunday, Dec. 11 at around 2:41 p.m., when he fell into the water.
WALB 10
Albany drilling company warns well users, others about cold weather dangers
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Severe cold is heading to South Georgia. Plumbers and well drilling companies in Albany want you to prepare your homes for frigid temperatures, especially those that use wells for water. Ryan Thompson is the owner of Harvey Drilling Co. “One thing that people can do during...
WALB 10
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
wfxl.com
GSP: Driver in custody after multi-county high speed chase, crash
Law enforcement are investigating after a high-speed chase resulted in multiple accidents on an Albany roadway. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that on Wednesday, December 21 law enforcement from Terrell County were in pursuit of a stolen blue, Nissan passenger vehicle. A trooper from Post 40, in Albany, took...
WALB 10
Sylvester testing new internet service
Sylvester official speaks about test run of new internet provider. Valdosta’s Second Harvest food distribution feeds thousands ahead of Christmas. Second Harvest of South Georgia says each year, they distribute close to 20 million pounds of food. They say they’re hoping for the same next year also. Local...
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office gives an update on the man killed in Saturday shooting, family reacts
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. How to prevent busting pipes in cold weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. Albany plumbers say they believe this...
Comments / 0