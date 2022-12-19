Read full article on original website
Florida State flips, signs long-time Top247 Penn State commit Conrad Hussey
Penn State lost a long-time member of its 2023 recruiting class on the second day of the Early Signing Period, as Top247 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey flipped his commitment from the Nittany Lions to Florida State and signed with the Seminoles. Florida State got Hussey...
Penn State Hoops Top Takes: Lundy's OK, stat Grinch steals Pickett's triple-double
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry hoped his team could maintain its focus until 7:30 p.m. Eastern Thursday, which would have factored out to about an hour AFTER the Nittany Lions’ game with 14-point underdog Quinnipiac at the Bryce Jordan Center. The PSU players made it until about 6 p.m., which proved to be enough as they topped the Bobcats 77-68 to improve to 9-3 on the season.
PHOTOS: Penn State grinds out win over Quinnipiac heading into X-Mas
To say a sparse crowd was on hand when Penn State faced Quinnipiac at the Jordan Center Thursday afternoon would be an understatement. The PSU students were away for holiday break, tip-off time had to be changed from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. due to dangerous weather in Happy Valley, and the opponent was … well … Quinnipiac.
Signing Day: Penn State's signed 2023 class and each signee's enrollment status
Penn State's 2023 recruiting class currently features 22 signed recruits in the early hours of the Early Signing Period. Almost all of Penn State's committed 2023 prospects signed with the Nittany Lions on Wednesday morning. Top247 Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas safety Conrad Hussey is still committed at this moment, but was not announced among Penn State's signing class and it remains to be seen if he will wind up with the Nittany Lions. Hussey took official visits to Florida State and Miami leading up to the beginning of the Early Signing Period and Florida State has been trending to keep him home.
