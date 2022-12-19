KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV) recently pledged a Christmas donation of $15,000 which was divided amongst 25 charities local to their tristate territory. FCV is a lending cooperative that provides financing to farmers, agribusinesses and rural home-owners in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, and...

MINERAL COUNTY, WV ・ 8 HOURS AGO