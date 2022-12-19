Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
W.Va. to offer digital vehicle registrations in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - Gov. Jim Justice announced recently that West Virginia will become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations. West Virginia’s current services will be expanded to facilitate a fully digital process, enabling online, mobile, and contactless...
WVNews
Farm Credit assists Toys for Joy
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV) recently pledged a Christmas donation of $15,000 which was divided amongst 25 charities local to their tristate territory. FCV is a lending cooperative that provides financing to farmers, agribusinesses and rural home-owners in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, and...
WVNews
WV DMV.png
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - Gov. Jim Justice announced recently that West Virginia will be…
WVNews
Christmas Bird Count has West Virginia birders watching skies, waters
West Virginia’s most abundant bird is the American starling. Many West Virginians are focusing their binoculars right now, contributing to the annual Christmas Bird Count.
Comments / 0