Delaware State

WVNews

W.Va. to offer digital vehicle registrations in 2023

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) - Gov. Jim Justice announced recently that West Virginia will become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations. West Virginia’s current services will be expanded to facilitate a fully digital process, enabling online, mobile, and contactless...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNews

Farm Credit assists Toys for Joy

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV) recently pledged a Christmas donation of $15,000 which was divided amongst 25 charities local to their tristate territory. FCV is a lending cooperative that provides financing to farmers, agribusinesses and rural home-owners in Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland, and...
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
