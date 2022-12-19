ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson among 3 standouts ruled out of game vs. Falcons; QB Tyler Huntley set to start

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is set to make his third straight start Saturday against the Atlanta Falcons, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday, after Lamar Jackson was ruled out again because of a knee injury. Jackson has missed two games and nine practices since leaving a Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos. Harbaugh said Dec. 5 that Jackson was considered “week-to-week,” but he’s since ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Lamar Jackson Update

The Baltimore Ravens were forced to take the field last weekend without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson. Unfortunately, it sounds like that won't be the last of Jackson's absences as the 2022 season comes to an end. The former NFL MVP missed practice yet again on Wednesday. "Lamar Jackson not...
BALTIMORE, MD
SB Nation

Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter

Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 12/20: Ravens Navel-Gazing, Browns Persist, and Being Completely Nuts

I will not talk about Baker Mayfield today, even though there’s no other news. Won’t do it. If that’s what you came here for, best look elsewhere. The Browns had yesterday off, in a change-up from the usual Tuesday day off, as they bounce between two straight Saturday games. The strange schedule seemed to throw off the media a bit, who responded by not producing much content for me to riff on today. There seems to be some Cleveland-esque navel-gazing in Baltimore, which is hilarious, but even that leaves me a bit cold.
CLEVELAND, OH

