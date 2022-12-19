JC Jackson arrested over family issue

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back JC Jackson was arrested Monday in Massachusetts.

Jackson was booked over a “non-violent family issue,” according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. It is not clear if Jackson is being held on bail or has been released.

Jackson has had a difficult year on and off the field. The former New England Patriot was limited to five games this season before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October. The 27-year-old is in his first season with the Chargers, having signed a big contract with the organization in the offseason after the Patriots let him walk.

Jackson was able to contribute just 15 total tackles this year before his injury. He collected 25 interceptions in four years with New England and was named second-team All-Prop in 2021.

