Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema sustains ruptured ACL, won't take part in the 2023 World Cup

The all-time leading scorer of Netherlands' women's national team is unlikely to take part in the 2023 World Cup. Vivianne Miedema announced she ruptured her ACL, and will not take part in the World Cup as a result of the injury.

Miedema revealed the injury Monday. In a lengthy post, Miedema — who plays for Arsenal — said she ruptured her ACL in a game against Lyon on Dec. 15. Arsenal went on to lose the contest 1-0.

Miedema said she knew her ACL was injured immediately, and said she would need to rehab "for a long long time."

Miedema said she would lean on her teammates, friends and family while she rehabs from the injury. Miedema also thanked the fans who reached out and sent kind messages, adding, "They are helping out a lot."

Netherlands unlikely to have Vivianne Miedema during 2023 World Cup

The injury is a devastating blow to Netherlands. At the 2019 World Cup, Miedema became the all-time leading goal scorer for Netherlands' women's national team. Miedema scored both goals in the team's win over Italy, which sent Netherlands to the World Cup semi-final for the first time ever. The team then defeated Sweden 1-0 to advance to the final, where they lost to Team USA.

Miedema's greatness isn't limited to her country. She's considered one of the best soccer players in the world. After emerging with Bayern-Munich, Miedema joined Arsenal in 2017. Last September, she registered her 100th goal with the club. Miedema managed that feat in 110 games.

Miedema had an opportunity to leave Arsenal in May, but decided to re-sign with the club. In doing so, she became the highest paid women's soccer player in England.