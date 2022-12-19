Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Investigation into death of inmate at Birmingham City Jail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A death investigation is underway after a female inmate died at Birmingham City Jail on Thursday. The Birmingham Police Department said the inmate was found unresponsive at 2:50 p.m. after a routine cell check. Efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful. The police department said the...
Woman shot, killed in Ensley identified
A 43-year-old woman who was shot and killed in Ensley Thursday morning has been identified.
Suspect opens fire on Birmingham police officers during chase
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on them during a high-speed chase in Birmingham Wednesday night. At 10:05 p.m. Sunday, officers in the West Precinct were trying to catch a car that had been stolen during an armed carjacking the day before, according to the Birmingham Police Department. […]
wbrc.com
Woman shot and killed overnight in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in Ensley overnight. It happened in the 2500 block of 24th St. around 12:36 a.m. Officers say their shot spotter technology registered multiple rounds. They arrived at the scene to find a woman shot to...
40-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
A 40-year-old Hanceville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.
Man Shot Twice in Tuscaloosa Apartment Tuesday, Roommate Charged with Attempted Murder
A Tuscaloosa man is recovering and his roommate is in jail after a shooting inside a local apartment complex Tuesday night. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, police were called to Forrester Gardens apartments on James I. Harrison Parkway around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Inside, a man was suffering...
wcbi.com
Alabama man arrested, charged with attempted murder
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Ethelsville, Alabama man remains in jail on a $1 million bond in what’s being called a “domestic incident.”. 31-year-old James Foster was charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault. Sheriff Todd Hall said the incident happened this past Friday on Bains...
KCJJ
Equipment violation leads to weapon and drug charges against Alabama man
A traffic stop for an equipment violation has led to weapons and drug charges against a Birmingham Alabama man. An officer was patrolling Highway 218 just before 7 pm Monday when he observed a Freightliner with a driver side headlight inoperable. Upon contact, the driver, 29-year-old Juwan Ashley, cited bad wiring as an ongoing issue with the light. The odor of marijuana was reportedly present in the cab, along with the odor of an air freshener. Ashley allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and produced a bag from a backpack on the passenger side.
Tuscaloosa Man Who Died After Officer-Involved Shooting Committed Suicide, Autopsy Finds
A man who was shot by police in Tuscaloosa last spring committed suicide before they opened fire, according to an autopsy report released 20 months after his death. The Thread has previously reported extensively on the death of Roderick Inge, who was shot in the woods behind the Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant on Skyland Boulevard on the night of April 15th, 2021.
wbrc.com
One Tuscaloosa County warming station is open, two more on standby
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - With dangerously cold temperatures on the way, communities are opening up places to serve as warming stations for those who may struggle to stay warm this weekend. Some may be surprised to learn that only one warming station in Tuscaloosa County is open with two...
‘It’s different when it’s an innocent child’: Woodfin addresses death of 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a press conference Wednesday morning, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin became emotional while talking about the latest homicide in the city: a 12-year-old girl. Audriana Pearson was shot as she slept in her bedroom at her home in Center Point at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police report that the shooting was part […]
VIDEO: Suspect arrested after dragging, kicking 10 week old puppy across Center Point McDonald’s parking lot
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with the animal cruelty incident that occurred on Monday, Dec. 19, around 7:30 p.m. in a McDonald’s parking lot on Center Point Parkway. According to Allison Black Cornelius, Chief Executive Officer of Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), […]
Shelby Reporter
Two men arrested outside the county after successful search warrants by SCDETF
LEEDS – The Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force, assisted by the Leeds Police Department, served a narcotics search warrant on Cogbill Street in Leeds on Saturday, Dec. 17, according to an official Facebook post by the SCDETF. During the search, Abraham Florencio Hernandez-Perez of Leeds was arrested for...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Missing Bessemer man found safe in South Carolina
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Bessemer Police say a missing man has been found safe in Aiken, South Carolina. Bessemer Police are asking for help locating a missing 83-year-old man. Jackie Gamble was last seen on December 20, 2022. He is likely driving his white 2014 Toyota Avalon. Police say...
wvtm13.com
Former Jefferson County Constable indicted on ethics, tax charges
A former constable in Jefferson County has been indicted and arrested on ethics and tax charges. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release that Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville, was indicted after a joint investigation with the Alabama Department of Revenue. If convicted, Barbee faces a maximum...
Birmingham community mourns loss of 12-year-old shot and killed in her bed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people of interest are in police custody after a 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed early Wednesday morning. However, no arrests have been made yet. According to Birmingham Police, the three people of interest were taken into custody after a chase Wednesday afternoon that ended […]
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office prepares for permitless concealed carry starting Jan. 1
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County sheriff's deputies are training for a loosening of gun laws in the new year as gun rights groups celebrate what they believe is long overdue. Starting Jan. 1, Alabamians will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed handgun. The law was...
Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior
A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
alreporter.com
Second incarcerated man in a week dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
A second incarcerated individual died at Bibb Correctional Facility over the previous week, according to a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections. Danny Wayne Moore, a 56-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was pronounced dead on Dec. 17, according to a spokesperson for the ADOC. On Saturday,...
wbrc.com
Chilton Co. opening first warming shelter ahead of cold weekend; donations needed
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With bitter cold temperatures on the way, Chilton County Sheriff’s Department is opening their doors for anyone in need. The county is opening a warming shelter for the first time ever to help those with unreliable sources of heat. County Sheriff John Shearon said when...
