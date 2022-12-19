A traffic stop for an equipment violation has led to weapons and drug charges against a Birmingham Alabama man. An officer was patrolling Highway 218 just before 7 pm Monday when he observed a Freightliner with a driver side headlight inoperable. Upon contact, the driver, 29-year-old Juwan Ashley, cited bad wiring as an ongoing issue with the light. The odor of marijuana was reportedly present in the cab, along with the odor of an air freshener. Ashley allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and produced a bag from a backpack on the passenger side.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO