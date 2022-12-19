ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Weather: Arctic chill to blast region over Christmas weekend

By Derek Beasley
 3 days ago

Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Monday evening forecast 02:55

BALTIMORE - Get ready for the coldest air of the season.

An arctic chill will move through the state over the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping into the teens for lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s across the region.

There will be a few high clouds streaming over from time to time.

Expect Tuesday to be similar to what we saw Monday, with sunny skies and a few clouds with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs again reaching the 40s.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a storm system approaches from the south and west.

Rain will spread into the region by Thursday afternoon, and it may be cold enough in Western Maryland for it to start as a mix or some light snow before changing to rain.

It will remain all rain for the Baltimore Area through Thursday night.

An arctic cold front will move through on Friday afternoon.

Before the front arrives, there will be another chance for showers.

Once the front clears the area, temperatures will drop quickly.

It will be well into the 50s ahead of the front and will drop sharply into the 20s by Friday night.

There may be a brief changeover to snow, especially north of Baltimore before ending but accumulations are not expected.

It will be windy and colder with lows in the teens by Christmas Eve morning and wind chills in the low single digits.

It will only reach the mid-20s Saturday afternoon.

We'll be back into the low to mid-teens Christmas Morning with highs in the upper 20s.

Seems like great weather for staying inside and sipping some hot chocolate while you open presents.

It will remain cold to start next week but the air will slowly modify through the week. We'll be back in the teens and 20s Monday morning and warm into the 30s Monday afternoon.

CBS Baltimore

Alert Day: Arctic blast will drop temperatures quickly by Friday afternoon

BALTIMORE — Rain will continue across the region through midnight as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Temps have risen to near 50 degrees along and east of I-95 but remain in the 30s out west, particularly in Western Maryland.Temperatures are below freezing in this region and wintry weather has moved back into the area for a few more hours.As the low pressure lifts north, precipitation chances will decrease across the area overnight. Temperatures will remain steady in the 40s to around 50 through late tonight. The arctic cold front will arrive in Western Maryland by sunrise Friday morning. We will start...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Rain for rest of Thursday, changes to snow early Friday

Meteorologist Ava Marie says the rest of the day should see rain that will last through the night as temps top out in the high 40's. Friday will see the artic air makes its way down and will take temps down with it. We will see a 20 degree drop that will cause flash freezing and snow flurries around the area.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Calm Winter Solstice before brutally cold Alert Days

BALTIMORE -- Our Winter Solstice is starting frosty!Out-the-door temps are in the mid to upper 20s and we'll top out in the mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds.Winter officially arrives at 4:47 this afternoon and Mother Nature is taking the hint with very active weather and brutal cold to follow.WJZ Alert Days are in effect Thursday through Sunday and we want to prepare you for the different impacts.High pressure will leave us behind today leaving us at the mercy of this next storm system. This will mainly mean soaking rain for Maryland, but western parts of the state...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Wintry weather could cause havoc on holiday travel

BALTIMORE - Winter weather is complicating holiday travel both on the ground and in the air. More than 30,000 travelers are expected to fly out of Baltimore Washington Thurgood International Airport Thursday and Friday, to make it to their destination in time for the holidays.MORE: Tracking severe weather: What to know for safe holiday travelsHowever, the weather is making it challenging. "Pretty stressful with two kids and the weather doesn't help," said traveler Rachel Hanisch.This weekend, travelers face severe weather, locally and nationwide. BWI had 27 cancelations before noon, according to the Maryland Aviation Administration, but most of these flights were directed...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Alert Days as wintry weather, rain move into Maryland

Clouds will increase tonight across the area with temperatures falling into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Rain will begin spreading northward across the area during the early morning hours on Thursday. It will be cold enough for some wintry weather over Western Maryland. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Garrett & Allegany Co. for the potential of significant snow and ice accumulations through Thursday afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extends east of there for Washington and Frederick Co. for the possibility of lighter ice accumulations that could lead to some slick spots early in the morning. A FLOOD WATCH is in...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Tracking severe weather: What to know for safe holiday travels

BALTIMORE — A powerful winter storm is expected to bring bitter cold, blizzard-like conditions and major impacts to multiple states as millions of Americans are trying to get home for the holidays.About 3 million people are booked on about 47,000 flights Thursday, making it one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 1,200 flights are already canceled nationally, most of them at Denver and Chicago airports. And as the day goes on, cancellations are expected at airports coast to coast.  Maryland isn't exempt from this severe weather situation.  There are some considerations you might want to make if you are planning on traveling this holiday weekend.If you're planning on driving, you'll want to take precaution, as low temperatures and rain have made roads slippery in certain spots.If you're planning to fly, you'll definitely want to check on delays.  You can visit FlightAware to check the status of your flight by entering the flight number.  
MARYLAND STATE
BlackAmericaWeb

Winter Weather Headed Towards Maryland Could Impact Holiday Weekend Travel

Enjoy the sunshine today and tomorrow because winter weather is headed our way in time for the holiday weekend. Clouds will move in and take over on Wednesday with a storm system expected early Thursday morning. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1605141460994691072 Rain s expected for most of Maryland on Thursday. However, some counties may see a winter mix. Snow […] The post Winter Weather Headed Towards Maryland Could Impact Holiday Weekend Travel appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Artic blast to hit Maryland in time for Christmas

BALTIMORE, MD—The odds of the Baltimore area seeing a white Christmas are diminishing, but it will likely be one of the coldest in years. The National Weather Service says a winter storm will bring a frigid air mass to the Mid-Atlantic states just in time for the holiday weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Winter weather possible Thursday as blizzard conditions hit Midwest

WASHINGTON - Ice or snow is possible in the D.C. area Thursday morning, just in time for heavy travel days ahead of the Christmas holiday. After a chilly Tuesday and Wednesday, FOX 5 is keeping an eye on possible winter weather Thursday, followed by cold temperatures and potentially severe winds on Friday.
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Snow Emergency Plan Lifted In Frederick County

Motorists are still urged to drive safely. Frederick, Md (KM) The Snow Emergency Plan has rescinded in Frederick County as of 1:30 PM on Thursday. Charlie Gischlar, a spokesman for the Maryland State Highway Administration, says the weather in the Frederick area is mostly rain with some snow. “Just up near the Frederick-Washington County line it is mixing with snow. And then of course when you get into Washington County, Allegany County and Garrett County, it’s all snow,” he says. “In fact, there’s a snows accumulation on the shoulders and some between the lanes.”
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Forecasters warn of ‘flash freeze’ threatening DC-area travel before Christmas

Snow-lovers keeping their fingers crossed for a white Christmas might be out of luck this year, but it’s sure to be a frigid and icy holiday in the D.C. region. D.C. and Baltimore will escape the worst of a winter storm barreling through the U.S. interior this week, but steady rain for most of Thursday will make roads slick before frigid arctic air sweeps in Friday, threatening a widespread refreeze.
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Maryland Department of Health urges residents take precautions amid extreme cold forecast

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland will see bitter cold temperatures across the state this holiday weekend, with winter storm warnings and advisories in effect on Thursday for Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington Counties. In addition, dangerously cold wind chills will be possible Friday morning through Saturday evening across much of the state. The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging residents to prepare and protect themselves.
MARYLAND STATE
ggwash.org

This holiday, get on board this tour of train gardens

For over a century, in between blazes, cat rescues, and chili cook-offs, Baltimore-area firefighters have apparently spent their winter downtime arranging elaborate model train sets. Stop by dozens of Maryland fire stations this month, and alongside big red trucks you’ll find tiny toy trains tootling through serene snowdrifts, over improbably lengthy bridges, under blinking tiny flying reindeer, and past too-charming-for-zoning townscapes… invariably interrupted by a fire crew valiantly battling a smoky conflagration.
BALTIMORE, MD
