Maryland Weather: Arctic chill to blast region over Christmas weekend

BALTIMORE - Get ready for the coldest air of the season.

An arctic chill will move through the state over the holiday weekend with temperatures dipping into the teens for lows on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day morning.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 20s across the region.

There will be a few high clouds streaming over from time to time.

Expect Tuesday to be similar to what we saw Monday, with sunny skies and a few clouds with highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs again reaching the 40s.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night as a storm system approaches from the south and west.

Rain will spread into the region by Thursday afternoon, and it may be cold enough in Western Maryland for it to start as a mix or some light snow before changing to rain.

It will remain all rain for the Baltimore Area through Thursday night.

An arctic cold front will move through on Friday afternoon.

Before the front arrives, there will be another chance for showers.

Once the front clears the area, temperatures will drop quickly.

It will be well into the 50s ahead of the front and will drop sharply into the 20s by Friday night.

There may be a brief changeover to snow, especially north of Baltimore before ending but accumulations are not expected.

It will be windy and colder with lows in the teens by Christmas Eve morning and wind chills in the low single digits.

It will only reach the mid-20s Saturday afternoon.

We'll be back into the low to mid-teens Christmas Morning with highs in the upper 20s.

Seems like great weather for staying inside and sipping some hot chocolate while you open presents.

It will remain cold to start next week but the air will slowly modify through the week. We'll be back in the teens and 20s Monday morning and warm into the 30s Monday afternoon.