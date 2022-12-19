Read full article on original website
Live Nativity at Shenandoah Baptist Church emphasized the Reason for the seasonCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
WDBJ7.com
Retired Buena Vista Police chief facing embezzlement charge
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Buena Vista Police Chief Richard Hartman, who retired December 1, has since been charged with one count of felony embezzlement of public funds, according to Buena Vista Circuit Court records and Virginia State Police, who are investigating. Hartman was released on a secured bond...
Augusta Free Press
Authorities: Death investigation under way at Augusta Correctional Center
The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating a death that occurred at Augusta Correctional Center in Craigsville on Thursday, Dec. 22. An unresponsive inmate was found with ligature and markings around their neck. The medical team was called for further evaluation. The death is being investigated as a suicide. Next...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. police make arrest in package theft investigation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department believes it has charged the person responsible for taking packages. ACPD announced Wednesday, December 21, that 50-year-old William H. Kennedy of Stanardsville was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop. The department says the truck Kennedy was driving matched the description...
Augusta Free Press
UPDATED: Albemarle County PD ID’s woman found dead in car in Barboursville area
UPDATE: Thursday, 4:28 p.m. Albemarle County Police have identified the victim in this shooting as Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins, 37, of Orange. A person was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the roadway in the 5200 block of Stony Point Road in the Barboursville area in Albemarle County late Wednesday, and Albemarle County Police are investigating the case as a homicide.
Louisa deputies who fired deadly shots were serving arrest warrant, attempt to locate for Orange County
Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Louisa County that left one man dead on Monday.
NBC 29 News
Police seeing more drugged than drunk driving in Charlottesville area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Both Albemarle County police and Charlottesville Police are encouraging people to keep themselves and others safe from driving under the influence. “Drunk driving is always an issue. We saw recently that drunk driving arrests have been going down, however there’s also the problem of drugged...
Augusta Free Press
UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting
A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the shooting on 14th Street NW in Charlottesville early Sunday morning, but we still don’t have a lot of detail otherwise on what went down. Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, of Staunton,...
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Augusta Free Press
Three in custody in connection with $115K jewelry theft from Harrisonburg Kohl’s
Three men stole more than $115,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl’s in Harrisonburg last month. They’re now in custody, and that’s news, but seriously: $115,000 in jewelry at a Kohl’s?. According to Harrisonburg Police, a man went behind an unattended jewelry counter at the Kohl’s...
wsvaonline.com
Hit-and-run and Assault in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are asking for help with locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night. VSP says the victim was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7 p.m. when a gold or light brown Dodge pickup truck stopped in front of the victim’s Toyota Highlander. The male driver of the pickup reportedly got out of the truck, approached the Highlander and after opening the driver’s side door, began punching the victim. State police say the driver then intentionally backed into the Highlander and sped away southbound on Route 340.
WHSV
Trio Steals $115,000 worth of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has announced that two individuals suspected of stealing more than $115,000 of jewelry from Kohl’s in Harrisonburg have been arrested following a similar incident in Alabama. A third suspect remains at large at this time according to the HPD.. Allegedly...
wmra.org
Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail
Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
rewind1051.com
Weyers Cave crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash this morning in Augusta County. Spokesperson Shelby Crouch did not release any details only to say that it happened shortly before seven o’clock near the intersection of Sulfur Pump and Weyers Cave Roads. Crouch confirmed one person died and another...
Augusta Free Press
Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler. Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5. It is said that Butler got into...
WHSV
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Fire Rescue graduates class of six from firefighter training school
A class of six graduated from a 12-week firefighter training school run by Albemarle County Fire Rescue last week. The six – John Barger, Calvin Nguyen, Michael Parker, Zach Poole, Eric Sadlon and James Williams – began service at stations across the county on Saturday. “ACFR personnel are...
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
Inside Nova
Culpeper family surprised by father's homecoming
Yowell Elementary School paraeducator Meagan Funn and her children Melodi Funn, 4th grade, Malani Funn, kindergarten, were surprised Wednesday when husband and father Merneptah Funn returned home early from being stationed abroad in the Army Reserves. He has been gone 12 months in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. He was originally...
q101online.com
Strasburg buys former BB&T building
The Town of Strasburg has formally closed on the site of the former B-B-&-T Bank. The site at 115 West King Street later became Truist. The Town Council unanimously approved authorizing the town manager to proceed with the purchase at their December 6th work session and the purchase was officially closed on Monday.
wina.com
Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 22, 2022
Culpeper Juvenile & Dometic Relations Court: Delayed opening 9am. Germanna Community College: Delayed opening 10am. Nelson County Govt Offices: Closed Thursday. Nelson Memorial Library; Delayed opening noon. RWSA: Delayed opening Ivy MUC and McIntire Recycling Center and Paper Sort 10am. Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital: Alert Thursday, details at 434-654-5997 or...
