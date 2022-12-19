Local business to hold blood drive in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Street Brewing Company is teaming up with The Blood Connection to give a $20 PSBC gift card to all those who donate blood during an upcoming blood drive.

The event will be held on Thursday, December 29, and will be from 3 – 7 pm. The location for the event will be 630 S Pitt St. in Greenville.

For those who are interested in signing up, click here for appointments.

For more information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.