Greenville, NC

Local business to hold blood drive in Greenville

By Ryan Harper
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt Street Brewing Company is teaming up with The Blood Connection to give a $20 PSBC gift card to all those who donate blood during an upcoming blood drive.

The event will be held on Thursday, December 29, and will be from 3 – 7 pm. The location for the event will be 630 S Pitt St. in Greenville.

For those who are interested in signing up, click here for appointments.

For more information, click here.

