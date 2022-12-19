ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Report: 1 School Is 'Gaining Smoke' For D.J. Uiagalelei

While his career as a Clemson Tiger didn't exactly pan out, D.J. Uiagalelei is still one of the most highly-sought-after quarterbacks in this year's transfer class. According to recent reports from 247Sports' Chris Hummer, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are "gaining legitimate smoke" when it comes to landing Uiagalelei in the portal.
HONOLULU, HI
DawgsDaily

Georgia Signs OL Out of Carver High School

It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. The ...
ATHENS, GA
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan

When recent Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard announced his decision to continue his pro career overseas for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards, it appeared he would be well on his way to enjoying the kind of late-career performative boost NBA All-Stars frequently get in international markets. The early returns were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023

The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATHENS, GA

