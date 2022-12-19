Read full article on original website
John Salley Reveals Players Like LeBron James And Allen Iverson Hate Him Because They Were Michael Jordan Fans Growing Up
Former NBA player John Salley unveils players such as LeBron James and Allen Iverson still hate him for being a part of the Detroit Pistons and trying to hurt Michael Jordan.
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
Report: 1 School Is 'Gaining Smoke' For D.J. Uiagalelei
While his career as a Clemson Tiger didn't exactly pan out, D.J. Uiagalelei is still one of the most highly-sought-after quarterbacks in this year's transfer class. According to recent reports from 247Sports' Chris Hummer, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are "gaining legitimate smoke" when it comes to landing Uiagalelei in the portal.
"He went to go to shoot and I blocked his shot" — Muggsy Bogues recalled being chased by Manute Bol after he blocked his shot in practice
Muggsy Bogues had a lot of fun moments with Manute Bol, but what he'll remember the most is Bol's huge heart.
'How The Hell?' Atlanta Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Shares Caleb Huntley Injury Story
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley saw his season come to an early close due to injury, but he played one more snap than coach Arthur Smith thought was possible.
Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting scene
High school basketball is at its peak when it comes to NBA bloodlines. The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakavic and other athletes are all thriving on the national scene. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is another son of a longtime NBA great to keep tabs on moving forward.
Former NFL Star Wants To Play In The NBA
In an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports, former Carolina Panthers star Devin Funchess said he wants to play in the NBA.
Georgia Signs OL Out of Carver High School
It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. The ...
Travis Hunter Hints Toward Commitment
While early national signing day is peaking, Travis Hunter hinted toward a possible commitment. Georgia is involved, as are other major powers.
Lawson Luckie Completes the Legacy, Signs with Georgia
The son of Mike Luckie, Lawson Luckie has signed with the University of Georgia. Here's everything you need to know.
Travis Schlenk Steps Down as Atlanta Hawks President of Basketball Operations
Citing a desire to spend more time with family, Travis Schlenk is stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Atlanta Hawks. GM Landry Fields will assume day-today responsibilities for the team going forward.
Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan
When recent Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard announced his decision to continue his pro career overseas for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards, it appeared he would be well on his way to enjoying the kind of late-career performative boost NBA All-Stars frequently get in international markets. The early returns were...
Falcons Trade Rumors: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to Atlanta?
Lamar Jackson could be looking to leave the Baltimore Ravens flock this offseason. The Atlanta Falcons have a nest available for him.
Charles Barkley Criticizes The NBA Because Robert Sarver Sold Phoenix Suns For $4 Billion
In the last couple of seasons, the Phoenix Suns have remained one of the best teams in the NBA. Thanks to the dynamic duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul leading the charge alongside Deandre Ayton. But off the court, the Suns have been going through a troublesome time. A...
Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023
The Georgia Bulldogs have signed a quarterback every year Kirby Smart has been the team’s head coach, but that streak ended this year. The Bulldogs did not sign any quarterbacks, and did not make a real effort to after missing out on Arch Manning earlier in the recruiting cycle. That did not cause Smart much... The post Kirby Smart explains why Georgia did not sign QB for 2023 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Lakers center Dwight Howard gets bodied in epic T1 League clash
After not being re-signed by the Los Angeles Lakers and contemplating a jump into the world of professional wrestling, future Hall of Famer Dwight Howard decided to take his talents to Taiwan and play in the T1 League. Howard scored 38 points to go along with 25 rebounds in his...
Celebration Bowl-winning coach takes shot at Deion Sanders, Jackson State after game
North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson...
Troy Bowles Signs With Georgia
Troy Bowles, one of the best pass coverage linebackers in recent memory, signed with Georgia on National Signing Day.
