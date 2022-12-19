Read full article on original website
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
MSU’s extends contract for Women’s Soccer Coach Kirk Nelson
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State University has extended the contract of women’s soccer head coach Kirk Nelson three years, through the 2025 season, Director of Athletics Kyle Moats announced today. Coming off his first season as head coach of the Bears, Nelson led Missouri State to its third Missouri...
Ozark Sports Zone
Braswell Named to Stats Perform FCS All-America Team
CHICAGO – Missouri State cornerback Montrae Braswell (Avon Park, Fla.) has been named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America Football Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Braswell is a second-team selection on this year’s team. He joins Northern Iowa’s Benny Sapp on the second team as the only defensive backs from the Missouri Valley Football Conference on this year’s Stats Perform All-America Team.
Ozark Sports Zone
Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa
The Nixa Boys basketball team is riding the momentum of last year’s final four appearance into this season. The Eagles started the season 8-0. One similarity from last year’s team is senior standout Kael Combs. Combs knows he was young when he first picked up a basketball. “(I...
Ozark Sports Zone
Kaylee DaMitz-Holt named GLVC Player of the Week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Drury guard Kaylee DaMitz-Holt was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for her performance in two games during the week of Dec. 12-19. DaMitz-Holt averaged 27 points, shot 64 percent from the field, made 7 out of 10 three-point attempts, and went 15 for 16 at the free-throw line. The graduate student from Preston, Missouri, and Skyline High School also averaged five assists and one steal in the two games.
Ozark Sports Zone
MSU football signs 13 athletes during early recruiting period
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State head football coach Ryan Beard has had a busy week. Officially introduced as the Bears new head coach on Monday, Beard and his staff spent Wednesday wrapping up commitments from 13 recruits for the upcoming season. Beard’s first signing class includes eight freshmen and eight...
Missouri State University cancels Thursday basketball game due to winter weather
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Missouri State University announced Tuesday that they would cancel the Thursday night men’s basketball game vs. Sam Houston due to the threat of extreme weather. According to Missouri State Athletics, anyone who has bought tickets for the game may exchange their tickets at the Great Southern Bank Box Office for tickets to any […]
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage School Board announces new Superintendent
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage R-9 Board of Education released their choice for the position of Superintendent on Tuesday. Conway, Missouri native, Dr. Luke Boyer accepted the role and will replace Dr. Mark Baker, who served as Superintendent for six years. Boyer’s contract begins July 1st of next year.
Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the community
George Dimmit Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri.Photo byJsuddath, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital located at 102 S. Bolivar Road was a historic hospital in Humansville, Missouri. The hospital was later known as Polk Community Hospital and is listed as Lakeshores Residential Center now at SeniorCareHomes.com. In 2012, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
21 Injured in Freak Pit Bull Attack at This Missouri School
There are multiple reports of a a freak attack at a Missouri intermediate school playground that left a total of 21 injured including many students and a few teachers in the Springfield area. I first saw this horrific story shared by Newsweek of an attack by pit bull mix dogs...
Marquette Hotel, 400 East Walnut, Springfield, Missouri (2014).Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 2000, the Marquette Hotel located in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as Springfield Business College and Hotel State. The three-story hotel was built around 1906. Originally, a business college was here, and in 1918, it was converted into a hotel and operated as such until the mid-1980s.
Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow. Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery. Here’s a look at a few […]
KYTV
Springfield crews prepare for winter blast
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
kjluradio.com
Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44
The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
99-year-old woman asks Santa for Travis Kelce
Residents at the Hickory Estates in Hermitage, Missouri, were asked to write a note to Santa. One sweet lady's request might surprise you.
KYTV
White River Electric Cooperative reported more than 2,000 outages in Stone County, Mo. on Thursday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric Cooperative reports thousands of power outages across several counties it serves. The utility reports most of its outages in Stone County, Missouri. At its peak, White River reported more than 2,000 in the county. Power began to be restored to customers Thursday evening.
933kwto.com
UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd
An early closure has been added, as all Nixa city offices, including City Hall and the Public Works office closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Reports say the city will observe the Christmas holiday on December 26. All citywide offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Due to extreme winter...
koamnewsnow.com
Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
KTTS
Former Branson Police Sergeant Named Forsyth Police Chief
(KTTS News) — A former Branson Police sergeant who resigned after he was suspended has been hired as the police chief in Forsyth. The Board of Aldermen voted three to one to hire Pat Gray. He takes over for former Police Chief David Forrest, who resigned in October. Gray...
5 things to avoid doing at home during the Arctic freeze
Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.
