SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Drury guard Kaylee DaMitz-Holt was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for her performance in two games during the week of Dec. 12-19. DaMitz-Holt averaged 27 points, shot 64 percent from the field, made 7 out of 10 three-point attempts, and went 15 for 16 at the free-throw line. The graduate student from Preston, Missouri, and Skyline High School also averaged five assists and one steal in the two games.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO