Springfield, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ozark Sports Zone

MSU’s extends contract for Women’s Soccer Coach Kirk Nelson

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State University has extended the contract of women’s soccer head coach Kirk Nelson three years, through the 2025 season, Director of Athletics Kyle Moats announced today. Coming off his first season as head coach of the Bears, Nelson led Missouri State to its third Missouri...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Braswell Named to Stats Perform FCS All-America Team

CHICAGO – Missouri State cornerback Montrae Braswell (Avon Park, Fla.) has been named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America Football Team, the organization announced Tuesday. Braswell is a second-team selection on this year’s team. He joins Northern Iowa’s Benny Sapp on the second team as the only defensive backs from the Missouri Valley Football Conference on this year’s Stats Perform All-America Team.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Athlete of the Week: Kael Combs, Nixa

The Nixa Boys basketball team is riding the momentum of last year’s final four appearance into this season. The Eagles started the season 8-0. One similarity from last year’s team is senior standout Kael Combs. Combs knows he was young when he first picked up a basketball. “(I...
NIXA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Kaylee DaMitz-Holt named GLVC Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Drury guard Kaylee DaMitz-Holt was named the Great Lakes Valley Conference Player of the Week for her performance in two games during the week of Dec. 12-19. DaMitz-Holt averaged 27 points, shot 64 percent from the field, made 7 out of 10 three-point attempts, and went 15 for 16 at the free-throw line. The graduate student from Preston, Missouri, and Skyline High School also averaged five assists and one steal in the two games.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

MSU football signs 13 athletes during early recruiting period

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State head football coach Ryan Beard has had a busy week. Officially introduced as the Bears new head coach on Monday, Beard and his staff spent Wednesday wrapping up commitments from 13 recruits for the upcoming season. Beard’s first signing class includes eight freshmen and eight...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage School Board announces new Superintendent

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage R-9 Board of Education released their choice for the position of Superintendent on Tuesday. Conway, Missouri native, Dr. Luke Boyer accepted the role and will replace Dr. Mark Baker, who served as Superintendent for six years. Boyer’s contract begins July 1st of next year.
CARTHAGE, MO
CJ Coombs

Historic George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital in Humansville, Missouri built in 1929 was a gift to the community

George Dimmit Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, Missouri.Photo byJsuddath, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The George Dimmitt Memorial Hospital located at 102 S. Bolivar Road was a historic hospital in Humansville, Missouri. The hospital was later known as Polk Community Hospital and is listed as Lakeshores Residential Center now at SeniorCareHomes.com. In 2012, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
HUMANSVILLE, MO
CJ Coombs

An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartments

Marquette Hotel, 400 East Walnut, Springfield, Missouri (2014).Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 2000, the Marquette Hotel located in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as Springfield Business College and Hotel State. The three-story hotel was built around 1906. Originally, a business college was here, and in 1918, it was converted into a hotel and operated as such until the mid-1980s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Photos: Snow falls across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A winter storm has rolled into the Ozarks on Dec. 20, bringing freezing temperatures and snow. Below is a slideshow of photos from users showing snow around the area. You can email pics to news@kolr10.com, and then receive a form to be added to the gallery. Here’s a look at a few […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield crews prepare for winter blast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjluradio.com

Road conditions rapidly deteriorating along I-44

The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of moderate to heavy snowfall is apporaching the I-44 corridor. As of 11:00 a.m., drivers in Lebanon are reporting reduced visibility and near white-out condtions are possible. Dangerous wind chills are also setting in. In Jefferson City, it feels like seven...
LEBANON, MO
933kwto.com

UPDATED: Closings For Thursday, December 22nd

An early closure has been added, as all Nixa city offices, including City Hall and the Public Works office closed at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Reports say the city will observe the Christmas holiday on December 26. All citywide offices will reopen on Tuesday, December 27. Due to extreme winter...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Police release name in fatal weekend Marionville crash

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (LAWRENCE COUNTY) - Authorities release the name of a woman who died in a two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County, Missouri. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says Penelope (Penny) Miller died from injuries in a crash on Saturday in Marionville. The crash happened around 4:24 pm near the intersection of...
MARIONVILLE, MO
KTTS

Former Branson Police Sergeant Named Forsyth Police Chief

(KTTS News) — A former Branson Police sergeant who resigned after he was suspended has been hired as the police chief in Forsyth. The Board of Aldermen voted three to one to hire Pat Gray. He takes over for former Police Chief David Forrest, who resigned in October. Gray...
FORSYTH, MO

