ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

PPL Electric transformer delivery to cause traffic delays

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL Electric Utilities is scheduled to receive a new transformer on Tuesday, causing traffic delays in the process.

A spokesperson for PPL told Eyewitness News, on Tuesday, December 20 a new transformer is being delivered to the PPL Electric Utilities’ Monroe County substation in Stroudsburg.

PPL Officials say equipment like transformers are essential to safe and reliable service across the PPL grid and investments like this keep the grid strong and resilient.

Bridge inspection to cause lane restriction on I-80

The delivery will begin in the morning on Tuesday and it will take several hours due to the size and weight of the transformer.

Officals say traffic impacts are likely to occur as transport crews will be working just ahead of the trailer to lift any electrical or utility lines out of the way.

According to PPL, the delivery route will begin at the Point of Gap Overlook on State Route 611 northbound (SR 611), North Delaware Drive in Delaware Water Gap, and end at the Monroe County substation in Stroudsburg, following the route below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37gJhm_0jo9KGEg00
Courtesy: PPL Electric Utilities
  • SR 611 northbound/North Delaware Drive (Point of Gap Overlook)
  • SR 611 turns into Main Street
  • Turn left from Main Street onto Foxtown Road
  • From Foxtown Road turn right onto Godfrey Ridge Road
  • From Godfrey Ridge Road turn right onto the substation gravel road.

PPL says before the transformer can hit the road, it must pass an inspection by a PennDOT official. Once approved, the delivery can start, however, if there are any issues, the delivery could possibly be delayed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

PennDOT adjusts battle plan for winter storm

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mother nature threw a curveball right at the start of this complex storm. When snow quickly accumulated before a wintry mix kicked in. The tricky storm meant PennDOT had to tweak its plan to tackle conditions. Where Route 309 runs parallel to Interstate 81 is the location the roads […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A massive transformer making its way to PPL Electric Utilities, caused traffic delays throughout Monroe County. According to a PPL Electric spokesperson, the new transformer weighs 190 tons, and due to its size, it had to pass inspection by a PennDOT official before hitting the road on Tuesday. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Two Subways under development at Lehigh Valley convenience stores

FORKS TOWNSHIP AND HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Subway fans will be able to eat fresh at two new locations in Northampton County. The world's largest submarine sandwich chain, with more than 37,000 locations in over 100 countries, will be opening outposts at Top Star Express convenience stores and Exxon gas stations at 1434 Knox Ave. in Forks Township and 1570 Main St. in Hellertown.
HELLERTOWN, PA
lvpnews.com

Railroad Days tracks to Bethlehem

Two floors of model railroads can be viewed at the “Railroad Days” events hosted by the Black Diamond Society of Model Engineers at their headquarters at 900 E. Macada Road. The event is located in a former Grange Hall since 1981, where club members have built and reworked...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Scranton issues ‘Code Blue’ for upcoming dates

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ‘Code Blue’ designation has been issued for three days in the City of Scranton. According to city officials, overnight temperatures will be dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area. Therefore, the City of Scranton has issued a ‘Code Blue’ for the following […]
SCRANTON, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Monroe County PA

Nestled in the heart of the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County is widely recognized as a place for vacationing and romantic weekend getaways. Don't forget the Pizza. From NY-Style of Pizza that tastes like it's from New York Pizza at Brothers Pizzeria to giant 18 Inch Pies at Biggie's Pizza, We have you covered at these staff picks of The Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Monroe County, PA.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Road Rage Leads to Shooting on Busy Montgomery County Highway

Road rage led to a shooting on a busy highway in Montgomery County on Tuesday night, police said. North Coventry Township police said a gunman in a dark-colored SUV fired two shots, both striking another car's driver side on Route 422 westbound around 11:15 p.m. The victim wasn't injured, police...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill Haven bakery expands

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — Boxes of cookies and cakes fill the seating area of The Cake Pros in Schuylkill Haven as workers try to keep up with the increase in orders during the holiday season. "Luckily, Christmas is on a Sunday this year, so we have all year to...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
WBRE

Families displaced, one cat missing after Scranton fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the Electric City, firefighters battled a fire at a home on 13th Avenue that left multiple families displaced. Crews responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters tell Eyewitness News that no one was hurt in the fire, but one cat is missing. The Red Cross is […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames force families from homes in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton. Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side. Three families live there and are being helped...
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nearly a year after fire, Fiamma Italian Grill readying to reopen in Bethlehem area

A popular Italian eatery ravaged by fire damage just before Valentine’s Day 2022 is readying to reopen its doors outside Bethlehem. Fiamma Italian Grill, 2118 Schoenersville Road in Hanover Township, Northampton County, hopes to reopen sometime in mid-January and in time for Valentine’s Day. Owner Joseph Jurkivo told lehighvalleylive.com there were some construction and renovation setbacks that delayed plans to open sooner.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

WBRE

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy