PPL Electric transformer delivery to cause traffic delays

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL Electric Utilities is scheduled to receive a new transformer on Tuesday, causing traffic delays in the process.

A spokesperson for PPL told Eyewitness News, on Tuesday, December 20 a new transformer is being delivered to the PPL Electric Utilities’ Monroe County substation in Stroudsburg.

PPL Officials say equipment like transformers are essential to safe and reliable service across the PPL grid and investments like this keep the grid strong and resilient.

The delivery will begin in the morning on Tuesday and it will take several hours due to the size and weight of the transformer.

Officals say traffic impacts are likely to occur as transport crews will be working just ahead of the trailer to lift any electrical or utility lines out of the way.

According to PPL, the delivery route will begin at the Point of Gap Overlook on State Route 611 northbound (SR 611), North Delaware Drive in Delaware Water Gap, and end at the Monroe County substation in Stroudsburg, following the route below:

Courtesy: PPL Electric Utilities

SR 611 northbound/North Delaware Drive (Point of Gap Overlook)

SR 611 turns into Main Street

Turn left from Main Street onto Foxtown Road

From Foxtown Road turn right onto Godfrey Ridge Road

From Godfrey Ridge Road turn right onto the substation gravel road.

PPL says before the transformer can hit the road, it must pass an inspection by a PennDOT official. Once approved, the delivery can start, however, if there are any issues, the delivery could possibly be delayed.

