Ingham County, MI

Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan

PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. We are getting numerous requests for closings....
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
Community rallies behind victims of Okemos apartment fire

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township firefighters told News 10 that one person died in Wednesdays fire at Knob Hill Apartments. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire that destroyed homes and displaced dozens of people. “It’s just a sad time and we feel for the family,...
Lansing Fire Department gives tips on having a safe holiday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many of us, the holiday season means more time with family and friends, but a lot of our traditions can be dangerous. Ahead of Christmas Weekend, the Lansing Fire Department is urging people to be extra careful. Lansing fire marshal Mark Burger said the holiday season is busy for the department.
Blind or visually impaired Michiganders can now apply to receive an audible currency reader

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Currency readers are available to eligible Michiganders who are blind or visually impaired. As announced by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), Michigan residents who are blind or visually impaired can apply to receive an audible currency reader at no cost through the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library.
Michigan Heroes can be nominated for making a difference in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can nominate Michigan residents and organizations as Michigan Heroes (MI Heroes). Michigan Heroes will be recognized for giving their time, talent, or treasures to make Michigan stronger and more resilient. This recognition can be for a specific service incident, a period of service, or a lifetime of service. Recognition can also be posthumous.
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
Homelessness in Michigan fell during the pandemic. Here’s why.

Michigan homelessness declined again last year as pandemic policies helped keep people housed. The latest state report shows the number of Michiganders experiencing homelessness dipped by 2% in 2021 following a record 19% plunge in 2020. Put another way, Michigan reported 38,247 people experienced homelessness in 2019, but within two years, that fell by more than 8,000 people.
Eye Candy of the Week: corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets

Built in 1878, this stately, 3,000-square-foot home sits on the corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets, near the edge of the original city limits of Lansing. The home is sturdy, well-kept and brimming with local history. Consistent with Queen Anne style popular at the time, the building features dormers, steep...
Meridian Township seeks proposals for Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Meridian Township are seeking proposals for a Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration. Rather than using a seawall or another hard structure to protect property from erosion, natural shorelines are buffers that may include erosion control fabrics, native vegetation and rocks. Some natural shorelines use living and nonliving plant materials alongside natural and synthetic support.
Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested

BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
