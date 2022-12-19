Read full article on original website
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
2 charged in Michigan hunting cold case from 2018
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in the 2018 homicide of 68-year-old Chong Yang. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office made the announcement Thursday. Michigan State Police arrested 34-year-old Thomas Olson and 34-year-old Robert Roadway late Wednesday night. On Nov. 16, 2018, police...
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
2 Men Arrested in 2018 Killing of Deer Hunter Near Lansing
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a hunter in a Michigan state park during the 2018 deer season. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Thomas Olson and Robert Rodway were arraigned Thursday on charges of felony murder and using a firearm during a felony.
Closings reported in West Michigan on Thursday & Friday, Dec. 22-23
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Thursday, Dec. 22 and/or Friday, Dec. 23. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions. We are getting numerous requests for closings....
WILX-TV
List: Snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A large winter storm is bringing severe weather and snow emergencies across Mid-Michigan. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for almost every community across Mid-Michigan. Blizzard Warnings are in effect for eleven Michigan counties. Active weather alerts can be found here. During snow emergencies, vehicles...
WILX-TV
Community rallies behind victims of Okemos apartment fire
OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township firefighters told News 10 that one person died in Wednesdays fire at Knob Hill Apartments. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire that destroyed homes and displaced dozens of people. “It’s just a sad time and we feel for the family,...
wcsx.com
Michigan Travel Will Be ‘Impossible’ in These Areas Due to Storm
Why couldn’t the snowstorm have waited until after the holidays? This weekend is one of the busiest for travel the entire year, and now, it will be hampered with a major snowstorm across much of the Midwest and across the U.S. According to AccuWeather.com, there’s even a 16% chance...
WILX-TV
Lansing Fire Department gives tips on having a safe holiday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many of us, the holiday season means more time with family and friends, but a lot of our traditions can be dangerous. Ahead of Christmas Weekend, the Lansing Fire Department is urging people to be extra careful. Lansing fire marshal Mark Burger said the holiday season is busy for the department.
WILX-TV
Blind or visually impaired Michiganders can now apply to receive an audible currency reader
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Currency readers are available to eligible Michiganders who are blind or visually impaired. As announced by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), Michigan residents who are blind or visually impaired can apply to receive an audible currency reader at no cost through the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library.
WILX-TV
Michigan Heroes can be nominated for making a difference in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can nominate Michigan residents and organizations as Michigan Heroes (MI Heroes). Michigan Heroes will be recognized for giving their time, talent, or treasures to make Michigan stronger and more resilient. This recognition can be for a specific service incident, a period of service, or a lifetime of service. Recognition can also be posthumous.
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
Homelessness in Michigan fell during the pandemic. Here’s why.
Michigan homelessness declined again last year as pandemic policies helped keep people housed. The latest state report shows the number of Michiganders experiencing homelessness dipped by 2% in 2021 following a record 19% plunge in 2020. Put another way, Michigan reported 38,247 people experienced homelessness in 2019, but within two years, that fell by more than 8,000 people.
lansingcitypulse.com
Eye Candy of the Week: corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets
Built in 1878, this stately, 3,000-square-foot home sits on the corner of Sycamore and Ionia streets, near the edge of the original city limits of Lansing. The home is sturdy, well-kept and brimming with local history. Consistent with Queen Anne style popular at the time, the building features dormers, steep...
Five Michigan Hermits and the Saga of ‘Michigan Slim': 1889-1978
It seems there are hermits a-plenty living in Michigan, for one reason or another. In the late 1800s, the man known as “Uncle Eph” hermitized himself in Benzie County, around Platte Lake near Honor and west of Traverse City. Taking a look at his three-wall shack, there's a huge wood-burning stove that kept him warm.
wdet.org
MichMash: Investigation into Lee Chatfield’s alleged ‘criminal enterprise’ heats up
Lee Chatfield, a former Republican Michigan House representative, is being investigated by the state for connections to a long list of allegations, including embezzlement, bribery, misconduct and sexual assault. In this episode:. What we know about the investigation into Lee Chatfield. Why are Michigan district courts wary about releasing affidavits.
WILX-TV
Meridian Township seeks proposals for Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Meridian Township are seeking proposals for a Lake Lansing natural shoreline demonstration. Rather than using a seawall or another hard structure to protect property from erosion, natural shorelines are buffers that may include erosion control fabrics, native vegetation and rocks. Some natural shorelines use living and nonliving plant materials alongside natural and synthetic support.
Turns Out There Are Benefits to Living in Michigan In Winter. Here Are 7 of Them:
Nothing says "Pure Michigan" quite like a holiday blizzard!. It's been a rough start to winter and it only just technically began. Bundle up because we've got a long, cold season ahead of us. And if you're someone who actually likes winter in Michigan-- well good for you!. I am...
WILX-TV
McLaren Greater Lansing nurse honored with DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurse Isabelle Beck was honored by McLaren Greater Lansing with the DAISY Award for the Extraordinary Nurses recognizing the exceptional care she provides every day. Beck was nominated by a patient. The patient said that Beck made them feel so comfortable and kept their spirits up...
wkzo.com
Mid-Michigan porch pirate arrested
BATH, MI — Bath Township police have arrested a man for several porch pirate thefts in Ingham and Clinton counties. An officer recognized his car while on patrol this week and stopped him, finding some of the stolen goods in the vehicle. The man was taken into custody at that time.
Comments / 6