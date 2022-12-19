Read full article on original website
MyStateline.com
Group donates $50K to OSF Saint Anthony cancer center
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home's pipes in danger. "It's better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it's not going to be a small bill," said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating.
WIFR
Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
MyStateline.com
Rockford holds memorial service for homeless residents
Wednesday was the "Winter Solstice," the shortest day of the year. Homeless advocates, however, said that it was also the darkest night for people sleeping on the streets. A ceremony was held Wednesday evening to honor the homeless men and women that passed away this year. Rockford holds memorial service...
MyStateline.com
Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport
Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
MyStateline.com
Plan your whole wedding in one spot with Stateline Splendor Bridal Expo
So much goes into planning a wedding from the dress, food, photographer, and more. It can be tricky to plan such a huge event, but the Stateline Splendor Bridal Expo makes it easy to plan a whole wedding in one location. We’re chatting with Jill and Danna as they tell us details about the expo and how it can help future brides. The expo is taking place on January 15th and tickets can be purchased on statelinesplendor.net.
MyStateline.com
Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm dangers
A to Z Towing President Bill Wishard is a 3rd generation tow-truck driver. He's been helping motorists for 24 years. With extremely cold temperatures blowing into the Rockford area this weekend, Wishard stressed the importance of being prepared in case you get stuck. Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm...
MyStateline.com
Rockford holds holiday dinner for kids
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files: Possible Rockford Mothman Sighting Near the Airport in early 2022
I read some of your posts on facebook about the Rockford Mothman. In (edited 2022) my friend and I were driving along the airport and had our own terrifying experience!. I recall it being around 11 pm and we were driving along the side of the airport. (Edit: South side)
MyStateline.com
See the breathtaking Sinnissippi Station display at Nicholas Conservatory
There is always such beautiful exhibits and displays at Nicholas Conservatory and the Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway Display is no exception. The Sinnissippi Station is a miniature display with miniature Rockford landmarks and trains riding through the whole exhibit. The display is open until January 29th, 2023, giving everyone plenty of time to check it out.
MyStateline.com
Throwback Thursday Christmas pictures
We have absolutely loved seeing all of your throwback Christmas pics all month long. We also want to see your current Christmas pictures, send us your pics to GDS@Fox39.com.
MyStateline.com
Keeping pets safe during bitter cold
Someone dropped two gold coins into Rockford Salvation Army kettle
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Someone secretly deposited two gold coins into a Salvation Army kettle in Rockford. Each year at Christmastime, Salvation Army volunteers stand in the vestibules of local stores as part of the Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for the homeless. “The two ¼-ounce gold Canadian Maple Leaf coins were dropped into […]
nbc15.com
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
Rockford residents get holiday shopping done before winter storm
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With the holidays approaching, last minute shopping is always a tradition for many, but this year was a little more hectic as a winter storm approached the stateline. Residents going out to stores might have had to look for 10 minutes just to find parking, and lines were long and aisles […]
WIFR
Children’s medication shortage leaves shelves empty, parents scrambling
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - As the days grow colder, the risk of illness only gets higher for kids forcing parents to scramble to find medicine. Only finding that medicine seems to be a challenge. “This morning I sold my last one, so we are totally out of ibuprofen and Tylenol,”...
Tossed Out Mattress with Hilarious Warning to Rockford Garbage Pickers
You can put just about anything out at your curb for garbage pickup and someone is likely to drive by and help themselves to it. Not this time. A friend shared a photo on Facebook that reminds me of the funniest story I've ever heard about putting stuff on your curb that you no longer want.
rockrivercurrent.com
Looking for a little fun before Christmas? Here are 10 things to do in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — Need some plans before Christmas this weekend? Look no further. From ice skating (synthetically or traditionally) to a mini camp for your kids, there’s plenty to do in Rockford this week. Here are 10 ideas for things to do, but you can always find more on...
MyStateline.com
Shoppers stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm
Rollover accident at Charles Street and South Mulford Road
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A rollover crash caused some delays at a busy Rockford intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at Charles Street and South Mulford, involving a Ford pickup and an SUV. The truck ended up on its side. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene, investigating. Details […]
