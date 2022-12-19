ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

Group donates $50K to OSF Saint Anthony cancer center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home's pipes in danger. "It's better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it's not going to be a small bill," said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Freeport locals offer free toy giveaway Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Northern Illinois Radon Remedies and Mort’s Bar & Grill are teaming up to give back to community members this Wednesday. The inaugural toy drive kicked off at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 114 N. Walnut Ave. in Freeport. Organizers said the drive is a...
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford holds memorial service for homeless residents

Wednesday was the "Winter Solstice," the shortest day of the year. Homeless advocates, however, said that it was also the darkest night for people sleeping on the streets. A ceremony was held Wednesday evening to honor the homeless men and women that passed away this year. Rockford holds memorial service...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Talking about the Chicago Avenue Streetscape with Greater Freeport

Nicole and Andrea from Greater Freeport Partnership are talking to us about their commitment to making Freeport and Stephenson County a better place. They’re so excited about the completion of the Chicago Avenue Streetscape and the Art Corridor. This project is hoping to bring more local shopping and dining to the area.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com

Plan your whole wedding in one spot with Stateline Splendor Bridal Expo

So much goes into planning a wedding from the dress, food, photographer, and more. It can be tricky to plan such a huge event, but the Stateline Splendor Bridal Expo makes it easy to plan a whole wedding in one location. We’re chatting with Jill and Danna as they tell us details about the expo and how it can help future brides. The expo is taking place on January 15th and tickets can be purchased on statelinesplendor.net.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm dangers

A to Z Towing President Bill Wishard is a 3rd generation tow-truck driver. He's been helping motorists for 24 years. With extremely cold temperatures blowing into the Rockford area this weekend, Wishard stressed the importance of being prepared in case you get stuck. Rockford tow-truck driver warns of winter storm...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford holds holiday dinner for kids

MyStateline.com

See the breathtaking Sinnissippi Station display at Nicholas Conservatory

There is always such beautiful exhibits and displays at Nicholas Conservatory and the Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway Display is no exception. The Sinnissippi Station is a miniature display with miniature Rockford landmarks and trains riding through the whole exhibit. The display is open until January 29th, 2023, giving everyone plenty of time to check it out.
MyStateline.com

Throwback Thursday Christmas pictures

We have absolutely loved seeing all of your throwback Christmas pics all month long. We also want to see your current Christmas pictures, send us your pics to GDS@Fox39.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Keeping pets safe during bitter cold

nbc15.com

13-year-old girl located in Beloit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

Shoppers stock up on snow shovels ahead of winter storm

