So much goes into planning a wedding from the dress, food, photographer, and more. It can be tricky to plan such a huge event, but the Stateline Splendor Bridal Expo makes it easy to plan a whole wedding in one location. We’re chatting with Jill and Danna as they tell us details about the expo and how it can help future brides. The expo is taking place on January 15th and tickets can be purchased on statelinesplendor.net.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO