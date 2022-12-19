Read full article on original website
Terrie Phillips
3d ago
Too bad it's not paving the way with affordable year long in-patient drug treatment centers.
5
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many
Becky Sinkovic just needs a little help at home. Sinkovic, born with dwarfism, has an average torso but shortened limbs along with several spinal conditions, including: scoliosis, severe spinal stenosis, kyphosis and lordosis. She could live independently until 2015, when doctors urged her to get a series of back surgeries that fused her spine to […] The post Thousands of disabled Hoosiers need home health aides; there aren’t many appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wfyi.org
State of Aging report highlights hardships for older adults in Indiana
A new report detailing the difficulties older adults face in Indiana show senior citizens disproportionately struggle to afford necessities like housing and food. The State of Aging report is from the Central Indiana Senior Fund, the Indiana University Public Policy Institute, and the IU Center for Aging Research. It finds...
Central Indiana counties opening up warming stations for those in need
As extreme cold weather reaches central Indiana this week, several counties are opening locations as warming stations for those without a source of heat from the temperatures.
cwcolumbus.com
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
Winter storm blog: Rain turning to snow in areas
INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is preparing for a major winter storm that's expected to bring dangerously cold temperatures, strong winds and snow. The frigid temperatures put individuals at a greater risk for hypothermia and frostbite, while to flash freeze could contribute to downed power lines and outages. As weather...
munciejournal.com
Indiana Legal Help Kiosk Now Available at the Muncie HUB
MUNCIE, IN—Muncie Mission Ministries, Inc. has announced the installation of an Indiana Legal Help Kiosk at their location at the Muncie HUB, 318 W. 8th Street in Muncie. This self-service kiosk helps local residents access IndianaLegalHelp.org, an Indiana Bar Foundation program connecting Hoosiers to legal resources and services. The Indiana Legal Help website, which has seen over one million visits since its launch, includes legal forms, instructional videos, referrals to free and low-cost legal services, and a statewide calendar of free legal advice clinics. The Indiana Legal Help kiosks will initially focus on serving Hoosiers facing eviction or housing instability and will expand to include other legal topics later next year. The ADA-accessible kiosk has a printer and scanner.
WISH-TV
Indiana National Guard ready to help Hoosiers during winter storm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you get stranded while driving during the winter storm, it could be the Indiana National Guard that comes to your rescue. Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday called on approximately 150 Indiana National Guardsmen to help “prevent the loss of life due to severe winter weather conditions throughout the Hoosier state,” the guard said in a statement Thursday.
From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday named Grant County Superior Court Judge Dana Kenworthy to the Indiana Court of Appeals, marking the first time the majority of the 15 members are women. She recently was a finalist for an Indiana Supreme Court opening but Holcomb chose Derek Molter instead. Now Kenworthy will fill Molter’s spot on the […] The post From Amboy to the Statehouse: Kenworthy added to Indiana Court of Appeals appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Blizzard, winter storm warning in effect for Northwest Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. — Blizzard and winter storm warnings are in effect for Northwest Indiana as the winter storm moves through. Porter and LaPorte counties are under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Friday. The winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, LaPorte County is […]
casscountyonline.com
Logansport Memorial Hospital recognized as INspire Hospital of Distinction, for Excellence in Infant and Maternal Health
Last Updated on December 21, 2022 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. ABOVE: Members from the Family Birth Center team, here to deliver and provide high-quality, exceptional care for the moms and babies that we serve across north central Indiana. Pictured from L-R: Tara McVay, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer for Logansport Memorial Hospital, Brooke Kindig, RN, Kim Flora, RN, MSN, Director of Obstetrics, Amanda Zarse, RN, CLC, Lactation Consultant, Christina Miller, RN, and Diana Smith, RN.
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb has activated nearly 150 personnel from the Indiana National Guard to serve as Highway Assistance Teams
INDIANA – A significant weather event is predicted for the holiday weekend, including cold temperatures, high winds, and potential blizzard-like conditions in some parts of the state. This system has the potential to be a life-threatening weather event and could result in serious traffic hazards and power outages. Hoosiers...
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
WISH-TV
Woman suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twins is arrested in Indianapolis; 1 baby still missing
(CNN) — The woman suspected of stealing a car that had 5-month-old twins inside was taken into custody Thursday in Indianapolis, but one of the children was not located with her and remains missing, Columbus, Ohio, police said Thursday. Suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested about 2 p.m. Thursday by...
Fox 59
First responders want you and your home to be prepared for winter storm
A winter storm headed in on a holiday weekend creates a very busy combination for first responders. First responders want you and your home to be prepared …. A winter storm headed in on a holiday weekend creates a very busy combination for first responders. Big Game Bound Week 16.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Wednesday
Winter arrives today! (At 4:48pm Eastern time.) Winter REALLY arrives tomorrow afternoon. Here are the expected times for the Winter Whiplash. Boy this sucker is INTENSE. Look at the computer-modeled temps for central Indiana at 6pm! From around 40 in the east to around 5 at the Illinois border!. Wind...
WISH-TV
Power restored after 10,000 experience outage in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Over 10,000 people were without power in Kokomo Tuesday afternoon, according to Duke Energy. There are 45 active outages in Howard County, where Kokomo is, impacting just over 10,000 people. According to a Duke Energy outage map, 23% of the people Duke Energy serves in...
‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation is a lesson that shouldn’t be taught
If I could go back a few decades and change what was a part of the public education offered to me, I exclusively regret what my schools did not teach me. I can’t recall a single thing they taught that I wish I hadn’t learned. Try it yourself. Really try to think about an actual […] The post ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation is a lesson that shouldn’t be taught appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
What is the exception for the life of the pregnant person in Indiana’s abortion ban?
Indiana’s abortion ban contains language that allows an exception for the life of the pregnant person. One listener was curious about the specific provisions this carried. Indianapolis OB-GYN Dr. Caroline Rouse said the ban defines a serious health condition – which is required under the ban to perform an abortion – as one that "increases the risk of death or a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical damage to a major bodily function."
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita reminds Hoosiers to use caution to avoid scams this winter
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita warns Hoosiers to avoid scams this winter. This is a time to celebrate the holidays and be with family, but it’s also a time for scammers to find new victims, especially when dealing with winter weather. “Scammers don’t hibernate in the winter,...
