ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?

The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with

The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
ADDISON, NY
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Craig Kimbrel

I’m writing this article today for two reasons. First, because I really do think Craig Kimbrel could help the 2023 Cubs. But second, for some dumb reason I woke up this morning with an earworm of his intro music:. It’s actually a pretty good song for that purpose, I...
FanSided

Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 2 trades that completely blow it all up

The Chicago Bulls are stuck in a tough spot. They theoretically have the pieces to build a true contender around, but a litany of issues surrounding their on-court chemistry and off the court dynamics have stunted their progress. Chief among those issues are reports that teammates have had issues with...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves

The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...
FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: Cubs re-sign veteran starting pitcher Drew Smyly

Rumored to be close to a deal with veteran starting pitcher Drew Smyly on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and Smyly agreed to terms on Thursday. Smyly was very effective with the Cubs last season as the veteran posted a 3.47 ERA in 22 starts for the team. Smyly declined his portion of the $10MM mutual option for the 2023 season at the beginning of the offseason but there was always a belief that the team would come to a new agreement with the 33-year-old starting pitcher.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Does Acquiring James McCann Make Sense for the White Sox?

Does acquiring James McCann make sense for the White Sox? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ​​​​​Editor's Note: "Does acquiring James McCann make sense for the White Sox?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs free agent target: Roberto Perez

If you, the Cubs fan, have any memories of Roberto Perez, they’re probably from his role as Cleveland’s primary catcher in the 2016 World Series. Perez didn’t begin that year as Cleveland’s main catcher, but took over in July due to injuries to their starter and remained there through the entire postseason. That included a two-homer performance in Game 1 of the World Series, one off Jon Lester, one off Hector Rondon, as Cleveland won that game 6-0.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Local Insider offers update on next moves

Yesterday, Bruce Levine hopped on 670 The Score to discuss several topics as the Chicago Cubs continue to push on this offseason. Most notably, the Cubs are looking to continue spending and add this winter to an already much-improved roster from just a season ago. After the signings of Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Brad Boxberger, and now Dansby Swanson, the Cubs look to spend.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Here's why the Cubs honed in early on Jameson Taillon

He's no Justin Verlander or Jacob de Grom, but Jameson Taillon is unquestionably a solid addition to the Cubs starting rotation. Inked to a four-year, $68 million pact earlier this offseason, the right-hander marked the second major rotation signing in as many years, joining Marcus Stroman atop the staff. Taillon,...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs must stay clear of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer

The Chicago Cubs, along with 28 other teams in Major League Baseball, will have an opportunity to add a former National League Cy Young award winner and the team must avoid such a move at all costs. On Thursday, a neutral arbitrator made a ruling that Los Angles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's suspension be reduced from 324 games to 194 games. Bauer has already served that suspension and now the Los Angeles Dodgers have until January 6 to either reinstate the starting pitcher or release the 31-year-old starting pitcher.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs are a perfect fit for recently designated Lucas Luetge

The Dansby Swanson signing was, no question, a high point for the Chicago Cubs this offseason. The former World Series champion shortstop was introduced at Wrigley Field on Wednesday and it's clear he's focused on creating a winning culture and bringing a championship to the North Side. If that's to...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

301K+
Followers
586K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy