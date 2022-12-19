Read full article on original website
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
5 Underrated Places In Chicago That Even Natives Have Never Heard OfLIFE_HACKSChicago, IL
Social Security payment increases coming soon for individuals in ChicagoR.A. HeimChicago, IL
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois SuburbsThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
What on earth is going on with Yankees, Fernando Tatis Jr. and flight to New York?
The New York Yankees are not trading for Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who remains one of San Diego’s building blocks as they head towards World Series contention. The New York Yankees are not trading for Fernando Tatis Jr. Forget his 2022 campaign, marred by a motorcycle accident and PED suspension. He’s still essential to their operation, and he’s under contract until 2035.
Matt Carpenter leaving Yankees for massive raise is hard to argue with
The ending to Matt Carpenter’s 2022 season with the New York Yankees was abject proof that baseball, like life, isn’t fair. After Carpenter and his WB Mason mustache rejuvenated his career with one of the hottest summers on record, the team rushed him back from his foot fracture only to receive a piteous playoff run for their efforts.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Craig Kimbrel
I’m writing this article today for two reasons. First, because I really do think Craig Kimbrel could help the 2023 Cubs. But second, for some dumb reason I woke up this morning with an earworm of his intro music:. It’s actually a pretty good song for that purpose, I...
Lefty Starting Pitcher Returns to Chicago Cubs on Two-Year Deal
The Chicago Cubs have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent left-handed starting pitcher Drew Smyly. Smyly logged a 3.47 ERA and 106.1 IP over 22 starts with the Cubs in 2022.
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
White Sox Yasmani Grandal Calls Anderson Injury ‘Knockout Punch'
Yasmani Grandal calls Anderson injury 'knockout punch' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox' fading energy last season became palpable to South Side fans who watched their beloved team go 81-81 last season. Even Pedro Grifol, the new White Sox manager and former Kansas City Royals bench coach,...
Brian Cashman reveals horrifying plan for Yankees outfield
Brian Cashman checked off priority No. 1 in the Yankees outfield this offseason, but the roster is far from perfect. Outside of Aaron Judge, the only consistent themes with the New York Yankees outfield over the last season and a half or so have been poor fits, bandaid experiments, and poor play.
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Alex Anthopoulos reveals infuriating Dansby Swanson detail for Braves
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos revealed a frustrating detail in regard to contract negotiations with former shortstop Dansby Swanson. Last offseason, the Atlanta Braves fanbase watched as the team moved on from longtime first baseman Freddie Freeman, as he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers following the Matt Olson trade. This offseason, shortstop Dansby Swanson entered free agency and signed a seven-year, $177 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Chicago Bulls: 2 trades that completely blow it all up
The Chicago Bulls are stuck in a tough spot. They theoretically have the pieces to build a true contender around, but a litany of issues surrounding their on-court chemistry and off the court dynamics have stunted their progress. Chief among those issues are reports that teammates have had issues with...
Yankees swipe intriguing minor-league FA lefty flamethrower from Braves
The odds of a minor-league free agent signing paying dividends for the big-league Yankees are like flipping a coin glued to another coin glued to 35 more coins, then flipped by a rocket launcher, never to be seen again. That doesn’t mean former Braves farmhand Lisandro Santos, stolen by the...
Chicago Cubs News: Cubs re-sign veteran starting pitcher Drew Smyly
Rumored to be close to a deal with veteran starting pitcher Drew Smyly on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs and Smyly agreed to terms on Thursday. Smyly was very effective with the Cubs last season as the veteran posted a 3.47 ERA in 22 starts for the team. Smyly declined his portion of the $10MM mutual option for the 2023 season at the beginning of the offseason but there was always a belief that the team would come to a new agreement with the 33-year-old starting pitcher.
Does Acquiring James McCann Make Sense for the White Sox?
Does acquiring James McCann make sense for the White Sox? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Does acquiring James McCann make sense for the White Sox?" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Roberto Perez
If you, the Cubs fan, have any memories of Roberto Perez, they’re probably from his role as Cleveland’s primary catcher in the 2016 World Series. Perez didn’t begin that year as Cleveland’s main catcher, but took over in July due to injuries to their starter and remained there through the entire postseason. That included a two-homer performance in Game 1 of the World Series, one off Jon Lester, one off Hector Rondon, as Cleveland won that game 6-0.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Local Insider offers update on next moves
Yesterday, Bruce Levine hopped on 670 The Score to discuss several topics as the Chicago Cubs continue to push on this offseason. Most notably, the Cubs are looking to continue spending and add this winter to an already much-improved roster from just a season ago. After the signings of Cody Bellinger, Jameson Taillon, Brad Boxberger, and now Dansby Swanson, the Cubs look to spend.
Cubs: 'Big blocks' are in place, but Jed Hoyer says more moves to come
At surface level, Cubs president Jed Hoyer saying the team's 'big blocks' are in place might rub some folks the wrong way. But if you look at what's left on the free agent market, most of the guys you'd consider to be 'big blocks' have already inked deals, with a few exceptions in there.
Here's why the Cubs honed in early on Jameson Taillon
He's no Justin Verlander or Jacob de Grom, but Jameson Taillon is unquestionably a solid addition to the Cubs starting rotation. Inked to a four-year, $68 million pact earlier this offseason, the right-hander marked the second major rotation signing in as many years, joining Marcus Stroman atop the staff. Taillon,...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Gary Sanchez an option for catcher?
Among the free agent catchers out there, the one with the most pop in his bat, without a doubt, is Gary Sanchez. We know the Chicago Cubs value defense now at the position, but there are a few dingers to be hit if Sanchez winds up on the north side.
Chicago Cubs must stay clear of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer
The Chicago Cubs, along with 28 other teams in Major League Baseball, will have an opportunity to add a former National League Cy Young award winner and the team must avoid such a move at all costs. On Thursday, a neutral arbitrator made a ruling that Los Angles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer's suspension be reduced from 324 games to 194 games. Bauer has already served that suspension and now the Los Angeles Dodgers have until January 6 to either reinstate the starting pitcher or release the 31-year-old starting pitcher.
Cubs are a perfect fit for recently designated Lucas Luetge
The Dansby Swanson signing was, no question, a high point for the Chicago Cubs this offseason. The former World Series champion shortstop was introduced at Wrigley Field on Wednesday and it's clear he's focused on creating a winning culture and bringing a championship to the North Side. If that's to...
