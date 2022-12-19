ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Super Sized Salon' Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

“Super Sized Salon” star Jamie Lopez has died at 37.

Over the weekend, Lopez died in a Las Vegas hospital due to heart complications, TMZ reports.

According to a source, Lopez had just started filming the second season of “Super Sized Salon,” which centered on her beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture, catering to the plus-sized community.

In the first season, Lopez also documented her weight-loss journey. At one point, she weighed 846 lbs. but lost 400 lbs. in one year.

The salon confirmed her death on Monday. In a statement on Instagram, they said, “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez. We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon.

Along with thanking the crew members of the show, the salon added, “We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace. Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers.”

Years ago, Lopez shared her reasons for opening up a salon. She told Yahoo Beauty, “I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world.

“It makes me very upset to be mistreated because of my size, and not have a place where I can get beautiful,” Lopez added. “When women walk away from getting services done at my salon, I want them to feel beautiful, confident, and sexy.”

Gina Mercer
2d ago

Obesity kills more than smoking because that fat squeezes the organs. Society needs to stop normalizing this hideous problem. It’s not beautiful.

HuggyBear
3d ago

Carrying that much weight has risks. Ultimately the choices we make with our mouth and gut can keep us around until 100 or in the ground before 50. She made her choice

Happy cat
3d ago

Sadly I'm not surprised. She could barely walk and was previously bed bound. I just can't understand why they don't seek therapy for their eating disorders.

