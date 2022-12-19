ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Kentucky residents urged to check federal broadband map

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy. The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the...
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

Panel recommends $474M heating aid package after hearing

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A hastily assembled legislative panel voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a proposed $474 million heating assistance package following a public hearing that was demanded by Senate Republicans. When lawmakers reconvene in two weeks, the full Maine Legislature will vote on the proposal. It calls for...
MAINE STATE
WacoTrib.com

Noem appoints new health secretary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state's Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week. The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who also...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

Post and Courier. December 18, 2022. Editorial: Infrastructure law shows compromise is still possible, and SC benefits from it. A year after President Joe Biden signed the long-elusive bipartisan infrastructure bill, we have more clarity about how it will affect South Carolina, and its impact promises to be significant indeed: About $2.3 billion in investment on more than 90 projects, from roads to clean water to airports to sea ports, already has been announced, and there is more to come.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WacoTrib.com

NY governor nominates Hector LaSalle as state's chief judge

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul nominated Hector D. LaSalle as the next chief judge of New York's highest court on Thursday, which would make him the most powerful judge in the state and the first Latino to hold the position. If confirmed by the state...
NEW YORK STATE
WacoTrib.com

Alaska Digest, 1pm update

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Alaska stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Alaska and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
ALASKA STATE
WacoTrib.com

New Jersey governor signs bill overhauling gun carry rules

SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday signed an overhaul to the rules to get a firearm carry permit, legislation that was spurred by this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights. “While we are bound to follow the Supreme Court’s ruling,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WacoTrib.com

PA--Pennsylvania Digest, 130pm update, PA

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Pennsylvania stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Pennsylvania and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Transgender lawmaker hopes her presence brings understanding

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Zooey Zephyr worked behind the scenes during Montana’s 2021 legislative session to oppose an ultimately unsuccessful effort to ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery. When the 2023 session starts next month, she'll face a similar...
MONTANA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Frankort State Journal. December 20, 2022. Editorial: Graham makes history as first Black caucus leader. When the legislature convenes for its regular session next month, one of Franklin County’s own will be the new Minority Floor Leader. Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, was elected to the position by the Kentucky House Democratic Caucus on Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WacoTrib.com

New Hampshire Digest

Good afternoon. Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New Hampshire stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New Hampshire and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome...
ARIZONA STATE
WacoTrib.com

OH--Ohio Digest, 130pm update, OH

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Ohio stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Ohio and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
OHIO STATE
WacoTrib.com

NJ--New Jersey Digest, 130pm update, NJ

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select New Jersey stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of New Jersey and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WacoTrib.com

GOP's Joe Kent concedes Washington state Congressional race

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent has officially conceded the race to represent Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District after his defeat in November by Rep.-elect Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Kent said Wednesday that he called Democrat Gluesenkamp Perez to concede and offer his congratulations on her victory, The...
VANCOUVER, WA
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Florida

Tampa Bay Times. December 14, 2022. Editorial: Need more Florida teachers? Try higher pay and more respect. Tampa Bay’s three major school districts combine for more than 800 vacant teaching positions. Several Tampa Bay school districts can’t find enough teachers again. More than four months into the academic year...
FLORIDA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Ducey announces $26M for first responder, veteran charities

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is allocating $26 million to organizations devoted to the health and well-being of veterans and first responders. Gov. Doug Ducey announced the funding Wednesday that will be split among three programs focused on mental health issues for those two groups. “We’ve removed barriers for these...
ARIZONA STATE
WacoTrib.com

National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard is delivering 8,000 Christmas gifts to students in 36 counties across the state. The presents were collected with donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice's Communities In Schools initiative, a program that works to remove barriers to student graduation.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

New crime data collection system doesn't reflect crime wave

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The number of crimes committed in Maine last year more than doubled, but it’s because of a new crime data collection system, not a massive crime wave across the state, officials said Thursday. The numbers released Thursday show there were 44,513 crimes committed in...
MAINE STATE
WacoTrib.com

2 more lawsuits allege abuse by priest, nun in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Two more people have filed lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by a Roman Catholic clergy member and a nun — both deceased — raising the number to over a dozen since Maine loosened the statute of limitations last year. One of the plaintiffs contended...
BANGOR, ME
WacoTrib.com

Man convicted in 2020 Indiana crash that paralyzed motorist

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A Missouri man has been convicted in a drunken-driving crash in central Indiana that seriously injured another motorist two years ago, leaving her paralyzed. A Boone County judge convicted Ryann Early, 36, of multiple drunken driving charges this week, including causing catastrophic injury when operating...
BOONE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy