PASADENA, Calif. - A federal judge ruled in favor of a man who was seen getting his head smashed against the ground by police in Pasadena. Back in 2017, Chris Ballew was pulled over by Pasadena Police Department officers over what Ballew's attorney says was over the car's tinted windows. The traffic stop took a violent and graphic turn as Ballew and two Pasadena PD gang unit officers Lerry Esparza and Zachary Lujan got into a violent struggle.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO