FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. “My son needs to be found,” said Sonona Jefferson, Khalil’s mother. “I do not know if my son is dead or alive, I have no idea, but he deserves to be found.” Jefferson, 22, […]
2 dead after shooting at North Carolina law firm office, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Two men are dead after a shooting at a North Carolina law firm office on Monday afternoon, police said. Goldsboro police spokesperson LaToya Henry said officers went to the Riddle & Brantley law firm around 4 p.m. and found two men dead with apparent gunshot wounds, the News Argus reported. The officers […]
Lenoir County Public Schools transportation director ends ‘good ride’ after 45 years
KINSTON, N.C. — A long list of metaphors could describe the place LCPS Transportation Director Anthony Mitchell finds himself now. Last stop. Off duty. Parking the bus. Mitchell – formally known as the Rev. Dr. Anthony Mitchell – has one he likes best. “It’s been a good ride,” he says. And a long one. Nearly […]
wcti12.com
Eastern North Carolina winter weather roundup
With the potential for one of the coldest holidays in recent memory, many local businesses and organizations are announcing measures they are taking against the weather. Keep up to date with NewsChannel 12!. Salvation Army of Carteret County. In anticipation of colder weather, The Salvation Army of Carteret County located...
WITN
Accident injures two at intersection in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An accident in the east sent two people to the hospital Thursday morning. The wreck happened at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Glenburnie Road in New Bern around 9 a.m. Our reporter on the scene saw the accident involved a...
ABA Journal
Lawyer fatally shot by client died a hero, law firm partner says
Updated: A North Carolina personal injury lawyer who was shot and killed by a client Monday died while trying to save others, the managing partner of his law firm says. Police identified the slain lawyer as Patrick White, 42, of Raleigh, North Carolina, report WTVD and WRAL. The shooting happened...
Shooting in Lenoir County sends man to hospital
KINSTON, N.C. — Two men were shot with one sustaining serious injuries during an incident in Deep Run on Thursday. According to Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting involving four men took place shortly after noon on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of two men with gunshot wounds at separate […]
Greater Judah Corp. Inc receives donation from Food Lion Feeds charitable foundation
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greater Judah Corporation, Inc. has received $1,500 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need. The GJC will use the funds to purchase food from Central and Eastern North Carolina. The food will be going to it’s Mary’s Pantry. “No one should […]
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
WNCT
Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County prison
A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Local man spreads Christmas cheer at Carteret County …. A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. BBB has holiday tips to shop smarter, keep packages...
ENC football players sign their NLI; Busy day for ECU, other NC schools
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday was National Signing Day, a day most athletes dream about happening. Check out some of the athletes from Eastern North Carolina who have made it official. Scroll down to check out how East Carolina and the other schools in the state are doing. New Bern’s Keith Sampson Jr. leads a […]
ENC Pride: Drag show for New Year’s Eve canceled due to safety concerns
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An event for New Year’s Eve scheduled to be held by ENC Pride has been canceled. The event was scheduled to be held at The Garage in New Bern on New Year’s Eve from 3-5:30 p.m. On its Facebook page on Wednesday, ENC Pride posted information about the event being canceled. […]
Beaufort County’s Animal Control: How the holidays impact animals
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The holidays are filled with highs and lows. Animal shelters are not exempt from this. We had the chance to talk with Senior Officer Ashley Jarvis who works with Beaufort County Animal Control. Jarvis said the best part about working at the shelter is connecting with the animals. “Connecting to the […]
WITN
Blue Angels to return for 2024 Cherry Point Air Show
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels confirmed the team will be the headliner at the 2024 Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point Air Show. It was also revealed during the International Council of Air Shows that the three-time award-winning Marine Corps event will take place from May 11-12, 2024.
publicradioeast.org
Cats euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters
Cats are euthanized at high rates in North Carolina animal shelters, according to a report released by the state department of agriculture. At some facilities, that rate is over 90%. A facility run by the Town of Ayden euthanized 91% of the cats they took in last year. Six more...
Cooper commutes sentences, issues pardons of forgiveness for cases in Wayne, Edgecombe counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The sentences of six people were commuted on Tuesday by Gov. Roy Cooper. That includes people in cases that took place in Wayne and Edgecombe counties. Pardons of forgiveness were also issued to four others, including one for a crime that happened in Wayne County. The pardons and commutations were issued […]
wcti12.com
City of New Bern announces Employee of the Year
NEW BERN, Craven County — The City of New Bern announces honors for three employees selected as Employee of the Year. The honorees were named at the City’s employee holiday luncheon earlier this month. Then, they were honored at the December 13th Board of Aldermen meeting. Each employee received a plaque and a $300 check.
coastalreview.org
Pamlico County a quiet destination on NC coast
Part of a history series examining each of North Carolina’s 20 coastal counties. Craven County and Pamlico County may present one of the largest contrasts between neighboring counties in eastern North Carolina. Craven County is one of the most urban, densely populated counties in the region. It is the...
Rezoning request for area in Winterville shocks many during Monday’s Pitt Co. BOC meeting
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Sawyer’s Property Management Group requested to rezone Corey Road and Worthington Road in Winterville into a general commercial zone to add to Sawyer’s Fun Park. But many residents have been expressing concern over the request. “We live right behind it. He was talking about putting go-karts within a few 100 feet […]
Havelock PD participating in ‘Shop with a Cop’
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Havelock, its police department and the Craven County Sheriff’s Office were taking part in a festive way to give back to the community. A few lucky children in Havelock were selected to take part in “Shop with a Cop.” One child from each school in Havelock was gifted […]
