Glenwood, AR

Arkansas family members of Barry Walker arrested in connection to child rape convictions

By Samantha Boyd
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

CLARK COUNTY, Ark. – Family members of a Glenwood man convicted in the rape of 31 children are now facing charges themselves.

Barry Walker received 39 life sentences without parole back in October. On Monday, Clark County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Turner, who led the case against Walker, confirmed Walker’s brother and niece were also arrested in relation to the case.

Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him

Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson said Brandy Cox, the niece of Barry Walker, was arrested Monday on felony charges connected to the case.

Barry Walker’s brother, Bryce Walker, was arrested for failure to report by a mandated reporter, a Class A misdemeanor. Hot Springs School District has confirmed Bryce was an employee for the district.

Clark Co. Prosecuting Attorney calls Barry Walker child rape case ‘breathtaking’

The district provided a statement on Monday saying:

“We are aware of the situation, and we are working in full cooperation with officials. We would like to stress that this has nothing to do with the Hot Springs School District, and this is strictly a personal matter.”

Both Cox and Bryce Walker are expected to appear before Circuit Judge Bryan Chesshir for a first appearance and future court settings. Chesshir is the same judge Barry Walker appeared before in Pike County, where he received 18 of his 39 life sentences without parole. He received the other 21 in Clark County.

Cox is currently being held at the Pike County Jail while Bryce Walker has bonded out.

