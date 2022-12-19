Read full article on original website
Bryan ISD School Board Members Award Construction Contract And Announce Groundbreaking Date For The Haliburton Complex
Groundbreaking is scheduled January 19 on Bryan ISD’s complex combining buses, maintenance, food service, central distribution, custodial. and records operations. That is after BISD board members during their December 15 special meeting awarded a $34.5 million dollar construction contract. It is a $10 million dollar increase since voters three...
College Station ISD School Board’s Annual Review Of Campus Population Numbers Focus On Imbalance At Four Schools
December’s meeting of the College Station ISD school board was the annual discussion of campus population. While the board officially decided against any boundary changes, the subject was brought up. Board member Joshua Benn brought up Wellborn Middle School has almost 200 more students than College Station Middle School.
Retired Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson Speaks To The City Council As “Citizen Nelson”
A special meeting of the Bryan city council on Monday provided retired mayor Andrew Nelson the opportunity to speak during public comments. Identifying himself as “Citizen Nelson”, he said he was representing the four members who left the council due to term limits to express their appreciation to Brent Hairston for his four years on the governing body.
Retiring Brazos County Commissioner Irma Cauley Receives A Resolution For Her Service
This week’s Brazos County commission meeting began with a resolution honoring commissioner Irma Cauley, who is retiring after 13 years as the precinct four commissioner. Cauley’s career also included nine years with the county’s juvenile services office as a probation and training officer and as a supervisor.
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE SHERIFF’S OFFICE STIPEND PAY
Washington County Commissioners today (Tuesday) approved stipend pay for the sheriff’s office. The shift differential stipend for the sheriff’s office follows the same parameters as the one approved for the E-911 department in March, giving employees an extra $2 per hour if they work night duty. Chief Deputy...
SHERALD BELL RETIRES AFTER 27 YEARS OF SERVICE
Del Sol Food Company, Inc., manufacturer of BRIANNAS Fine Salad Dressings, announced that Sherald Bell, Vice President of Operations, will retire at the end of the year after 27 years of service. Bell was hired in 1995 as the Plant Manager overseeing operations. Under his direction, the company has grown...
WASHINGTON CO. E-911 DIRECTOR SAYS EMERGENCY RESPONSE TIMES ‘FANTASTIC’
Washington County E-911 Director Robyn Hood says the county is doing very well with response times to emergency calls. On Tuesday, Hood told County Commissioners that response times are “fantastic” for city and county departments. She said dispatch is at 37 seconds processing time for priority one calls, which are considered the highest priority.
Two B/CS Warming Stations Opening With One Needing Volunteers
There is a call for volunteers to help at a local warming station. Register online at the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s website to serve at the Bryan VFW post from Thursday at noon through Christmas morning at 11. Another warming station is the Salvation Army office, which...
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Pro Tem James Edge visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about what he looks at differently as a councilman than a citizen, swearing in the last council member, getting started with a new council, handling priorities in his district, Matt Prochaska leaving the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.
BRENHAM PD ADVISES CAUTION WHEN MAKING CREDIT/DEBIT CARD PURCHASES DURING THE HOLIDAYS
The Brenham Police Department is reminding holiday shoppers to take great care when making credit or debit card purchases. The department says it has noticed an uptick in fraudulent activity involving credit and debit cards. The public is encouraged to use cash when possible, or to use a pin pad...
10 must-try restaurants in Montgomery County
Montgomery County’s Press Waffle Co. was featured in 2022. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local restaurants that serve unique, delicious food to their community. Here are some the restaurants in the Montgomery County area that were profiled in 2022. Press Waffle Co. was awarded…
Highway 79 reopens following 18-wheeler in Robertson County.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. An early morning crash is blocking lanes of traffic on Highway 79 near the Sanderson Farms Feed Mill, according to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office. An alert from the agency says the crash location is about four...
Bryan police investigating robberies at Dollar General stores
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Police Department is investigating a pair of robberies that happened Monday night at separate Dollar General stores. The first happened just before 7 p.m. at the Dollar General on S Texas Avenue between Glenwood Street and Wayside Drive. Police say the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left with an undisclosed amount.
Bryan Police Investigating A Fourth Report Of Gunfire In Five Days
Bryan police is investigating the fourth report of gunfire in five days. Wednesday around two a.m., officers responded to a house being hit by an undisclosed number of shots. No one was injured from the gunfire on Westwood Main, which is south of Villa Maria and west of Harvey Mitchell.
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
Bryan Man’s 32nd Trip To The Brazos County Jail On Charges That Includes His Seventh Parole Violation
In May 2012, a Brazos County district court jury sentenced a Bryan man to 16 years in prison for vehicle burglaries with two or more prior convictions. Since then, he has been arrested seven times for violating parole. The latest arrest of 48 year old Cephus Jackson Jr. was Sunday...
Hearne Man Who Enters Not Guilty Pleas On Capital Murder And Charges In Three Other Brazos County District Court Cases Is Arrested On New Charges
A Hearne man appearing in Brazos County district court Wednesday pleads not guilty to ten crimes related to four incidents during a 15 month span. 30 year old Jalen Bloom’s pleas includes the capital murder of a College Station man and an Austin woman east of the RELLIS campus over the Labor Day weekend.
BRENHAM MAN KILLED IN THREE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON HIGHWAY 290
A Brenham man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Highway 290 West. DPS reports the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. near Shady Acres Lane, between Brenham and Burton. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway...
Kiddie Academy of Bryan and College Station give back this holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Children from the Kiddie Academy of College Station and Kiddie Academy of Bryan helped donate food items and gifts this holiday season. Together, they donated over 400 food items to the Brazos County Food Drive. In addition, the Kiddie Academy of College Station hosted a...
Bryan woman arrested for credit card theft
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office say an 18-year-old woman spent around $1,400 on a grandmother’s stolen credit card. Court documents say Martasia Watkins stole a friend’s grandmother’s credit card numbers after the friends went on vacation together. Watkins used the card multiple...
