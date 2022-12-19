Read full article on original website
Rams Ex Jared Goff: What Coach Sean McVay Says About Lions QB
While Jared Goff is no longer on the Rams, Sean McVay had plenty of praise for his former quarterback.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Dodger Bench Bat Signs with Crosstown Angels
Jake Lamb, who showed promise with the Dodgers in 2022 before struggling and then being traded, is signing a minor-league deal with the Angels.
Yardbarker
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
247Sports
Signing Day: USC football locks in massive NorCal OL Amos Talalele
USC locked in a road-grader for its future offensive line in massive three-star Santa Clara (Calif.) offensive lineman Amos Talalele, who signed with the Trojans during Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Talalele will be a summer enrollee for the team. Talalele was a summer commitment for USC, flipping from California...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Prediction About Jeff Saturday
No other sports analyst makes bold predictions like Stephen A. Smith. His latest prediction has him looking into his crystal ball with the future of the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Jeff Saturday. With Saturday coming off an epic collapse in the second half to the Minnesota Vikings, Smith had a...
USC Trojans add 19 football recruits on Early National Signing Day 2022 (full list)
The USC Trojans added 19 high school football recruits from the class of 2023 in the early signing window concluding on Wednesday. Highlighting the Trojans’ recruiting class are quarterback and ESPN No. 1 overall player Malachi Nelson out of Los Alamitos High School and five-star wide receivers Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon.
Sean McVay gets honest about horrible season
The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl last season, but it’s safe to say that this season has not quite gone the way the team expected as the Rams were officially eliminated from playoff contention after Monday night’s loss to the Green Bay Packers with three games still remaining on the schedule. After winning Read more... The post Sean McVay gets honest about horrible season appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Three most underrated classes on Early Signing Day
These programs should be thrilled with the haul of recruits they brought in
UCLA Football Running Back Christian Grubb Enters Transfer Portal
The former track star scored his first career touchdown in September, but will continue his collegiate career elsewhere.
247Sports
Signing Day: Trojans wade into Washington for jumbo athlete Kade Eldridge
A 6-foot-4.5, 235-pound athlete lined up in the backfield at running back is a pretty rare sight. But that was the case for Lynden (Wash.) Christian School opponents this season as jumbo athlete Kade Eldridge was the primary running back for the Lynx. Eldridge also lined up as a tight end and a defensive end for his high school. He was willing to play wherever the coaching staff needed him and he dominated wherever he lined up.
Yardbarker
UNC HC Mack Brown calls out programs trying to throw money at QB Drake Maye
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown didn't mince his words when discussing the illegal recruiting tactics several notable programs had apparently used to try to lure away his star quarterback, Drake Maye, via the transfer portal. Speaking to the media on Monday, Brown said that Maye had turned down "a...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Details How Another Member Of His Family Was Closer With The Late Great Franco Harris Than He Was
A day has gone by since Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Franco Harris, passed away Wednesday morning. Stories continue to be told, as he was quite obviously a legend of the sport, not just the city of Pittsburgh. Beyond that, his pure gratitude is something everyone talks about. Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin appeared on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday to discuss.
Yardbarker
Whispers Sean McVay could leave Rams for broadcasting job quieting down
It appears some might have jumped the gun assuming head coach Sean McVay could ditch the Los Angeles Rams to embrace a broadcasting gig this winter. "McVay taking the golden parachute via the booth seems plausible, but I've talked to a few people around the Rams who have a hard time thinking McVay would walk away on a down year," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote for a piece published Wednesday.
