Today Sam's Club has the AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade for an excellent price of only $349. That is easily the lowest price we've ever seen. Even at its original $599 MSRP, the AtGames Legends Ultimate cabinet represents an outstanding value. Despite being priced comparably to the popular Arcade1Up cabinets, it's a huge upgrade: it's better built, it's far more customizable, and it includes hundreds of games instead of just a paltry few. If given the option between the two, especially at this price point, it's a no brainer.

2 DAYS AGO