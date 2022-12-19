Read full article on original website
Claim a Coupon on LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Imperial Light Cruiser Set
LEGOs are awesome, and licensed sets can be particularly excellent. As it stands, some of the best LEGO sets are from the Star Wars universe, and it doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon. Season 2 of The Mandalorian had some incredible setpieces, and the scene aboard the...
Rian Johnson Explains the Similarities of Writing Star Wars and Knives Out Mysteries
Rian Johnson discusses how writing a Star Wars film is similar to how he approaches writing a Knives Out mystery. The Glass Onion director also tells us how he came up with the title of the film.
Deal Alert: Own Top Gun Maverick in Digital 4K Ultra HD for Only $9.99
Top Gun Maverick was easily one of the best movies of 2021. It has become Paramount's highest grossest film in history, even surpassing James Cameron's hugely successful Titanic. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick as he takes on the mentorship role for a new group of unruly Top Gun graduates to prepare them for a new (and forever unknown) enemy. Prepare for plenty of rockin' explosions, plenty of intense aerial dogfighting, and plenty of good old Tom Cruise showmanship.
The Glass Onion Team on What Games They're Playing
Filmmaker Rian Johnson and the cast of his Knives Out sequel Glass Onion reveal what video games they've been playing. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass...
The Nintendo Voice Chat Holiday Special 2022 - NVC 642
Twas the week before Christmas, and we pre-recorded a very special holiday episode to run ahead of time since everyone is taking time off to enjoy the final weeks of 2022. Join Seth Macy, Reb Valentine and special guest, Tik Tok star Jeffrey Vega as we reminisce about Nintendo Christmas past.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster Reveals a “Spectacular” Lineup of More Than 30 Spideys From the Marvel Multiverse
If you weren't excited for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earlier, then the upcoming animated film's new poster might change your attitude towards it. Earlier this week, the makers of the film unveiled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first poster. And judging by its looks, there may not be a better floating heads poster than this.
Every IGN 10 of 2022
2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year. Elden Ring. FromSoftware has a long list of beloved...
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass: High on Life Is the Biggest Launch on the Video Game Subscription Service in 2022
Xbox has announced that High On Life, the comedy-shooter game developed by Squanch Games, is its biggest launch of 2022 and the biggest third-party Game Pass launch of all time. High On Life tells the story of a teenager who becomes a bounty hunter after an alien cartel discovers that...
Deal Alert: The AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade Cabinet Just Dropped to $349
Today Sam's Club has the AtGames Legends Ultimate Home Arcade for an excellent price of only $349. That is easily the lowest price we've ever seen. Even at its original $599 MSRP, the AtGames Legends Ultimate cabinet represents an outstanding value. Despite being priced comparably to the popular Arcade1Up cabinets, it's a huge upgrade: it's better built, it's far more customizable, and it includes hundreds of games instead of just a paltry few. If given the option between the two, especially at this price point, it's a no brainer.
Deal Alert: 2022 LG B2 65" 4K OLED TV Just Dropped to $1099, 77" for $1699
The 2022 LG B2 OLED TV has just dropped in price at Walmart: the 65" model is currently $1099 and the 77" model is $1699.99. These are roughly $200-$300 cheaper than the best deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The sale is via Walmart marketplace through Beach Camera (a legitimate vendor and an LG authorized reseller).
Hugh Jackman Confirms Major Deadpool 3 Fan Theory
Spoiler Warning: This article could contain spoilers for a key element of Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman confirmed in a new interview that Deadpool 3 will not unravel the events of 2017's Logan thanks to Marvel's flexibility in timelines, hinting at the possibility that time travel will play a key part in the new film.
Pokemon Go Winter Wonderland 2022
Pokemon Go has a present for all it's trainers this holiday. Check into Pokemon Go for the Winter Wonderland event from December 24, 2022 at 10 AM (Local Time) to December 25, 2022 at 10 AM (Local Time) to earn special event bonuses, including an opportunity to encounter a Galarian Mr. Mime!
Upcoming New Cards in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap has plenty of deck combinations for you to try, and the possibilities continue to grow as new cards get added regularly. Here are all of the new upcoming cards that can be obtained by opening Collector's Reserve boxes or through purchases with Collector Tokens in the Token Shop.
Daily Deals: Watch Top Gun: Maverick for Free, 65" LG 4K OLED TV for Only $1099, 2TB PS5 SSD for $149.99, and More
Hopefully you've wrapped up your holiday shopping for others and you have some spare change to spend on yourself. Today you can save on some deals that are better than what we saw on Black Friday. You can score a 2022 LG 65" 4K OLED TV for only $1099, or a 2TB Crucial PS5 SSD for only $149.99, or you can watch Top Gun: Maverick for free via Paramount+ streaming service. These deals and more below.
How to Unlock Limit Breaks
An iconic component of battle in the world of Final Fantasy VII is the existence of Limit Breaks. This feature carries over into both the original PSP version of Crisis Core and into the new remaster. On this page of IGN's Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion guide, we'll show you how to unlock Limit Breaks.
Epic Games Giving LEGO Builder’s Journey for Free Today; Frisbros and Potatoman Seeks the Troof Available for Free Too
Tis' the Holiday season, and its games galore around the world, as several platforms unveil Christmas giveaways worth claiming for gamers. As part of Epic Games Store's Holiday giveaway, the popular platform has been giving away one free game every day. Today, players can unveil LEGO Builder's Journey, which is a geometric puzzle game involving the iconic plastic bricks.
Calico: Pawsome Edition - Official Launch Trailer
Calico is a day-in-the-life community sim game where you are given an important and adorable task: rebuild the town’s cat café and fill it with cute and cuddly creatures. The Calico Pawsome Edition comes with new cooking minigames, new animals to befriend, and more. The Calico: Pawsome Edition is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox.
God of War Ragnarok is Getting New Game Plus in 2023
Sony Santa Monica announced that a New Game Plus mode will come to God of War Ragnarok in Spring 2023. “We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023,” Sony Santa Monica’s official Twitter account revealed. “We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release!”
How to Get Overwatch 2 Festive Wreath
It wouldn't be a true holiday event without some free gifts! During Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland event this year, you can earn a free exclusive holiday-themed Weapon Charm: Festive Wreath. The Festive Wreath Weapon Charm is a free log-in bonus reward to all Overwatch 2 players who log on from...
Dead Space: Creating (and Recreating) Isaac's Suit - IGN First
In a line-up of survival horror characters, Isaac Clarke stands out. Rather than a regular Joe attempting to outrun zombies, Dead Space’s protagonist is a space engineer ready to weather the harshest conditions. That’s clear to see in his now-iconic space suit, which has received a grimy upgrade for the upcoming Dead Space remake.
