1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Yardbarker
Former Cowboys Running Back Dies Young
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman, who was part of the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos team that won Super Bowl 50, died on Wednesday at the age of 31. His family released a statement via Hillman's Instagram account:. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our...
Former Vikings 1st-Rounder Joins Seahawks Active Roster
With Seattle’s 2022 season teetering on a 7-7 record, a former Minnesota Vikings 1st-Rounder has joined the Seahawks active roster as a depth option. That’s Laquon Treadwell, a member of the Vikings 2016 draft class. The wide receiver was “called up” on Tuesday, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell. Bell tweeted, “Laquon Treadwell confirms online Seahawks are signing him to the active roster off their practice squad.”
Yardbarker
Steelers Veteran Linebacker Believes Rookie 7th-Round Pick Mark Robinson Is ‘Going To Be A Good One’
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected linebacker, Mark Robinson in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft . He has only been active for three games this season with Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane remaining healthy throughout the majority of the year. The late round pick wasn’t even recognized as a linebacker until his final year at Ole Miss in 2021. He flashed in the preseason for Pittsburgh displaying both speed and the ability to hit hard. His chances have been minimal, but he has soaked it all in and got his first real action in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers.
NFL Analyst on Kirk Cousins in Comeback: “He Didn’t Do That Much.”
Somebody was instrumental in the Minnesota Vikings historic comeback against the Indianapolis Colts last weekend, but it certainly wasn’t quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to one prominent NFL analyst. On this week’s Pro Football Focus Week 15 podcast, Sam Monson explained, “People are complaining about Kirk Cousins’ [PFF grade] in...
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Get Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. It was their second victory in a row, as they improved to 6-8 on the season. There is plenty of work left for the Packers to do, as a difficult road lies ahead. That road became a little easier to navigate on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Fans React To Baker Mayfield’s Performance Monday Night
After Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a miraculous Thursday Night Football win just over a week ago, various NFL media outlets were singing Mayfield’s praises. However, after his dismal performance against the Green Bay Packers last night, the tables have turned, and in a big way.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Former Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Released
The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of a very promising season. Sitting at 10-4, they are all but a lock to make the postseason. While the Cowboys just recently signed veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton , a former Cowboys wide receiver just hit the open market. Malik Turner is once again a free agent.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold Prediction About Jeff Saturday
No other sports analyst makes bold predictions like Stephen A. Smith. His latest prediction has him looking into his crystal ball with the future of the Indianapolis Colts head coach, Jeff Saturday. With Saturday coming off an epic collapse in the second half to the Minnesota Vikings, Smith had a...
Yardbarker
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Vikings on TV
The New York Giants (8-5-1) are preparing to visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium for a Week 16 matchup. The Giants are coming off a much-needed win versus the Washington Commanders, while the Vikings recorded the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts. Those in...
NFL Team Developing "Contingency Plan" To Deal With Weather
The weather is set to affect a lot of NFL games this upcoming weekend. It's going to be brutally cold in a lot of Midwest and Northeast cities, but there's also supposed to be a massive snowstorm. That storm is expected to hit Chicago over the next couple of days...
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan reveals ‘one of the biggest mistakes’ NFL teams make
The San Francisco 49ers are unlikely to improve their playoff seeding much over the final three games of the season, but that does not mean Kyle Shanahan has any plans to rest his starters down the stretch. The Niners are 10-4 entering Week 16 and the No. 3 seed in...
Yardbarker
Cowboys coaching problems result in loss to Jags
On Sunday, Cowboy fans had to suffer through a terrible loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. This loss would bring the Cowboys' record to 10-4, which is still very good, but not enough to become the #1 seed in the nearing playoffs. It was surprising that this game turned into a loss for the boys, the offense played great, and the defense had trouble but still had good stops. So what went wrong?
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan provides an injury update on Deebo Samuel
The San Francisco 49ers have three games remaining before their first playoff game. They have already clinched the NFC West. While the No. 2 seed could still be in play, head coach Kyle Shanahan wants to be strategic and careful with his banged-up players, ensuring that his team is as healthy as can be come postseason action.
Yardbarker
Sportscaster says Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'cannot not look cool'
Bengals QB Joe Burrow has had a number of moments where he's shown his cool. Sportscaster and TV personality Kay Adams believes his coolest moment ever came in Week 15. Following Cincinnati's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, Burrow and QB Tom Brady met at midfield. The third-year quarterback looked to Brady, dabbed him up, and turned away to continue talking to other players.
Yardbarker
Ben Roethlisberger Detailed Steelers Shutting Down Kenny Pickett ‘Might Be Smart’ If Playoffs Are Out Of Reach In 2022
Every week during the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers‘ legendary Quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger has co-hosted a podcast, Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger alongside Spencer Te’o and several guests. The most recent episode was released on Tuesday night and Pittsburgh Pirates’ former second baseman, Neil Walker joined the show. The three discussed Walker’s career and roots to the city of Pittsburgh. But when the trio began to discuss the Steelers’ Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers, the future Hall of Famer had an interesting perspective on his successor, rookie Quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Packers Defensive Player Wants To Switch To Wide Receiver
Veteran cornerback Keisean Nixon has been a revelation for the Green Bay Packers in the return game lately. But Nixon apparently isn't content with only having the ball in his hands on kickoffs and punts. According to head coach Matt LaFleur, the fouth-year pro has been asking to play on offense as well.
Patriots OL makes risky social media move regarding QB situation
ESPN's Bill Barnwell wrote a piece this week suggesting that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick could seek to replace the former Alabama signal-caller in the offseason with former New England quarterbacks Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo. A link to Barnwell's article was posted on the NFL on ESPN's Instagram page on Monday, and among the thousands of "likes" on the post was one from Brown.
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off On His Latest Hand Signals Report
The internet and sports media personalities have been making a big deal out of a report over Aaron Rodgers’ use of hand signals. While the report came from Kalyn Kahler and The Athletic, Rodgers has something to say about the story. During his segment with Pat McAfee, the Green...
