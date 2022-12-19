Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
25newsnow.com
City of Peoria issues snow storm update
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
Central Illinois Proud
4 p.m. Weather Update: Snow letting up but roads getting worse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The snow will be tampering down as the evening hours approach, according to a City of Peoria press release. However, as the temperatures decrease and the wind speed increases, caution on the roads is still being encouraged. 30-50 mph winds with temperatures as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit will make travel hazardous.
1470 WMBD
Peoria County working on tough task of clearing roads during winter storm
PEORIA, Ill. – Plow crews in Peoria County will be working around the clock to keep roads as clear as possible during the first winter storm of the season. Amy McLaren is an Engineer with the Peoria County Highway Department. She said this weather event makes their tasks more difficult because high winds are blowing snow right back onto roads that had just been cleared.
1470 WMBD
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
wcbu.org
Live weather blog: Updates on the winter storm moving into Peoria ahead of the holidays
The WCBU newsroom is tracking the winter storm moving through the Peoria area ahead of Christmas. Keep an eye on this space for live updates on the weather, cancelations, and other impacts.
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Latest update on the incoming Winter Storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Today is the true calm before the storm, with highs in the low 30s under cloudy skies. Dry weather will persist through the evening hours, with just a slight chance for a few snowflakes by daybreak Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Bureau and Putnam counties ahead of the incoming storm system that looks to bring accumulating snow, blizzard-like travel conditions, and bitter cold to central Illinois over the next few days. A Winter Storm Watch Remains in effect for the rest of the 25 News Viewing Area.
1470 WMBD
Salvation Army, others help local homeless stay warm during upcoming winter storm
PEORIA, Ill. – Not everyone is fortunate to have shelter during this week’s winter storm, but a local group is working to try and get everyone inside. Major Heath Sells appeared on the Greg and Dan Show to talk about what options are available to everyone. He said...
Central Illinois Proud
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
videtteonline.com
ISU issues emergency alert, closes for extreme winter weather
Illinois State University issued an emergency alert and preemptively closed the university ahead of extreme winter weather projected for Thursday and Friday. Beginning 6 a.m. Thursday, only weather-essential employees are required to report for work. Employees with shifts beginning before 6 a.m. Thursday are still expected to work, but will...
1470 WMBD
Winter weather cancels flights in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – With the extreme winter weather threat developing, it’s sure to be a tricky time for air travelers. There are already some flight cancellations being reported at General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport. United Airlines and American Airlines flights arriving from Lexington and Chicago late...
wglt.org
Blizzard conditions possible as winter storm watch begins Thursday
Blizzard conditions are possible across central Illinois on Thursday and Friday, threatening to snarl holiday travel plans. A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday morning for Bloomington-Normal and the rest of central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall of between 3 and 5 inches is expected, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected — as low as 30 below in Bloomington-Normal.
25newsnow.com
Warming centers and resources ahead of winter storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria is announcing warming centers ahead of the impending weather later this week. The lobby of the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams St. is open Monday-Friday from 9-5 p.m. All Peoria Fire Departments also serve as warming centers from 7...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin won’t enforce snow removal during extreme cold
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Pekin announced Thursday night that snow removal regulations will not be enforced while the temperature remains extremely cold. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, sidewalk snow removal will not be enforced until after Christmas.
Central Illinois Proud
Crews in BloNo prep for blizzard-like storm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major winter storm is on the way and Central Illinois is in direct path of the wrath. Crews at the City of Bloomington and Central Illinois Regional Airport (CIRA) are already prepping their de-icer, salt, and their trucks for an event that will certainly disrupt travel plans starting Wednesday night into lasting into Friday.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
wglt.org
'It's an official milk and bread advisory': Meteorologists say be prepared ahead of forecasted winter storm
Whether Bloomington-Normal sees a white Christmas is still up in the air (so to speak), but forecasters say it will certainly be a brutally cold one. That's thanks to a winter storm that's expected to hit the area by Thursday, according to Lincoln-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Albano. "We're...
1470 WMBD
NWS: Snow accumulation still a big question mark
LINCOLN, Ill. – Some details of this week’s winter storm in central Illinois is unknown, but the National Weather Service still believes it will have a significant impact on the area. Warning Coordination Meteorlogist Ed Shimon provided an update on Tuesday as to what people can expect for...
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin residents required to clear snow off sidewalks within 48 hours
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin residents are now required to clear snow higher than two inches off of sidewalks within 48 hours after streets are plowed. The new snow ordinance was passed by Pekin City Council in August. Residents who do not comply will be subject to warnings and fines up to $250.
