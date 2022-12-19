Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
13Investigates: No co-responder teams in Central Georgia 6 months after law
Several agencies tell 13WMAZ they're working with their community service board to have an on-call clinician. The law does not require agencies to have teams.
Georgia 7th in country for odometer fraud – here’s what you need to look out for
ATLANTA — In seconds criminals can make the odometer in a used car read any number they want — and that could cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars. The odometers in modern cars are essentially a computer that can be reprogrammed. People who track this problem say...
AOL Corp
Forgot something on your list? Here are 4 stores open on Christmas Day in Middle Georgia.
Christmas Day is full of family-filled memories, joy and fun. Whether waking up to excited kids or the smell of a delicious breakfast, Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of year. The only downside to Christmas Day: very few stores are open. You know, just in case you forgot...
How do you keep heating costs down amid rising energy costs? Clark Howard explains
ATLANTA — Winter is here and it definitely feels like it. As many of you begin to turn up the heat, there are concerns about inflation and rising energy costs. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon took a look at what Georgians can do now to help cut down costs.
Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze
Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
Florida school janitor arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A school janitor in Escambia County is behind bars after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old and give her marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes, and exchanging explicit videos with a juvenile in Georgia, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Eric William Poston, 24, was charged with obscene communication, […]
'Keep that water circulating': How to prevent your pipes from freezing in Central Georgia cold snap
MACON, Ga. — With temperatures set to reach below freezing later this week, plumbers say they're getting ready for calls to start ringing in about frozen and busted pipes. So, what can you start doing right now to avoid a Christmas nightmare?. Before you get into full holiday mode,...
Our Favorite Outdoor Stops for Enjoying a Natural Georgia High and Getting Holiday Visitors Outside
We love hosting family and friends in the Greater Atlanta area at the holidays, but let's be honest: sometimes, you just have to get out of the house. So when the indoors gets a little too crowded after some of the holiday cheer has worn off, we usually suggest an outdoor outing that blends unique Georgia stops, a natural high and space to roam.
'Making sure people have what they need': Central Georgia warming centers, shelters preparing for drop in temps
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia will soon see some of its coldest temperatures in years, those temps dipping as low as 15 degrees this week. Just ahead of Christmas, some people are finishing their shopping or their travel plans. Others may be getting ready to brave severely low temperatures,...
Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure
Since spotting pictures online of frozen Georgia waterfalls, I’ve been waiting for a prolonged Georgia cold snap to explore our own nearby winter waterfall wonderlands. But while it seems that Mother Nature isn't always cooperative with the idea, all it takes is a few hours of below freezing weather to transform some of Georgia's tallest waterfalls into a classic winter scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia weather: Arctic blast timeline
ATLANTA - Temperatures in Georgia will drop rapidly overnight Thursday into Friday morning as a rush of Arctic air moves in and lingers for days. On top of cold temperatures, there will be some precipitation that could manifest as snow or a wintry mix in the northernmost parts of the state.
wfxl.com
Georgia Power offers tips and resources to stay safe and warm in holiday Arctic blast
With extremely cold temperatures expected throughout north and central Georgia this week, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company continuously monitors changing weather conditions and puts teams and resources in place that are ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter weather, safely and as quickly as possible.
WMAZ
Officials outline road treatment plan ahead of freeze, ask drivers to stay off roads Friday
ATLANTA — Officials in Georgia are asking drivers to stay off the roads Friday as they prepare for potentially dangerous road conditions with a winter freeze setting in overnight from Thursday into Friday. The Georgia Department of Transportation commissioner, Russell McMurry, laid out a pre-treatment plan for state routes...
wtoc.com
Nursery grower gives tips on protecting plants during cold weather
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As nurseries brace for the cold that could damage their plants, they also urge you to take a few simple steps to protect the plants around your home. As South Georgia temperatures plunge below freezing this weekend, nursery growers like Matthew Wise brace for what...
Emergency crews across Georgia prep for frigid cold temperatures
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — As extremely cold temperatures hit Georgia, emergencies crews across the state are preparing. The Cherokee County Emergency Management Agency is advising residents and businesses to be prepared. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Temperatures are expected to significantly drop Thursday night...
WMAZ
Cotton farmers donate 12,000 pairs of socks to homeless shelters across Georgia
ATLANTA — As the state braces for an arctic blast, the Georgia Cotton Commission is helping some of the most vulnerable residents stay warm. The organization of cotton farmers donated 12,000 pairs of socks to various homeless shelters in Georgia on Thursday. From Albany, Valdosta, Columbus, Athens, Macon and...
WMAZ
Deadly South Fulton fire was intentional, $10K reward offered: Investigators
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A $10,000 reward is being offered after South Fulton investigators say a home was intentionally lit on fire back in October. The fire killed four people including a 7-year-old girl and her grandmother. Investigators believe the fire was intentional and say there is more than...
WJCL
Mattie's Call issued following disappearance of 7-month-old baby in Georgia
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call following the disappearance of a 7-month-old baby. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the mother of Jonha Harrison gave the child to the man she believed was the child's father for about 2 weeks.
hwy.co
Explore North Georgia’s Beautiful Wine Country
You may not have considered Georgia a wine country, but maybe you should. North Georgia is home to the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains, making it a prime destination for nature lovers. Thanks to the geography of these mountain ranges, it is also home to North Georgia wine. This makes it a destination for wine lovers, too.
WRDW-TV
Grandma’s death spurs call for changes in Ga. street-racing laws
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Georgia woman is calling for changes in state law after a street race accident claimed the life of her mother. Shameka Harris-Bush and her son are still grieving after their family member was hit and killed. She had just dropped off a friend — the...
Comments / 0