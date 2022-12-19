ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Power offers tips to prepare for winter freeze

Extremely cold temperatures are expected throughout north and central Georgia this week. As the region grips for the blast of cold, Georgia Power is prepared to respond across its system. The company is actively monitoring changing weather conditions. Technicians will be ready to respond to any impacts caused by winter...
Florida school janitor arrested after allegedly trying to meet up with 13-year-old girl

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A school janitor in Escambia County is behind bars after allegedly attempting to meet a 13-year-old and give her marijuana, alcohol and electronic cigarettes, and exchanging explicit videos with a juvenile in Georgia, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.   Eric William Poston, 24, was charged with obscene communication, […]
Seeing Frozen Georgia Waterfalls This Winter Just Takes a Little Planning, Some Luck and Likely An Early Departure

Since spotting pictures online of frozen Georgia waterfalls, I’ve been waiting for a prolonged Georgia cold snap to explore our own nearby winter waterfall wonderlands. But while it seems that Mother Nature isn't always cooperative with the idea, all it takes is a few hours of below freezing weather to transform some of Georgia's tallest waterfalls into a classic winter scene.
Georgia weather: Arctic blast timeline

ATLANTA - Temperatures in Georgia will drop rapidly overnight Thursday into Friday morning as a rush of Arctic air moves in and lingers for days. On top of cold temperatures, there will be some precipitation that could manifest as snow or a wintry mix in the northernmost parts of the state.
Nursery grower gives tips on protecting plants during cold weather

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As nurseries brace for the cold that could damage their plants, they also urge you to take a few simple steps to protect the plants around your home. As South Georgia temperatures plunge below freezing this weekend, nursery growers like Matthew Wise brace for what...
Explore North Georgia’s Beautiful Wine Country

You may not have considered Georgia a wine country, but maybe you should. North Georgia is home to the Appalachian and Blue Ridge Mountains, making it a prime destination for nature lovers. Thanks to the geography of these mountain ranges, it is also home to North Georgia wine. This makes it a destination for wine lovers, too.
