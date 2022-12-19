ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Here's how much pay Americans say they'd need to start a new job

The amount of money workers are demanding to switch jobs has been rising rapidly, recently hitting an eight-year record amid high inflation and the prospect of a recession. On average, workers said they would need at least $73,700 to start a new job, according to a survey released this week by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. That's $3,300 higher than a year ago, and eclipses the previous high-water mark set in March.
AOL Corp

Experts: 4 safest places to keep your savings

If you have reached a certain point in your career, you may have a little bit of extra money set aside. While you know that storing your savings in the freezer is not the best idea, you may not be too sure where you should keep it to get the biggest bang for your buck.
The Hill

On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal

Tonight, we’re kicking things off with key findings from former President Trump’s tax records. We’ll also look at the uproar surrounding a failed effort to pass landmark marijuana banking legislation, the White House’s latest preview of its economic priorities for next year, and more. But first, here’s how to watch Zelensky’s address to Congress.   Welcome to On…
CNBC

Jim Cramer says he likes these 3 financial stocks for 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of three financial stocks he believes are worth buying. While investors continue to worry about a potential economic downturn, Cramer reminded them that such a scenario is still avoidable. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday named three financial stocks he believes are...
money.com

Here's What Experts Predict for the Stock Market in 2023 — and What Investors Should Do

We’ll soon close out a tough year for investors. Financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto struggled as inflation soared and the Federal Reserve continually raised interest rates in an attempt to bring down those spiraling consumer prices. The S&P 500 index is down around 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost around 9%. The worst losses of the major benchmarks were concentrated in the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which is down more than 30% since the beginning of January.
Fortune

Why did my monthly mortgage payment go up?

There are steps you can take to financially prepare yourself if you have to pay a higher monthly mortgage payment. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Mortgage payments are the largest expenditure in American households, costing families 33.8% of their annual income last year—and the cost...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Donald Trump's Tax Returns Show Ex-Prez Paid $0 In Taxes In 2020, Reported Negative Income Four Times In Six Years

Donald Trump’s tax returns show the ex-president and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in taxes in 2020, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking revelation comes just hours after the Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee voted to release Trump’s tax returns on Tuesday night in a 24-16 vote.Although the complete release of the former president’s tax returns is expected to come in the next few days, the information already released also found that Trump and his wife reported a negative income in four of the six years between 2015 and 2020. ​According to the six-year period covered in the newly released returns,...
Forbes Advisor

Savings Account Rates Today: December 21, 2022—Rates Vary

Rates on savings accounts are the same compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. You can now earn 4.00% or higher on your savings. In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at some of the best savings rates you’ll find today.
TechCrunch

This VC is bullish about American dynamism – ‘the real one’

Whether the current geopolitical order calls for a new wave of isolationism will depend on your worldview, but the desire for the U.S. to be more self-reliant, solve its most glaring issues and stay ahead of its rivals can be found across the political spectrum. Will the answer come from...
TheStreet

What Are Open Market Operations? Definition & Types

Open market operations refer to a central bank’s purchase and sale of government securities to implement monetary policy. When a central bank buys its nation’s bonds, it increases the money supply, and when it sells them, money supply decreases. All of these buy-and-sell transactions are conducted through open market operations.
Action News Jax

Stocks rise, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street, while bond markets around the world felt pain Tuesday after a surprise move from Japan’s central bank cranked up the pressure on an already slowing global economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% after flipping between...

