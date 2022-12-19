Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Impact Fee Goes before York County Council
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since 2018 every home built in Fort Mill has had more than $18,000 added to it’s cost because of an impact fee from the Fort Mill School District. York County officials believe the District was going to mis-use the collected fees to...
“Prayer Room” at Food Pantry Honors Dedicated Volunteers
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A nonprofit in Rock Hill, that works each week to feed hundreds in the community, has a place to pray in memory of their most dedicated volunteers. Sandra Evans, Director of the Manna House Food Pantry in Rock Hill, says you can still...
Shoppes at Rivers Edge Celebrates Life Year Round with Gifts and Furniture
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -With Christmas quickly approaching, there is still time to get those last minute gifts, and shopping local is the way to do that!. In this edition of Business Spot Light, our cameras stopped by Shoppes at Rivers Edge, in Rock Hill, to discover great buys of unique treasures and home goods from a combination of 21 small businesses under one roof!
CN2 Newscast – Christmas Parades, SCDOT Prep Roads, ATM Attempted Robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. The Great Falls Police and FBI are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Great Falls on December 11th.
Kwanzaa – a Celebration of Culture
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Kwanzaa is a weeklong cultural celebration honoring the African heritage in African-American culture. Observed from December 26th to January 1st is a week of gift giving and food. The Rock Hill’s Sandra Oborokumo is hosting Kwanzaa this year. Click to learn more about...
CN2 Today – “Memory Tree” to Honor Loved Ones This Season
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Each year York County Coroner Sabrina Gast and her team put up their “memory trees” in the lobby of the coroner’s office as a way for those who have lost someone to come and hang an ornament in their honor.
Mother Says School Should Have Done More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we reported this week, 2 children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father, Jovan Bradshaw, with illegally taking custody of the children. The mother of those 2 kids,...
Creating a Leggings Patent for Wheelchair Bound People
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – A one stop shop in Clover is designing, and creating, leggings for people with physical challenges that will make life easier to navigate. Puddins One Stop Shop is working on a patent to create adaptive leggings for people in wheelchairs who are needing access to pockets.
Recovered Stolen Truck Used in Attempted ATM Robbery
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Great Falls Police and FBI are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM at a Federal Credit Union in Great Falls on December 11th. The Great Falls Police Department says a red work truck was seen in a parking lot of a car wash on Chester Avenue attempting to pull the ATM from its location by using a chain and truck.
