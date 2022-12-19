ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -With Christmas quickly approaching, there is still time to get those last minute gifts, and shopping local is the way to do that!. In this edition of Business Spot Light, our cameras stopped by Shoppes at Rivers Edge, in Rock Hill, to discover great buys of unique treasures and home goods from a combination of 21 small businesses under one roof!

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO