Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Camden’s Xzavier McLeod signs with South Carolina
South Carolina’s Mr. Football officially signed to play with the Gamecocks for the Class of 2023 this week. Defensive lineman from Camden (S.C.) High School… named the state’s Mr. Football following his senior season… helped the Bulldogs and head coach Brian Rimpf to a 9-4 record and into the third round of the state 3A playoffs as a senior… credited with 51 tackles including 17 tackles for loss in 2021, 45 tackles with 12 TFLs in 2020 and 20 stops with 5 TFLs in 2019… earned a 3A all-state selection from the South Carolina Football Coaches Association as a sophomore… selected to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and in the Under Armour All-America game… ranked as the Palmetto State’s third-best player, the 25th-best defensive lineman in the country and No. 186 overall by 247Sports Composite… considered the third-best prospect in the state, the 23rd-best defensive lineman in the country and No. 198 overall by On3 Composite… ranked third in South Carolina, ninth among defensive tackles and 136th on the ESPN300 list.
FOX Carolina
Local athletes ink NLIs on Early National Signing Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school athletes around the Upstate signed on the dotted line to play college football. Wednesday marked National Early Signing Day where athletes could finally sign their National Letters of Intent. Below is a look at our area athletes that signed to Power Five schools.
Tar Heels basketball team loses freshman for extended period due to broken foot bone
Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday's practice.
fortmillprepsports.com
Black signs with UNC-Charlotte football; Falcons have two more athletic commitments
A decision that has been weighing on his mind for a while, ended with Nation Ford quarterback Carson Black changing his college of choice. Black announced on Sunday that he was withdrawing his commitment to the University of Memphis and committing to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte (UNCC). Black has...
chapelboro.com
‘Run The Damn Ball’: New UNC Football Coaches Excited for 2023
UNC head coach Mack Brown had plenty to say in his first press conference since the ACC Championship Game. He spoke about Carolina’s upcoming bowl game, issues with the transfer portal and abuses of NIL, but took much of his time to introduce his two newest assistants: offensive line coach Randy Clements and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Clements most recently coached at North Texas and has a 35-year career. Lindsey spent 2022 at UCF and has coached for 26 years, including a three-year stint as head coach at Troy.
Lady Jeeps rally, stun Rock Hill
SOUTH WEBSTER — Truth be told, South Webster was quite a bit banged up on Saturday on the court —and against eight-win Rock Hill, on paper perhaps a tad bit overmatched. But, complete credit goes out to these new-look Lady Jeeps —for rallying against the visiting and non-league Redwomen, and capturing an important tournament-building triumph.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Family Safe After House Fire, Placing Holiday Spirit in School, Rivalry Renewed in Basketball
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Lancaster County home fire began from a kerosene heater to warm part of the home. Thankfully the two adults and two children made it out of the house okay. The effort to revitalize the Southside of Rock Hill, known as the Clinton...
cn2.com
CN2 Today – “Memory Tree” to Honor Loved Ones This Season
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – Each year York County Coroner Sabrina Gast and her team put up their “memory trees” in the lobby of the coroner’s office as a way for those who have lost someone to come and hang an ornament in their honor.
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolina Insight: Flippin Jay’s
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this Carolina Insight, Flippin Jay’s owner Jeremy Haney, and Store Manager Kaitlin Haney tell us more about what makes the discount furniture store unique and how they are bringing a “no pressure” buying atmosphere to furniture and appliance shopping. Flippin Jay’s is...
WCNC
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
cn2.com
“Prayer Room” at Food Pantry Honors Dedicated Volunteers
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A nonprofit in Rock Hill, that works each week to feed hundreds in the community, has a place to pray in memory of their most dedicated volunteers. Sandra Evans, Director of the Manna House Food Pantry in Rock Hill, says you can still...
cn2.com
Mother Says School Should Have Done More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we reported this week, 2 children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father, Jovan Bradshaw, with illegally taking custody of the children. The mother of those 2 kids,...
WBTV
Comedian Chris Rock coming to Charlotte as part of extended world tour
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/CNN) – Comedian, actor and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member will bring his Ego Death World Tour to Charlotte in 2023. The Grammy and Emmy Award winner announced he’ll perform at Ovens Auditorium on Wednesday, Feb. 22. It’s one of three new dates...
Christmas will be one of the coldest the Carolinas have seen in decades
CHARLOTTE — It’s been more than 20 years since the Carolinas have seen a Christmas as cold as this year’s will be. Severe Weather Center 9′s Ashley Kramlich says the deep freeze we’ll see for the holiday will tie for the seventh-coldest Christmas on record.
wccbcharlotte.com
A Few Flurries Possible South Of Charlotte
A coastal area of low pressure continues to move along the Gulf Coast Monday evening. Most of this moisture will stay south of the WCCB Charlotte area during the day Tuesday. The cooling temperatures late Tuesday could meet up with the lingering moisture that makes it to our southernmost counties… that means snow flurries! Accumulation is not expected, but a few flurries are possible.
These Charlotte-area restaurants closed their doors in 2022
CHARLOTTE — These Charlotte-area restaurants served customers for the last time in 2022, a year that saw the food and beverage industry continue to adjust to challenges presented by the Covid-19 pandemic. The owners of Taproom Social in uptown and Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit in South End both said...
WBTV
Mother of abducted Rock Hill children speaks out about broken system
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Large...
WBTV
CMPD searching for missing 15-year-old girl
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a missing 15-year-old. Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target on University Boulevard. Officers say that based on her history and mental health, they are concerned for her well-being. Nichols is described as a 5′5″ Black female with black hair...
WBTV
Fire displaces three residents of Rowan Co. home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three adults and several pets were able to safely escape a burning mobile home in Rowan County on Wednesday night. “I ran and got my brother-in-law up and we rushed to get out of the house and get our six dogs out, and that’s all we know,” said Lori Watson. “We all got out safe and sound…nobody got hurt, thank God.”
monroenc.org
Monroe Country Club Golf Course Closure
Due to the forecasted cold temperatures we will be closing the golf course Wednesday (12/21) beginning at 11:30 a.m. .through Tuesday (12/27). In order to protect our greens they must be covered while temperatures are this low. We will have minimal staff in the pro shop to make any future tee times or online at golfnow.com or on our website.
Comments / 1