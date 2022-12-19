Lehigh Valley long COVID support group has registration open for January meetings

Amy Vogler of Bethlehem, left, and Nikki Baker, a licensed counselor at The Restoration Space, talk about group meetings where COVID long haulers can talk about their struggles with their condition. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

A Bethlehem-based support group offering fellowship and camaraderie for those recovering from long COVID-19 has spots open for its first meeting of the new year.

The Long-COVID Monthly Support Group at The Restoration Space will hold its next meeting on Jan. 3 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The support group was started by Amy Vogler a recently retired educator with Bethlehem Area School District who has lived with long COVID for about two years. Vogler facilitates the meetings along with Nikki Baker, a licensed professional counselor.

Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month on the second floor of The Restoration Space at 406 Delaware Ave., Bethlehem. Though participation is free, space is limited so those who wish to attend should register their spot by calling The Restoration Space at 484-241-4220.

Overall, 7.5% of adults in the U.S. have long COVID symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . Women are more likely to experience long COVID symptoms than men and younger people are more likely to have long COVID than seniors.

Those with long COVID experience lingering symptoms, including lung or heart problems, headaches, trouble breathing, extreme fatigue, autoimmune disorders, stomach distress and neurological damage, among other things. A news release from the group’s organizers states having a support group can provide connection, community and hope to those living with the challenges of the condition.

Vogler previously said there will not be strict gatekeeping, and even those people who suspect they have long COVID but never tested positive for COVID are welcome.