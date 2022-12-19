ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Thief breaks into violin shop, steals five classic violins in Nashville-area

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pd7Tg_0jo9I6Z500

Five classic violins are now missing from the Violin Shop of Nashville Berry Hill after a thief paid the place a visit.

A broken front door and glass everywhere was the scene Monday morning at the Violin Shop of Nashville.

Despite the mess, it was still business as usual inside.

But before 5:15 a.m. Sunday, an intruder tried to break through the front door with a sledgehammer. When that didn't work, the intruder busted through the window instead.

"They wound up busting the front door's window, climbed in through there with a garbage bag, came immediately to this instrument room here, stole five instruments, went out the back door. It was a matter of 45 seconds maybe, max, that they were in here," said Brandon Godman, the shop owner.

The violins are from Germany and Czechoslovakia dating as far back as the years 1900 to 1930.

"These are instruments that we've purchased and restored, made them sound as good as we can. And we had them out here for sale," said Godman.

Together, all five violins carry a price tag of close to $21,000.

"These are precious instruments in the way that we've put so much time into them, and they're old. I mean, they're gems that have lasted 100 years, and I would hate — as they're carrying them out in a garbage bag — that they sustained injuries that are not fixable," Godman said.

Godman said the situation could have been so much worse.

"I was worried, you know, did they steal the computer? Did they steal the cash box? Did they steal one of the — what could be worse is like, a consignment instrument that belongs to a customer," Godman said. Or could, did they steal repairs? Did they beat up stuff?"

Thankfully, that wasn't the case.

But Godman would love the return of the violins in one piece.

The stolen violins should all be branded with a Violin Shop or The Fiddle Mercantile stamped on the bridges.

The Violin Shop has images of the stolen violins on its Facebook page.

If you have any information about this or if you see the instruments posted anywhere for sale, please contact The Violin Shop at 615-662-1570, or the Berry Hill Police Department at 615-414-6642.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now , wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbwn.com

Musicians On Call To Honor Darius Rucker

Musicians On Call will hold its “Millions of Moments” celebration on January 26, 2023, in Nashville. The event will recognize the milestone of delivering the power of music to one million patients, caregivers, and families over the years. Darius Rucker is to be honored for his years of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Chimney fire in Franklin neighborhood

Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days just ahead of Christmas, but the freezing weather forecast is impacting flights at Nashville International Airport. Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s …. It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to...
FRANKLIN, TN
East Coast Traveler

The Burger Scene in Nashville TN

Nashville has an extensive burger scene that ranges from classic to innovative. You can get a traditional burger at a fast food joint, a smoky dive bar, or gourmet beer. There are varieties of options, but many of the burgers are pricey.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Thief steals vintage collectibles from East Nashville business

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for someone caught on video breaking into a toy store in East Nashville. The owners of IC Toys Nashville said the thief walked away with thousands of dollars of vintage toys. The front door of the business that was shattered on Sunday...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville residents flock to grocery store prior to cold weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One tradition Nashvillians grab onto this time of year is the cold or snowy weather run to the grocery store. One thing you can’t call Nashvillians are unprepared. When they hear snow or cold weather in the forecast, they head to the grocery store. At...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Smyrna welcomes Blue Angels for 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) - An F-18 Super Hornet flew over Middle Tennessee on Monday as it made its way to the airport in Smyrna, where it will prepare for next year’s big air show as part of the Blue Angels. Lieutenant Commanders Thomas Zimmerman and Brian Vaught piloted the...
SMYRNA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Historic Black Funeral Building on Track for Demolition

NASHVILLE, TN — One of the most historically significant Black funeral home buildings in Nashville has stood for approximately 100 years at 1306 South Street, in the Edgehill neighborhood. The National Register of Historic Places recognizes African American funeral homes as expressions of entrepreneurial spirit and cultural responsibility. During...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro closes on $3.26 million sale of land for Notes Live Development: Sunset on the Stones River Amphitheater, Boot Barn Hall, Bourbon Brother Smokehouse and Tavern

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The City of Murfreesboro finalized the closing Wednesday (Dec. 21) with Sunset on the Stones River LLC on property along Medical Center Parkway for development of Bourbon Brothers venues. “We are pleased to close on the transfer of land for this exciting agreement to bring high-quality...
MURFREESBORO, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy