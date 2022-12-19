ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown ratings down, finishes second on TV in 18-49 demo

By Paul Fontaine
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43K90y_0jo9I0Gj00

SmackDown drew its lowest ratings since November 4.

WWE

Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown averaged 2.191 million viewers on Fox, down 6.7 percent from the previous week. It's the lowest audience total for a Fox airing of the show since November 4.

SmackDown topped all network television with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demo but trailed the NBA on ESPN, which did a 0.53 rating for the late game that started just after SmackDown ended. SmackDown's rating was down 8.8 percent from last week and is also the lowest number for the show since November 4.

SmackDown topped English-language network programming with a 0.29 rating in the 18-34 demo but trailed two Spanish-language shows on Univision as well as both NBA games on ESPN.

As compared to the same week in 2021, SmackDown was down 6.6 percent in overall viewers but even in 18-49.

Listed below are the last 11 weeks of overall viewership and 18-49 demo ratings for SmackDown episodes that aired on Fox, along with the 10-week averages in both categories. This week's show was down 4.8 percent in viewership and down 5.5 percent in 18-49 as compared to the recent averages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivnF4_0jo9I0Gj00

wrestlingheadlines.com

Jim Ross Names Former WWE Star He Thought Was Underrated

Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, discussed Ken Shamrock’s run with the WWE during the Attitude Era:. “I always thought of Kenny as a top guy. He was hard to manage a little bit, but in the beginning, he wasn’t used to being on the road that much. So he was a great character to build. I have a lot of respect for Kenny, and tough guys – we know, God almighty – he had no problem navigating the locker room cause nobody gave him any s***.”
